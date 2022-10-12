U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Opening Investigation Into Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Creators: Report

Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Weighs In on Ripple Lawsuit, Calls Case Against XRP Absurd
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson says that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs is absurd. The SEC sued Ripple Labs in late 2020 under allegations that the firm issued XRP as an unregistered security. In a lengthy thread, Hoskinson tells his 950,500 Twitter followers...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Remittances Partner Says SEC’s Claim That XRP Is an ‘Investment Contract’ Is False
A partner company of payments platform Ripple says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) claims that XRP is an investment contract are untrue. According to new documents, I-Remit, a global remittances network, is filing an amicus brief in support of Ripple claiming that the SEC’s claims against the firm hold no water.
dailyhodl.com
Office of Foreign Assets Control Sued by Crypto Think Tank Over Tornado Cash Bans
A cryptocurrency-focused advocacy group is challenging the validity of the US sanction against crypto mixing service Tornado Cash. On August 8th, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed a ban on Tornado Cash citing that the protocol is used in illicit activities such as money laundering and terrorism.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Binance Announces $500,000,000 in Funding To Support Critical Bitcoin Sector
The world’s largest crypto exchange platform is announcing plans to raise hundreds of millions of dollars to support Bitcoin (BTC) mining. In a new company press release, Binance says it is launching a $500 million fundraising pool to support the crypto mining industry. “As one of the world’s leading...
aarp.org
Invest Safely: Tips from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
AARP members and guests are invited to join us for four Zoom webinars with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Many older adults make their investment decisions by the time they retire – including whether and how much to save, whether to participate in an employer’s 401(k), and how to roll over and invest retirement funds.
New York man is sentenced to three years in prison for manufacturing and selling $20 MILLION in counterfeit uniforms to the U.S. military that 'lacked crucial safety features' and were distributed to Air Force bases 'around the world'
A Brooklyn, New York, man has been sentenced for his involvement in a scheme to make and sell counterfeit military uniforms that failed to meet safety protocols. Ramin Kohanbash, 52, received a sentence of 40 months in prison after pleading guilty in June 2019 to charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and trafficking of counterfeit goods.
Gizmodo
Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
americanmilitarynews.com
Taiwan’s military will not buy any more Tesla cars after founder’s comments
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Taiwanese military will not buy any more Tesla cars after its boss Elon Musk suggested that China should “figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan.” However, the firm’s China sales hit a record high in September.
JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Amazon Prime Day is ‘risking warehouse workers’ health’, union leader says
Derrick Palmer, one of the founders of the Amazon Labour Union, has said that he expects at least 20 Amazon warehouses to unionise within a year, and that founder Jeff Bezos will return to head the company.He also told The Independent that warehouse workers are under great pressure to fulfil Prime Day demands with lacklustre rewards, speaking after an online rally of Amazon workers in the UK and US.The rally followed walkouts in Bristol and Tilbury and prospective industrial action in Coventry.“The biggest challenge is getting Amazon to negotiate the contract. Getting other workers involved, hosting these national calls, getting...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called 2022 Crypto Collapse Predicts 248% Rally for Solana-Based Altcoin – Here’s His Target
A closely followed trader says that he’s investing in one Solana-based (SOL) move-to-earn project with the expectation that the token will spark a series of massive rallies. The pseudonymous crypto trader known as Capo tells his 551,000 Twitter followers that he thinks the crypto markets will pick a direction early next month once the Federal Reserve confirms another interest rate hike.
Elon Musk Says 'Unreasonable' To Fund Starlink In Ukraine After Report Said SpaceX Asked Pentagon To Foot The Bill
Last week, Elon Musk spoke about the out-of-pocket expenses SpaceX has to incur to provide connectivity to war-torn Ukraine. A new report now suggests that the Musk-led venture may no longer be able to bear the cost. What Happened: SpaceX notified Pentagon that it may stop funding internet services to...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Trader Who Called 2022 Market Crash Says Now Is Not the Time To Be Bearish
The widely followed Bitcoin (BTC) analyst who predicted the king crypto’s current fall from all-time highs says today is not the day for a bearish outlook. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells their 550,600 followers that they are bullish on Bitcoin in the near future. “I’m still bullish short-term. This is...
China set up a secret police station in Australia whose officers allegedly hunt down dissidents and 'persuade' them to return home
China has set up dozens of police stations around the world, including one in Australia, with a human rights group claiming they're using them to hunt down and retrieve dissidents. A new report from Safeguard Defenders, a human rights watchdog, revealed that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has at least...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
