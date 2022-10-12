ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Self-storage business ransacked; thieves sift through valuables

BATON ROUGE - At least a dozen storage units have been burglarized over the past week at the CubeSmart Self Storage near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road. Steve Shaffett went to his locker last week to grab some items and discovered that his entire storage space...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Albertsons in talks with grocery giant Kroger to merge, report indicates

National grocer Albertsons, which has four stores in the Lafayette area and seven in the Baton Rouge area, is in negotiations to merge with grocery giant Kroger to form what could be an industry powerhouse, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal could involve thousands of stores around the country...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

BRAC: Capital Region adds 5,200 jobs in August

Baton Rouge added 5,200 jobs in August, and jobs are up 10,000 year over year for the Capital Region. However, government hiring drove 70% of those new jobs, with education and health care making up another 14% of job gains, according to the latest economic indicators report from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana petrochemical sector betting big on carbon capture

For decades, mounting concerns about climate change and the growing scientific consensus that carbon dioxide emissions contribute to a warming planet were seen as existential threats to Louisiana industry. But in recent years, industry has sought to portray itself as part of the solution, and part of that is carbon capture initiatives.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge scales back system that lets employees work while collecting retirement

A program that allows some Baton Rouge city-parish employees to continue working while collecting retirement benefits that may have violated Internal Revenue Service rules was significantly cut back by the Metro Council on Wednesday. Following nearly two years of negotiations, the council unanimously approved amendments to the city-parish Employees Retirement...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Livingston Parish moves forward with carbon capture moratorium

Livingston Parish Council members approved a 12-month moratorium on injection wells and disposal wells used for carbon capture at their meeting Thursday, WAFB-TV reports. It’s unclear what impact the moratorium might have, as the federal government, not the parish, has the primary authority to regulate carbon capture wells. But...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Historic Catfish Town buildings up for sale, $5 million asking price

The family that owns two Catfish Town buildings that are part of the Belle of Baton Rouge casino complex has put the property up for sale with an asking price of $5 million. The Beauregard Building, which is 48,000 square feet, and the Shucks on the Levee building, which is 7,000 square feet, have received significant interest from investors, said Larry Dietz of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Dietz is marketing the property on behalf of the owners, Cohn Realty Company.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

‘LaPolitics’: Hillar Moore for attorney general?

There were two new names officially folded into the developing race for attorney general this month, and they may not be the last, according to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore. A Democrat whose current term ends in 2027, Moore told LaPolitics the race for attorney general next year...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for thieves accused of stealing nearly $4K

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify multiple thieves. Investigators said they have reason to believe the people sought are connected to a theft and access device fraud investigation of more than $3,800. Authorities ask if you have...

