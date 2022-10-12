ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Best Air Fryers On Sale During Amazon Prime Early Access Event

By Stephanie Quick
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Air fryers have been all the rage, but which one is best for you? We've rounded up the best air fryers on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNKcf_0iWXR1zL00
amazon.com

Do you love the crisp crunch of that first bite, but want to avoid all of the grease? Air fryers have become all the rage as health, fitness and nutrition have become front and center.

If you're on a restrictive diet, want to cut out some of the excesses, or simply just love a good crisper, an air fryer can be a manageable and affordable option.

But how to choose? From Instant Pot and Ninja to T-fal and Philips, there's one at every price point and size. We break out the best deals happening on air fryers during Amazon's (AMZN) October Prime Day event, and outline some of the different specs to help you choose the best one.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Philips Premium Digital Air Fryer ($139.95, originally $249.95)

  • Size: 2 pounds / 3 quart capacity
  • People it feeds: Says 4, but reviewers say it is a bit small
  • Cooking types: Air fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat, dehydrate, and toast
  • Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars; 694 ratings

COSORI Air Fryer: $79.99, originally $99.99

  • Size: 5 quart capacity
  • People it feeds: 2-4
  • Cooking types: Air fry
  • Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 11,909 ratings

Instant Vortex Plus: $74.99, originally $129.99

  • Size: 4 quart capacity
  • People it feeds: 2-3
  • Cooking types: Air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat
  • Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 14,940 ratings

GoWISE Air Fryer: $79.96, originally $119.99

  • Size: 5.8 quart capacity
  • People it feeds: Up to 4
  • Cooking types: Air fry, bake, grill, and roast
  • Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 44,935 ratings

T-Fal XXL Air Fryer: $75, originally $149.99

  • Size: 5.9 quart capacity
  • People it feeds: Claims 6-8 servings
  • Cooking types: Air fry, grill, bake, and broil
  • Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 367 ratings

Ninja Air Fry Countertop Oven: $223.99, originally $329.99

  • Size: family size - 6 chicken breasts, 2 pound roast or air fry 4 pounds of ingredients
  • People it feeds: Not specified
  • Cooking types: Air fry, sear crisp, rapid bake, pizza, griddle, air roast, bake, broil, toast, dehydrate, and reheat
  • Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 1,540 ratings

Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer and Rotisserie: $109.99, originally $169.99

  • Size: 10 quart
  • People it feeds: Not specified
  • Cooking types: Air fry, bake, broil, dehydrate, roast, proof, toast, reheat and rotisserie
  • Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 16,607 ratings

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
People

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, and Amazon Have Ruined Black Friday

Halloween remains more than two weeks away and Walmart (WMT) , Amazon (AMZN) , and Target (TGT) have already kicked off the holiday shopping season. That seems like it would be good for consumers, but it's mostly confusing as nobody knows when the best deals are and if they should be shopping now or waiting until closer to the actual holiday season.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Fitness#Best Air Fryers On Sale#The Arena Media Brands#Llc#Cosori Air Fryer#Instant Vortex Plus
People

All the Best Deals Under $50 Before Amazon's October Prime Day — Including an Echo Dot for Just $18

Shop customer-loved brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein, Laneige, and Revlon October Prime Day is over, but these deals are still available at Amazon after the Prime Early Access Sale — check them out! Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is live on October 11 and 12! There are already plenty of big discounts available at Amazon, whether you're looking to upgrade your cleaning supplies with a brand new vacuum or prep for fall weather with this season's fashion must-haves.  And luckily, you don't have to spend a chunk of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

Amazon Delivery Driver Wants to Know Why Customers Run Away From Her When They See Her Approaching

OK, time for a little interrogation. We I have it from a good source that some of you are running away from your Amazon drivers when you see them coming. And by good source, we literally mean an Amazon driver herself! Bri, a 23-year-old driver living in Florida took to TikTok to call you all out and ask why this is a thing, and honestly, we're curious too!
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
SHOPPING
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
118K+
Followers
89K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy