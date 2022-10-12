“May your trails be crooked, winding, lonesome, dangerous, leading to the most amazing view. May your mountains rise into and above the clouds.” Edward Abbey. It is with great sadness that we write about the passing of Mark Faulkner, husband, son, father, brother, friend, and teacher extraordinaire. Mark passed away at home in Auburn, CA on 6/14/22, from a glioblastoma brain tumor. Mark was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and prior to settling in Auburn, he attended grammar schools in Georgia and Japan. He also attended Del Campo High School where he was a rock star basketball player.

