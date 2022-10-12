Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago Bears get extra time to regroup following Thursday's frustrating loss against Commanders
Chicago has a little extra time to heal and figure out how to stop a three-game losing streak before visiting New England for a Monday night matchup on Oct. 24.
Report: Carlos Correa Opting Out Of Contract With Minnesota Twins
The Minnesota Twins had an overall disappointing 2022 season, but as they seem to say every year, things should be better next year with a healthier team and a team with young players who go invaluable experience this season. However, it seems the Twins will need to plan on not...
NHL: No evidence to substantiate allegations against Cole
The NHL said Saturday it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
Comments / 0