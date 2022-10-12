Read full article on original website
New salad dressing recall: Multiple salad dressings you need to watch out for
A few weeks ago, we warned you of a salad dressing recall for a product sold at Whole Foods that contained two undeclared allergens: soy and wheat. That was the Van Law Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing recall, which has now been expanded to include additional products.
Is Peanut Butter Good for Diabetics?
Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
Foods to Fight Constipation
The experts at Environmental Nutrition suggest foods to fight constipation, to keep you comfortable and avoid the serious downsides of the common gastrointestinal problem of a blocked bowel. If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America –...
Food Network
The FDA Issues a Warning Against Cooking Chicken in NyQuil
TikTok videos tagged #sleepychicken have been circulating for a while, but they’ve recently gained more traction with a challenge to cook your chicken in NyQuil. This challenge has especially become viral among young people. Most of the recipes use at least half a bottle of the cold and flu medicine when cooking chicken. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just issued a safety warning about cooking your chicken in Nyquil. Here’s what you need to know and how to make sure you and your kids steer clear of this challenge.
Watermelon helps you live healthy
Watermelon is a summer fruit that can be spherical or cylindrical In shape, Although watermelon includes 92 percent water, it has many health benefits, and each bite contains vitamins "A" and "C," antioxidants, and amino acids, The white component of the watermelon rind has more citrulline and amino acid, which enhances blood circulation in the heart.
Foods You May Not Know Can Cause Allergies In Your Dog
Like people, dogs can have allergies to certain foods. Per the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, allergies occur when a dog's immune system interprets an ingredient as a harmful foreign body and induces an immune reaction to fight it. A food allergy should not be confused with food intolerance, however. Personalized dog food brand Nom Nom explains that food intolerances, which are more common than allergies, do not feature an immune response but instead represent an ingredient that a dog's digestive system can't process properly. Typically, food intolerances lead to gastric symptoms, while food allergies mostly manifest through skin symptoms. However, more severe cases of food allergies can also result in gastrointestinal symptoms, and flare-ups can cause significant discomfort for a dog.
The Daily South
More Than 87,000 Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Meat Products Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination
Illinois-based Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., is recalling approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products that may be contaminated with listeria. These include Canadian style bacon, bacon strips, bologna, Polish sausages, cheese sticks, andouille sausage, salami, and more. The items in question were produced between July 7, 2022,...
Popculture
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
Pasta salad recall: If you bought this pasta salad, you might need to throw it out
Cashew is a type of tree nut that can cause severe allergic reactions in some people. A few days ago, we warned you of a huge Lipari Foods snack recall following the discovery of undeclared cashews in the product. It’s now time to look at a pasta salad recall from Craftology involving the same allergen.
icytales.com
What to Eat When You Have Diarrhea (Health Guide 2022)
Suffering from diarrhea? Wondering what to eat when you have diarrhea? Continue reading then…. Diarrhea is a very common disease. It is the passage of loose or watery stools. For some people, diarrhea is usually mild and will go away within a few days. Diarrhea is generally caused by a virus or, sometimes, contaminated food. Rarely can it be a sign of another disorder, such as inflammatory bowel disease or irritable bowel syndrome?
The One Fiber-Rich Ingredient Experts Swear By Adding To Your Morning Yogurt—It’s Not Granola
A fiber-rich breakfast keeps you satiated, promotes gut health, and provides you with necessary energy to take on the day. Greek yogurt can make an excellent first meal of the day, and is easily customizable. If you want another way (besides stirring in granola) to instantly add more fiber to your morning yogurt, we checked in with health experts and registered nutritionists for another healthy topping idea. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM.
MedicineNet.com
What Is a Healthy Grocery List of Foods?
Are you trying a new diet in an effort to shed a few pounds, or do you just want to eat in a way that nourishes your mind and body? Maybe you simply don’t know what to buy because you’re overwhelmed by the numerous options that all claim to be healthier than their competitors' products.
3 Fruits To Add To Your Yogurt For Better Digestion
Fruit and yogurt can be the perfect fiber-rich duo to eat as part of your breakfast, as a filling snack, or energy-boosting pick-me-up any time of day. We checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists, personal trainers and other health experts to learn more about three tried-and-true fruits that when added to Greek yogurt, can do wonders for your gut health and promote smoother digestion.
Medical News Today
Eczema elimination diet and foods to eat
33–63% of young children who have eczema also have food allergies. Despite this association, possible links between the two conditions are not well understood. In cases of known food allergies or sensitivities, a doctor may recommend avoiding those trigger foods to help with eczema. Some people may also choose...
akc.org
Wheat in Dog Food: What You Need to Know
Dogs have evolved alongside people to eat a variety of foods. So, it’s not surprising that when people start adding or eliminating certain ingredients from canine diets, owners may want to know more. To separate the wheat from the chaff, let’s dive into why manufacturers use wheat in dog food and what that might mean for your dog’s health.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA releases materials on safety of fish for National Seafood Month
October is National Seafood Month and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is releasing new educational materials on the food safety of fish. FDA recommends eating fish as part of a healthy diet. However, they also encourage children and people who are or might become pregnant or breastfeeding to be careful and eat fish that are lower in mercury.
