Like people, dogs can have allergies to certain foods. Per the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, allergies occur when a dog's immune system interprets an ingredient as a harmful foreign body and induces an immune reaction to fight it. A food allergy should not be confused with food intolerance, however. Personalized dog food brand Nom Nom explains that food intolerances, which are more common than allergies, do not feature an immune response but instead represent an ingredient that a dog's digestive system can't process properly. Typically, food intolerances lead to gastric symptoms, while food allergies mostly manifest through skin symptoms. However, more severe cases of food allergies can also result in gastrointestinal symptoms, and flare-ups can cause significant discomfort for a dog.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO