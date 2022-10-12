ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Taste Of Home

Is Peanut Butter Good for Diabetics?

Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
NUTRITION
Seniors Guide

Foods to Fight Constipation

The experts at Environmental Nutrition suggest foods to fight constipation, to keep you comfortable and avoid the serious downsides of the common gastrointestinal problem of a blocked bowel. If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America –...
NUTRITION
Food Network

The FDA Issues a Warning Against Cooking Chicken in NyQuil

TikTok videos tagged #sleepychicken have been circulating for a while, but they’ve recently gained more traction with a challenge to cook your chicken in NyQuil. This challenge has especially become viral among young people. Most of the recipes use at least half a bottle of the cold and flu medicine when cooking chicken. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just issued a safety warning about cooking your chicken in Nyquil. Here’s what you need to know and how to make sure you and your kids steer clear of this challenge.
RECIPES
Devo

Watermelon helps you live healthy

Watermelon is a summer fruit that can be spherical or cylindrical In shape, Although watermelon includes 92 percent water, it has many health benefits, and each bite contains vitamins "A" and "C," antioxidants, and amino acids, The white component of the watermelon rind has more citrulline and amino acid, which enhances blood circulation in the heart.
The List

Foods You May Not Know Can Cause Allergies In Your Dog

Like people, dogs can have allergies to certain foods. Per the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, allergies occur when a dog's immune system interprets an ingredient as a harmful foreign body and induces an immune reaction to fight it. A food allergy should not be confused with food intolerance, however. Personalized dog food brand Nom Nom explains that food intolerances, which are more common than allergies, do not feature an immune response but instead represent an ingredient that a dog's digestive system can't process properly. Typically, food intolerances lead to gastric symptoms, while food allergies mostly manifest through skin symptoms. However, more severe cases of food allergies can also result in gastrointestinal symptoms, and flare-ups can cause significant discomfort for a dog.
ANIMALS
The Daily South

More Than 87,000 Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Meat Products Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination

Illinois-based Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., is recalling approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products that may be contaminated with listeria. These include Canadian style bacon, bacon strips, bologna, Polish sausages, cheese sticks, andouille sausage, salami, and more. The items in question were produced between July 7, 2022,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Popculture

Raisin Recall Issued

ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
HEALTH
icytales.com

What to Eat When You Have Diarrhea (Health Guide 2022)

Suffering from diarrhea? Wondering what to eat when you have diarrhea? Continue reading then…. Diarrhea is a very common disease. It is the passage of loose or watery stools. For some people, diarrhea is usually mild and will go away within a few days. Diarrhea is generally caused by a virus or, sometimes, contaminated food. Rarely can it be a sign of another disorder, such as inflammatory bowel disease or irritable bowel syndrome?
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Fiber-Rich Ingredient Experts Swear By Adding To Your Morning Yogurt—It’s Not Granola

A fiber-rich breakfast keeps you satiated, promotes gut health, and provides you with necessary energy to take on the day. Greek yogurt can make an excellent first meal of the day, and is easily customizable. If you want another way (besides stirring in granola) to instantly add more fiber to your morning yogurt, we checked in with health experts and registered nutritionists for another healthy topping idea. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

What Is a Healthy Grocery List of Foods?

Are you trying a new diet in an effort to shed a few pounds, or do you just want to eat in a way that nourishes your mind and body? Maybe you simply don’t know what to buy because you’re overwhelmed by the numerous options that all claim to be healthier than their competitors' products.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

3 Fruits To Add To Your Yogurt For Better Digestion

Fruit and yogurt can be the perfect fiber-rich duo to eat as part of your breakfast, as a filling snack, or energy-boosting pick-me-up any time of day. We checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists, personal trainers and other health experts to learn more about three tried-and-true fruits that when added to Greek yogurt, can do wonders for your gut health and promote smoother digestion.
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Eczema elimination diet and foods to eat

33–63% of young children who have eczema also have food allergies. Despite this association, possible links between the two conditions are not well understood. In cases of known food allergies or sensitivities, a doctor may recommend avoiding those trigger foods to help with eczema. Some people may also choose...
FITNESS
akc.org

Wheat in Dog Food: What You Need to Know

Dogs have evolved alongside people to eat a variety of foods. So, it’s not surprising that when people start adding or eliminating certain ingredients from canine diets, owners may want to know more. To separate the wheat from the chaff, let’s dive into why manufacturers use wheat in dog food and what that might mean for your dog’s health.
PET SERVICES
foodsafetynews.com

FDA releases materials on safety of fish for National Seafood Month

October is National Seafood Month and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is releasing new educational materials on the food safety of fish. FDA recommends eating fish as part of a healthy diet. However, they also encourage children and people who are or might become pregnant or breastfeeding to be careful and eat fish that are lower in mercury.
FOOD SAFETY
