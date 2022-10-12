Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Related
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
recordpatriot.com
Can America afford suburbia? High prices have homebuyers seeking solutions
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The email from the mortgage loan officer was supposed to be good news for Maureen Coffey. A 27-year-old nonprofit employee, she never thought she would be able to afford to buy in Arlington County - a wealthy, liberal suburb across the river from Washington, D.C. - until he told her otherwise. Her steady income and strong credit would qualify her for a condominium costing as much as $300,000.
alxnow.com
Top stories this week in Alexandria
This week’s top story was our poll on Alexandria’s new speed cameras. About 54% (406 voters) responded that adding speed cameras to school zones is a good idea, while 38% (289 voters) are against them and 8% (57 voters) are indifferent. On Monday (October 10), Alexandria’s Noah and...
Fairfax Times
Training center connects under-employed, under-skilled residents with training, jobs
Hybla Valley Community Center is set to provide a sustainable location for Franconia District’s most recent workforce outreach program, the Workforce Innovation Skills Hub (W.I.S.H.), and will function as a center of workforce development in the region. Founded through the support of private investors, including Amazon and Virginia Tech,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: The birth of a community activist
Helen Zurita has been on my radar for a long time. I decided to head to her office at the East End Mobile Home Park for a chat. I wanted to understand how a chef for a local hotel evolved into an effective community activist. Zurita was looking for a...
WUSA
9 things to do on this beautiful fall weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Oct. 14-16
WASHINGTON — Fall is certainly kicking into high gear by mid-October, and all of these fall festivals might be the strongest indicator. Check out everything from outdoor movies to pumpkin patches, corn mazes, markets and more!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local...
northernvirginiamag.com
Officials to Consider Renaming 10 Loudoun County Schools
The school names are associated with Confederate or segregationist history. Ten school names have been presented to the Loudoun County School Board for consideration to be renamed due to their association with Confederate or segregationist history. Local researchers, including individuals from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. approves $3 million for affordable housing at Arrowbrook
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors took a significant action to support affordable housing in the Virginia county on Tuesday. In a 9-1 vote, the board approved a $3 million bond issue to fund and complete the Ovation at Arrowbrook housing development near the Innovation Center Metro station in Herndon. This decision covers a $3 million funding gap Fairfax County said was assembled by “supply change shortages resulting from COVID,” according to county documents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ffxnow.com
Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse
One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price
The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
nypressnews.com
DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital
The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC
There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Fire at historic Arlington church under investigation
Fire marshals are investigating what caused a two-alarm fire that broke out at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington, Virginia, early Friday morning. Pastor Sara Keeling shared that the fire started in the church attic above the music and education wing in a statement Friday afternoon. “There is likely...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
ggwash.org
Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?
I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
WUSA
DC Council set to approve sweeping criminal justice reform
WASHINGTON — A historic overhaul of the criminal code system in Washington, D.C. took a critical step forward Friday. City leaders announced DC Council will vote on sweeping changes to the way defendants are charged with crimes, and how the convicted are sentenced in the District. “D.C.’s criminal laws...
alxnow.com
With enrollment increase, Alexandria needs more middle school space
Alexandria leaders agree that the city either needs to expand its aging middle schools or completely build a new one. There are now 15,700 students within Alexandria City Public Schools, and roughy 2,000 more students are expected by 2024. That puts the city in a tricky position, as 10 ACPS schools are more than 70 years old and need continual maintenance, and a surge in elementary school kids means that Alexandria needs more middle school space.
Washington Examiner
DC attorney general sues manufacturer over toxic contamination in local rivers
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is suing a major chemical manufacturer, alleging the company knowingly contaminated local rivers with pollutants for decades. Racine filed a lawsuit against Velsicol in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia Civil Division on Thursday, accusing the company of contaminating the Potomac and Anacostia rivers with chlordane, a toxic chemical produced by the manufacturer. The effects of this contamination had a disproportionate effect on the district’s low-income and black residents, according to Racine.
pelhamplus.com
Rockaway Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges
On Friday, a man from Rockaway Township pled guilty to federal civil disorder charges related to his violent participation with other members of the right-wing Proud Boys during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The action was intended to keep then-President Donald Trump in office. Court documents filed...
Lucky Woodbridge auto mechanic wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery scratcher
Valentin Zarco, of Woodbridge, doesn't play Virginia Lottery scratcher games all that often, but, when he does, he apparently wins big.
Comments / 1