Read full article on original website
Related
withguitars.com
Music,’ ByteDance Is Reportedly Discussing a Global Streaming Expansion With the Major Labels
After Moving to Trademark ‘TikTok Music,’ ByteDance Is Reportedly Discussing a Global Streaming Expansion With the Major Labels. In July, it came to light that ByteDance had filed a U.S. trademark application for “TikTok Music.” Now, the Beijing-headquartered company is reportedly in talks with the Big Three labels about a global expansion into music streaming.
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Here's what Elon Musk will likely do with Twitter if he buys it
Musk says he'd loosen rules against spreading misinformation, allow former President Donald Trump back on Twitter, shake up the company's business model and find new revenue sources.
Fact Check: Does Zuckerberg's '$1.2bn Metaverse' Only Have 38 Users?
A number of tweets claim that Mark Zuckerberg's project has staggeringly low uptake, but were they alluding to the wrong metaverse?
Mark Zuckerberg is making a classic big Silicon Valley mistake — one we last saw Marissa Mayer of Yahoo make
Mark Zuckerberg is making the same mistakes that plagued former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. Mayer made ambitious bets that never paid off for Yahoo, which Verizon ultimately acquired. Zuckerberg is making a big bet on the metaverse, one better suited for the venture-capital world. An internet behemoth whose growth is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
Norway's police flag a threat to a huge gas plant, rattling energy markets with Europe on high alert for sabotage
Norway's police say they have resolved an incident at one of the country's largest natural gas plants. Telephone threats were made to the Nyhamna plant, the local mayor told Reuters. Natural gas benchmarks jumped by over 2% as Europe frets about Russian energy sabotage. A potential threat to a large...
Mark Zuckerberg admits he missed a social networking trend that led to the TikTok boom
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview with Ben Thompson that he failed to anticipate the video trend in social networking. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that he failed to anticipate the way people share videos on social media platforms and missed the trend of A.I.-driven content curation that ushered in the success of TikTok.
India's Wipro sees modest growth in current-quarter IT services revenue
BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) on Wednesday forecast smaller sequential revenue growth for the December quarter amid a challenging macro environment, but said its order pipeline looked robust with a few mega deals.
Danone to shed Russian dairy business with 1 billion euro write-off
PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French food company Danone (DANO.PA) will shed control of its dairy food business in Russia in a deal that could lead to a write-off of up to 1 billion euros ($978 million), it said on Friday.
CNBC
Digital World Acquisition Corp shares jump after Google Play Store approves Trump's Truth Social
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the SPAC set to take Trump Media public, jumped Thursday. The move comes after Google added former President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform to its Play Store. The app had previously been barred from the store for content moderation concerns. Shares of DWAC closed...
Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague
Elon Musk has a penchant for the letter “X.” He calls his son with the singer Grimes, whose actual name is a collection of letters and symbols, “X.” He named the company he created to buy Twitter "X Holdings." His rocket company is, naturally, SpaceX.Now he also apparently intends to morph Twitter into an “everything app” he calls X. For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China’s WeChat — a “super app” that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments — for the rest of the world.. At least, that is,...
Motley Fool
Will Netflix Regret Its Cheap Ad-Supported Plan?
Rumors that Netflix would roll out its service at an aggressively low price point and earlier than its initial 2023 launch were true. Ad-supported Netflix basic at $6.99 a month will launch on Nov. 3. After seeing its subscriber base contract through the first half of 2022, now Netflix will...
daystech.org
Opinion: Mark Zuckerberg’s massive bet on virtual reality is about to meet actual reality, and it won’t be pretty
Mark Zuckerberg is focusing on company customers with Meta Platforms Inc.’s pricey new virtual-reality headset, however even when the Meta Quest Pro did attraction to distant employees, the timing couldn’t be worse. In a keynote handle at Meta’s. META,. -0.73%. annual developer convention Tuesday, Zuckerberg unveiled the...
Ark Investments’ Yassine Elmandjra Is Bullish On Bitcoin, Says Bitcoin Will Hit 1 Million Per Coin By 2030.
Ark Investment Management analyst Yassine Elmamdjra believes that Bitcoin will reach $1 million per coin by the year 2030. Earlier, Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investments, had also reiterated a similar statement, adding that BTC will hit $1 million by 2030. Ark Investments management analyst Yassine Elmandjra is incredibly bullish...
CNBC
The female venture capitalist creating billions in a new world of work beyond the office
Female venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel's Worklife Ventures has invested in 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some which have surpassed $1 billion in value. She previously ran a startup initiative for business software company Zendesk and her VC is backed by Marc Andreessen and Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan. She...
CoinTelegraph
Nodes are going to dethrone tech giants — from Apple to Google
While highly regarded even at the time of its writing, Marc Andreessen’s 2011 landmark essay, “Why Software Is Eating the World,” has proven even more prophetic than it seemed at the time. At the dawn of a decade when software would prove invaluable to nearly every aspect of modern life, Andreessen argued that every company was now ostensibly a software company, whether the company liked it or not.
Comments / 0