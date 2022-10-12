ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music,’ ByteDance Is Reportedly Discussing a Global Streaming Expansion With the Major Labels

After Moving to Trademark ‘TikTok Music,’ ByteDance Is Reportedly Discussing a Global Streaming Expansion With the Major Labels. In July, it came to light that ByteDance had filed a U.S. trademark application for “TikTok Music.” Now, the Beijing-headquartered company is reportedly in talks with the Big Three labels about a global expansion into music streaming.
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague

Elon Musk has a penchant for the letter “X.” He calls his son with the singer Grimes, whose actual name is a collection of letters and symbols, “X.” He named the company he created to buy Twitter "X Holdings." His rocket company is, naturally, SpaceX.Now he also apparently intends to morph Twitter into an “everything app” he calls X. For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China’s WeChat — a “super app” that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments — for the rest of the world.. At least, that is,...
Will Netflix Regret Its Cheap Ad-Supported Plan?

Rumors that Netflix would roll out its service at an aggressively low price point and earlier than its initial 2023 launch were true. Ad-supported Netflix basic at $6.99 a month will launch on Nov. 3. After seeing its subscriber base contract through the first half of 2022, now Netflix will...
Nodes are going to dethrone tech giants — from Apple to Google

While highly regarded even at the time of its writing, Marc Andreessen’s 2011 landmark essay, “Why Software Is Eating the World,” has proven even more prophetic than it seemed at the time. At the dawn of a decade when software would prove invaluable to nearly every aspect of modern life, Andreessen argued that every company was now ostensibly a software company, whether the company liked it or not.
