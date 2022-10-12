Read full article on original website
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
ktalnews.com
Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Melvin Slack, Jr. is back to run again for mayor of Shreveport. Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority will be the streets. He says when you drive in Shreveport, you...
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Carter Bedford seeks CPSB Dist. 12 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Carter Bedford is one of four candidates seeking to unseat longtime Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 representative Dottie Bell in November. Bedford has 42 years of experience as an educator, principal, and administrator in the Caddo Parish school system, including at Booker T. Washington High School, Woodlawn Leadership Academy, Fair Park High School, and Caddo Magnet High.
KSLA
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some Shreveport community members are speaking out over the proposed opening of a store that sells adult products. Hustler Hollywood is slated to open in the Financial Plaza in west Shreveport. [RELATED: Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport]. Pastor Juan Bryant with the Logos and Life...
Follow the Money: Who Has the Most Cash in Shreveport Mayor’s Race?
Louisiana campaign finance reports are in and some of the numbers might surprise you. The deadline to report for the November 8 election was on October 11 and there is a clear leader in the battle to raise money in the Shreveport Mayor's race. Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver raised...
westcentralsbest.com
Burn ban update for Friday 10/14/2022
SHREVEPORT, La. - Increasing drought and a high fire danger are warranting more burn bans to be issued. Here is the latest list for the ArkLaTex as of Friday, 10/14/2022. OKLAHOMA: McCurtain county. ARKANSAS: Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Union, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Little River counties. LOUISIANA: Union, Lincoln, Jackson,...
KTBS
New development announcement expected; opponent takes another swing at stopping demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. -- With demolition stopped until at least December 1 at Fair Grounds Field, opponents of the stadium's teardown hope the city will take this time to reconsider keeping it. But on Monday morning, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is expected to announce a new development with partners from Dallas...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana audit shows Shreveport mayor redirected city business to personal friend
(The Center Square) — A recent state audit shows Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spent more than $35,000 on travel between 2019 and 2021 without proper documentation and redirected the city's insurance policies to send business to a longtime friend. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack conducted an investigative audit for...
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
ktalnews.com
SFD investigating trucking company fire south of downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire involving a battery of oil tanks just south of downtown Shreveport late Friday morning. It took dozens of firefighters to battle the two-alarm fire on the commercial property near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and...
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport man guilty of raping 2 children
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was found guilty in Caddo Parish District Court Friday of raping two children, in cases reported almost a decade apart, and threatening his victims and their families if exposed. Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated rape by the...
KTBS
Veterans hospital rehires top official from secret wait list scandal
SHREVEPORT, La. -- "A slap in the face to veterans." That's what whistleblower Shea Wilkes calls the rehiring of the chief of staff from the secret wait list scandal at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. Overton Brooks has brought Dr. Patrick McGauly back to the same position he held in...
Hilarious Viral Video Drops Honest Truth Bomb on Shreveport Roads
Before You Watch This Video Make Sure There are Zero Children Around. Also, make sure that you have headphones on if you are watching this video at work. Although this video is probably the most hilarious take on Shreveport roads to date, sometimes you can't get your point across without using choice words. This truck driver spares no feelings and he gets his point across not caring whose feelings are hurt in the process.
Shreveport Murderer Pleads Guilty in Caddo Court
A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a February 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday, October 13, 2022, just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to Caddo District Court December 28, 2022, when he will be sentenced to...
KTBS
Friday's fire west of downtown Shreveport rekindles Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters sprung into action Saturday morning at a familiar location. They were dispatched back to a small trucking business in the 1900 block of Sestin Street near Texas Avenue that caught fire on Friday. Firefighter said they placed more water on what was left of the...
L'Observateur
Audit finds Louisiana town violated state laws on budgets and salary increases
(The Center Square) — The town of Gibsland likely violated a number of laws in recent years due to budget failures, unauthorized salary increases, paying employees who don’t record work hours and other issues, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
ktalnews.com
Allendale shooting victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man shot to death on Tuesday night in Shreveport has been identified. Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 24-year-old SirCharles Hillson, of Shreveport, died at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. He was taken to the hospital shortly after he was found shot multiple times on Patzman Street.
KSLA
3 dead in 4 overnight shootings
The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
KTBS
Bossier phone scam alert
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of the same phone scams circulating in the parish. Detectives say the caller in this scam identifies himself as Sgt. David Miller, calling from phone number 318-909-4334. He tells the person answering the phone there is a criminal or civil matter pending and the only way to pay it is to get a gift card from Walgreens, send money or get a green dot card equivalent. A request to speak to a supervisor leads to another person who identifies himself as Lt. Hollis Walt.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man pleads guilty in 2020 slaying
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder pleaded guilty on Thursday as the jury for his trial was being selected. Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Friday afternoon that 22-year-old Traveon Rushaun Cannon pleaded guilty in connection with a February 2020 shooting death.
