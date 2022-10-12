ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Melvin Slack, Jr. is back to run again for mayor of Shreveport. Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority will be the streets. He says when you drive in Shreveport, you...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Candidate profile: Carter Bedford seeks CPSB Dist. 12 seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Carter Bedford is one of four candidates seeking to unseat longtime Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 representative Dottie Bell in November. Bedford has 42 years of experience as an educator, principal, and administrator in the Caddo Parish school system, including at Booker T. Washington High School, Woodlawn Leadership Academy, Fair Park High School, and Caddo Magnet High.
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
Shreveport, LA
Elections
Local
Louisiana Elections
City
Baton Rouge, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Burn ban update for Friday 10/14/2022

SHREVEPORT, La. - Increasing drought and a high fire danger are warranting more burn bans to be issued. Here is the latest list for the ArkLaTex as of Friday, 10/14/2022. OKLAHOMA: McCurtain county. ARKANSAS: Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Union, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Little River counties. LOUISIANA: Union, Lincoln, Jackson,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Tarver
ktalnews.com

SFD investigating trucking company fire south of downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire involving a battery of oil tanks just south of downtown Shreveport late Friday morning. It took dozens of firefighters to battle the two-alarm fire on the commercial property near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport man guilty of raping 2 children

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was found guilty in Caddo Parish District Court Friday of raping two children, in cases reported almost a decade apart, and threatening his victims and their families if exposed. Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated rape by the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Hilarious Viral Video Drops Honest Truth Bomb on Shreveport Roads

Before You Watch This Video Make Sure There are Zero Children Around. Also, make sure that you have headphones on if you are watching this video at work. Although this video is probably the most hilarious take on Shreveport roads to date, sometimes you can't get your point across without using choice words. This truck driver spares no feelings and he gets his point across not caring whose feelings are hurt in the process.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Election Local#Cuban#State
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Murderer Pleads Guilty in Caddo Court

A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a February 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday, October 13, 2022, just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to Caddo District Court December 28, 2022, when he will be sentenced to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Friday's fire west of downtown Shreveport rekindles Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters sprung into action Saturday morning at a familiar location. They were dispatched back to a small trucking business in the 1900 block of Sestin Street near Texas Avenue that caught fire on Friday. Firefighter said they placed more water on what was left of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Amazon
ktalnews.com

Allendale shooting victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man shot to death on Tuesday night in Shreveport has been identified. Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 24-year-old SirCharles Hillson, of Shreveport, died at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. He was taken to the hospital shortly after he was found shot multiple times on Patzman Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

3 dead in 4 overnight shootings

The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier phone scam alert

BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of the same phone scams circulating in the parish. Detectives say the caller in this scam identifies himself as Sgt. David Miller, calling from phone number 318-909-4334. He tells the person answering the phone there is a criminal or civil matter pending and the only way to pay it is to get a gift card from Walgreens, send money or get a green dot card equivalent. A request to speak to a supervisor leads to another person who identifies himself as Lt. Hollis Walt.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man pleads guilty in 2020 slaying

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder pleaded guilty on Thursday as the jury for his trial was being selected. Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Friday afternoon that 22-year-old Traveon Rushaun Cannon pleaded guilty in connection with a February 2020 shooting death.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy