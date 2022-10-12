ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Welcomed Return: Sade Is Back In The Studio!

For the first time in over a decade, it seems that a new Sade album is in the works. In a Billboard cover interview earlier this week (October 10), Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard dropped the news. The interview centered around the reopening and renovation of the famed Miraval Studios. Less than a year after the rebuild was announced, Pitt and Quintard confirmed that recording is indeed already underway and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.

According to a press release announcing the Miraval cover story, the group’s current project is a follow-up to Sade’s last LP, 2010’s Soldier of Love. Although we got this information, neither Pitt nor Quintard directly stated that the band is working on an album in the article. The group’s most recent releases are two 2018 singles, “ Flower of the Universe ” and “ The Big Unknown ,” written for the soundtracks of A Wrinkle In Time and Windows , respectively. Although in the same year Stuart Matthewman, Sade’s saxophonist and guitarist, told Rated R&B that the band had a new record in the works, it never materialized.

The iconic Miraval Studios is located on Château Miraval, a vineyard in the south of France, about 50 miles east by northeast of Marseilles. It was established in 1977 by jazz pianist Jacques Loussier. Over the years, it has hosted some very legendary recording sessions, including those for Pink Floyd’s The Wall , The Cure’s Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me , The Cranberries’ Bury The Hatchet , and AC/DC’s Blow Up Your Video , as well as two Sade albums: Promise and Stronger Than Pride. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” Quintard told Billboard , in the midst of him speaking on Sade’s return.

In 2012, Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie bought Château Miraval. Following the former couple’s divorce, the property has been a contested asset in the lengthy legal battle. Nonetheless, it is very exciting news that Miraval’s doors are back open and that Sade and her band are occupying the space especially since it hasn’t been used since 2005. Share your excitement about the news in the comments!

Comments / 0

