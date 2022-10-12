Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
Brown Bears Podcast: Bench Press for Cancer with Jack Kosar and Judson Utgard
The Brown Bears Podcast this week features Jack Kosar and Judson Utgard from the Brown football team as they talk about the team's Bench Press for Cancer, coming up on October 24. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION. The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and...
brownbears.com
Men's tennis to host Brown Invite
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's tennis team will host the Brown Invite beginning Saturday, Oct. 15. "It's fantastic to play at home," head coach Alex Kasarov said. "We are grateful to have the opportunity, facilities and support to host some of the best regional athletes on our campus. Our athletes are looking forward to competing this weekend."
brownbears.com
Women's soccer set for pivotal clash with Harvard
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will host Harvard for an Ivy League showdown this Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. The Bears and Crimson currently sit in first and second place in the league respectively. The winner of Saturday's game will hold sole possession of first place with the clearest path to claiming the Ivy League title. In the event of a draw, Brown would remain in first place.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
brownbears.com
Brown Outlasted by No. 23 Princeton 35-19
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Brown football team was outlasted by No. 23 Princeton 35-19 on the road on Friday night in front of a nationally televised audience on ESPNU. Princeton answered a late Brown touchdown with a score of their own to thwart the Bears' fourth quarter rally. INSIDE...
Mic’d Up: La Salle head coach Geoff Marcone
Go inside the huddle as the La Salle Academy Rams take on the Bishop Hendricken High School Hawks.
brownbears.com
Men's water polo hosting four games over the weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's water polo will host four games this weekend as part of the Harvard Invitational. The Bears will play two games on both Saturday (Oct. 15) and Sunday (Oct. 16). Brown (9-7) will begin the weekend with a matchup against Gannon on Saturday at 10...
rinewstoday.com
In the news… update for Oct. 15, 2022
On the former I-195 land, a 212,000 square foot, 7-story building will house a new public health lab for the State of Rhode Island. The new Woonsocket Education Center opens – CVS Health, CCRI, RIC and New England Tech are all holding classes at new center. Unexpected death of...
brownbears.com
Men's Lacrosse Adds Leeds as Volunteer Assistant; Rounds Out Staff for 2023
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Rothman Head Coaching Chair for Men's Lacrosse Mike Daly has announced the addition of volunteer assistant coach Aaron Leeds ahead of the 2023 campaign. Leeds rounds out the staff alongside assistant coaches Brett Holm and John Svec as well as Operations Coordinator Alec Tocco. "I'm excited...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
With autumn leaves drifting by our windows and winter’s song soon to be heard, Rocktober means there’s a lot of rock and roll around town this weekend. Check out a few ideas for live music below. Friday: Head to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket Friday for the Rhode...
nrinow.news
Tucked away for more than 60 years, records surrounding mill sale come to light in ‘Slatersville’ Episode 5
NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Director Christian de Rezendes began research for his series documenting the history of Slatersville, he noticed a gap: a period from the 1880s through the selling of the mill in 1900 and the years that followed, where little was known of what happened in the village, or with the family that had owned it.
independentri.com
Business Roundup: NK native puts his own touches on new dental practice
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Dr. Justin Labbe is living the dream — his professional dream of owning a dental practice. On August 1, he assumed ownership of Dutchman Dental and changed the name to Signature Dental at the 26 South County Commons Way office to put his stamp on it.
RI Congressional Debate: Tuesday at 7 pm on WPRI 12, WPRI.com
Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung will go head-to-head at PPAC on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Newport, RI
Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
ABC6.com
Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
ABC6.com
2 killed in Mansfield highway crash
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a crash on the highway in Mansfield early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the five-car crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Interstate 495 south. State police said the driver of a gray Honda Civic, identified as a 32-year-old...
ABC6.com
McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
whatsupnewp.com
Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11
At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
The Legend of New Bedford’s Mysterious ‘Beast of Brooklawn Park’
Recently, we told you about how New Bedford is the No. 2 city in Massachusetts for encountering ghosts. Spirits aren’t the only paranormal activity in the Whaling City, however. New Bedford also has its share of UFO reports, Bridgewater Triangle-related tales and more. Yet one of the more intriguing...
