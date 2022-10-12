ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Men's tennis to host Brown Invite

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's tennis team will host the Brown Invite beginning Saturday, Oct. 15. "It's fantastic to play at home," head coach Alex Kasarov said. "We are grateful to have the opportunity, facilities and support to host some of the best regional athletes on our campus. Our athletes are looking forward to competing this weekend."
Women's soccer set for pivotal clash with Harvard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will host Harvard for an Ivy League showdown this Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. The Bears and Crimson currently sit in first and second place in the league respectively. The winner of Saturday's game will hold sole possession of first place with the clearest path to claiming the Ivy League title. In the event of a draw, Brown would remain in first place.
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
Brown Outlasted by No. 23 Princeton 35-19

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Brown football team was outlasted by No. 23 Princeton 35-19 on the road on Friday night in front of a nationally televised audience on ESPNU. Princeton answered a late Brown touchdown with a score of their own to thwart the Bears' fourth quarter rally. INSIDE...
Men's water polo hosting four games over the weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's water polo will host four games this weekend as part of the Harvard Invitational. The Bears will play two games on both Saturday (Oct. 15) and Sunday (Oct. 16). Brown (9-7) will begin the weekend with a matchup against Gannon on Saturday at 10...
In the news… update for Oct. 15, 2022

On the former I-195 land, a 212,000 square foot, 7-story building will house a new public health lab for the State of Rhode Island. The new Woonsocket Education Center opens – CVS Health, CCRI, RIC and New England Tech are all holding classes at new center. Unexpected death of...
Men's Lacrosse Adds Leeds as Volunteer Assistant; Rounds Out Staff for 2023

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Rothman Head Coaching Chair for Men's Lacrosse Mike Daly has announced the addition of volunteer assistant coach Aaron Leeds ahead of the 2023 campaign. Leeds rounds out the staff alongside assistant coaches Brett Holm and John Svec as well as Operations Coordinator Alec Tocco. "I'm excited...
Best Restaurants in Newport, RI

Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
2 killed in Mansfield highway crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a crash on the highway in Mansfield early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the five-car crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Interstate 495 south. State police said the driver of a gray Honda Civic, identified as a 32-year-old...
McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11

At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
