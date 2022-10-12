Read full article on original website
Oshie, Capitals beat Canadiens 3-1 for first win of season
WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie had a goal and assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Saturday night to avoid their first 0-3-0 start since the 2012-13 lockout season. Conor Sheary and Anthony Mantha also scored for the Capitals. Down 1-0 after Nick Suzuki’s goal, the Capitals got a much-needed spark on special teams that led to three goals in the second period. After failing to convert on its first nine power-play opportunities of the season, the Capitals made some adjustments to the top power-play unit, placing Dylan Strome on the half wall and replacing Evgeny Kuznetsov with Marcus Johansson. That group finally broke through when Oshie got to the front and buried a rebound off Alex Ovechkin’s shot to make it 3-1.
Crosby, Guentzel lead Penguins to 6-2 win over Lightning
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists, Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins scored four times in the third period to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Saturday night. Danton Heinen and Bryan Rust had power-play goals, while Jeff Carter and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who have outscored opponents 12-4 in two games this season. Tristan Jarry made 34 saves for his second win. Steven Stamkos scored his fourth of the season and Brayden Point got his first for the Lightning, who lost two of three on a season-opening trip. Brian Elliott made 39 saves for Tampa Bay, which beat Columbus during the first half of a back-to-back set on Friday night.
