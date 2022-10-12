WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie had a goal and assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Saturday night to avoid their first 0-3-0 start since the 2012-13 lockout season. Conor Sheary and Anthony Mantha also scored for the Capitals. Down 1-0 after Nick Suzuki’s goal, the Capitals got a much-needed spark on special teams that led to three goals in the second period. After failing to convert on its first nine power-play opportunities of the season, the Capitals made some adjustments to the top power-play unit, placing Dylan Strome on the half wall and replacing Evgeny Kuznetsov with Marcus Johansson. That group finally broke through when Oshie got to the front and buried a rebound off Alex Ovechkin’s shot to make it 3-1.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 48 MINUTES AGO