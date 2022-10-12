Read full article on original website
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
MLive.com
Filip Zadina to sit on opening night; Red Wings need to see more from him
DETROIT – Filip Zadina is hoping for a fresh start under a new coaching staff after struggling much of his first few seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. But new coach Derek Lalonde hasn’t seen enough yet from Zadina, so he will be scratched from the lineup for Friday’s season-opener against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).
Red Wings announce plans for goalie and alternate captain rotation
The wait for the Detroit Red Wings is over, as they officially begin the 2022-23 NHL season tonight at Little Caesars Arena against the Original 6 rival Montreal Canadiens. For Detroit, they’ll be looking to get off on the right foot as they take strides in their rebuilding process that has seen multiple offseason additions to the roster under the tutelage of general manager Steve Yzerman.
theScore
'He kept it close for us': Habs praise Allen after loss to Red Wings
Few fans would have predicted Friday's clash between the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings to be a goalie battle, but it featured stellar performances from Jake Allen and Ville Husso. The Habs were on the losing side of it despite a heroic 37-save effort from Allen, but his performance...
Filip Zadina scratch explained by Derek Lalonde
What was the reasoning for sitting Filip Zadina? Filip Zadina will need to produce more offense. The 2022-23 NHL regular season is right around the corner for the Detroit Red Wings, as they’ll be welcoming in their Original 6 and Atlantic Division rival Montreal Canadiens to Little Caesars Arena tomorrow night for their first game of 82. But according to the comments made by new head coach Derek Lalonde following this morning’s skate, forward Filip Zadina was designated as one of the odd men out of tomorrow night’s lineup.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Blue Jackets
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have recalled Philip Broberg from the AHL, which can only mean that one of the team’s missing forwards is likely ready to slot back into the lineup. Meanwhile, there is an update on the status of Wayne Simmonds in Toronto.
The Hockey Writers
3 Unexpected Trade Targets For Oilers This Season
If the Edmonton Oilers are Stanley Cup contenders this season — which many insiders have pegged the Oilers to be — it’s likely they’ll be adding at the NHL Trade Deadline. Salary cap issues will obviously play their role but GM Ken Holland will head into the deadline as a buyer and the typical names that get mentioned in the rumor mill will be connected to the Oilers. But, are there unexpected names the team might want to look at?
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi
It’s hard to project what the Chicago Blackhawks will look like the next time they’re a competitive club. However, there probably won’t be many faces left from this year’s team. With a few exceptions, Chicago has a pretty veteran-heavy group and one that’s designed to lose...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Win Over Capitals – 10/13/22
The night after a loss in the season opener that head coach Sheldon Keefe described as “unacceptable”, the Toronto Maple Leafs bounced back in their home opener with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. Auston Matthews scored his first goal of the season, which ended up being the game-winner, and Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 of 26 shots against his former team to help propel the Maple Leafs to their first victory of the season in front of their home crowd.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Keith, Dickinson, Jones, More
Unsurprisingly, the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks have struggled out of the gate. They look as disjointed as was to be expected, given the changes up and down their lineup this offseason. Time will tell if this is a trend that fans will have to embrace, with the odds currently pointing in that direction. Nevertheless, despite limited on-ice activity for Chicago to celebrate at the moment, relevant storylines continue to centre around the franchise.
Hershey Bears announce roster for 2022-23 season
The Hershey Bears have their roster set for opening night of the 2022-23 season. The Bears 26-man roster will include 15 forward, nine defensemen and two goaltenders. This season marks the first as Bears head coach for Todd Nelson. After spending the past four seasons as an assistant coach with the NHL’s Dallas Stars, the three-time Calder Cup Champion was named the club’s 28th head coach in franchise history this summer.
The Hockey Writers
EA Sports NHL 23: St. Louis Blues Season Simulation
The NHL season is up and running and with all 32 teams set to hit the ice soon, EA Sports has released its newest installment in the NHL series. NHL 23 has various new features including enhanced customization within franchise mode, but that’s a different story for a different day.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ 2022-23 Season Could Be Filled With Milestones
The St. Louis Blues 2022-23 season is nearly upon us. As the time draws closer, here is a chance to look at the vast number of milestones nearly every player on the club’s roster could achieve this season. Jordan Binnington. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington needs only 38 games played...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Elmer Söderblom Makes His BIG Debut
Opening night for the 2022-23 season at Little Caesars Arena was surely one to remember. Not only did the Detroit Red Wings shut out the Montreal Canadiens, but the first goal of the season was also scored by a player making his NHL debut. Elmer Söderblom is a 6th-round pick from the 2019 NHL Draft who has emerged from the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) as a massive talent. He was incredible throughout the Red Wings prospect tournament, training camp, and the preseason and earned his spot on the opening night roster.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs & Penguins Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins could become business partners early on this season. On one hand, you have the Maple Leafs, where general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is trying to move fourth-line winger Wayne Simmonds. Dubas has also been reportedly trying to acquire some more depth as some early season injuries have thinned out their blue line. Insert the Penguins, where GM Ron Hextall has a surplus of defensemen, creating an interesting dynamic between the two clubs as there’s certainly some potential we see an early season trade from the two hockey clubs.
Yardbarker
Senators News & Rumors: Sanderson, Batherson, Smith
The Ottawa Senators played their first regular-season game on Thursday (Oct. 13) and it didn’t end well. Despite entering the first intermission with a one-goal lead versus the Buffalo Sabres, they finished the night on the losing side of a 4-1 scoreline. In this edition of Senators News &...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Bruins, Coyotes, Flyers, Canadiens
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are in no hurry to get a deal done with Bo Horvat. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are having ongoing discussions with David Pastrnak. The Arizona Coyotes made a waiver claim and questions about whether that speeds up a possible trade are out there.
Kadri gets Stanley Cup ring as Flames beat Avalanche
CALGARY, AB — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and the Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time since 2009, beating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Thursday night. “I saw a random stat that it’s been a while since the Flames won a season...
The Hockey Writers
Flames Top 9 Forward Trade Targets
When the Calgary Flames announced that they had signed Sonny Milano to a professional tryout offer in mid-September, it appeared they had found the final piece to their puzzle in a top-nine forward with offensive skill. However, as we all know, the 26-year-old struggled throughout camp and was released prior to the conclusion of the preseason. As a result, that hunt continues on.
Yardbarker
Griffins’ 2022-23 Roster Headlined by Edvinsson & Berggren
Fueled by an influx of talented prospects and even some players with NHL experience, the Grand Rapids Griffins (the American Hockey League affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings) appear set to make some noise in the 2022-23 AHL season. After a disappointing 2021-22 season which saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in 10 years (not including the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons where no playoffs were held), the Griffins enter this season with an excitement surrounding the team that can be felt from the west side of Michigan over to the east side.
