Halloween Ends release date and time — how to watch online right now

By Henry T. Casey
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

Yes, it's finally time to watch Halloween Ends online. The movie debuted a little earlier than anticipated, for those of us at home who don't want to wait. And this release asks two big questions: "who needs movie theaters?" and "is this really the end?"

Halloween Ends release date and time

Halloween Ends premiered on Thursday (October 13).
Time — 8 p.m. ET
• U.S. — Watch on Peacock
• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Supposedly, Halloween Ends marks the end of Michael Myers. Apparently, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) will be haunted no more by the killer that John Carpenter dubbed "The Shape." (Stick around til the credits, folks).

But if you asked Laurie about it all, she would say she's never going to be out. Halloween Ends — which picks up long after Halloween Kills — finds Laurie trying to writer her memoir, as she lives with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). And Alyson's concerned that Laurie's obsession with death and Myers will be her ruining.

A new killing that's eerily reminiscent of Strode and Myers' origins, brings the two back into each others' orbit. This time, a babysitter is accused of killing the boy he was taking care of, reversing the story of how Myers killed his original babysitter. Myers himself, of course, is responsible for this new death.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Halloween Ends online, and check out the trailer and cast details below!

How to watch Halloween Ends online from anywhere

Just because Peacock isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Halloween Ends if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services , and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. View Deal

How to watch Halloween Ends online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Halloween Ends right now on Peacock .

Peacock has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. View Deal

Can you watch Halloween Ends online in Canada, the UK or Australia?

So, while Peacock is growing internationally, with U.K. versions among others, Peacock doesn't seem to be getting Halloween Ends outside of the United States.

Those on the road who want to use their Peacock account as they would normally in the U.S. have an option: with the help of a VPN service such as ExpressVPN , you can appear to be back in the States and get the U.S. version of Peacock, and watch Halloween Ends online.

Halloween Ends cast

Jamie Lee Curtis plays Laurie Strode (the ultimate Final Girl) for (possibly) the last time when she leads the Halloween ends cast. James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle share the role of Michael Myers (aka The Shape), and Castle has declared this is his final time appearing as Myers.

Notable by her absence is Judy Greer, whose Karen was stabbed by Myers in Halloween Kills. In the above trailer, we learn that Michael is credited for Karen's death.

The rest of the confirmed Halloween Ends cast is as follows.

  • Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson, Laurie's granddaughter
  • Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins
  • Rohan Campbell as Corey Cunningham
  • Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace
  • Michael O'Leary as Dr. Mathis
  • Omar Dorsey as Sheriff Barker

Next: The cheaper Netflix with ads just got announced! And we're preparing for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 8 , the season finale.

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

