ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford gets $4M grant to clean up dangerous lead in homes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will award the City of Hartford more than $4 million in grant funds to help the city find and clean up dangerous lead in homes. The city plans to use the funds to remove lead and other hazards from 165 low-income homes. “Lead […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Journal Inquirer

Vernon mill awarded brownfields grant

VERNON — The town has received a $650,000 federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up Daniel’s Mill on East Main Street, with the hope of revitalizing the mill for apartments and mixed-used space. WHAT: Vernon has received a $650,000 grant from the Environmental Protection...
VERNON, CT
Register Citizen

Bloomfield town manager's future uncertain as rift among officials grows

BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne is not headed to Florida. Hawthorne, who is one year into his three-year contract with Bloomfield, was among four finalists for a county administrator job in Florida's Citrus County. In his public interview process, Hawthorne told Citrus County commissioners he hoped to move...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say

WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hartford City#Public Housing#Landlord#Maple Management#The City Council#Avalon Management Group#The Avalon Tenants Union#Maple Avalon#Sec
mycitizensnews.com

Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech

NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
NAUGATUCK, CT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hartford, CT

Hartford is one of the oldest and most historic cities in the United States. It provides 17 distinct neighborhoods that offer housing opportunities for individuals and families. Likewise, the city is the heart of the Capitol Regions’ art and entertainment, hosting more than a hundred events yearly. It is...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Foundation to pay off mortgage on fallen Bristol officer’s house

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tunnels to Towers Foundation, an organization dedicated to paying off the mortgages of fallen first responders, is taking on the mortgage of an officer killed Wednesday in Bristol. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, had been on the force for a decade before he was shot and killed alongside 34-year-old Officer Alex […]
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
darientimes.com

3 West Haven housing development projects get green light from planners

WEST HAVEN — The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a 16-unit active adult living community development that had drawn harsh criticism from some neighbors, with some contention among commission members. The developer for a proposed residential community of eight duplex buildings on Shingle Hill Road, which will...
WEST HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
westernmassnews.com

Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
BRISTOL, CT
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC of Glastonbury, Connecticut Secures Largest Physical Injury Verdict in State’s History

HARTFORD, CT—It was an emotional day at the Hartford Superior Courthouse on October 5 as the team from Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC sat beside their clients, Juan “Mikey” and Emily Cruz. It had been five years since the firm was enlisted to take on the personal injury case that left Juan with a crushed abdomen, fractured ribs, paraplegia, and a likelihood that he would never walk again.
GLASTONBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy