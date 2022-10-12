Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Hartford tenants call on city for help with poor living conditions
Several tenants in complexes across Hartford are calling on the city to take action, and have taken their pleas to a City Council meeting.
Hartford gets $4M grant to clean up dangerous lead in homes
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will award the City of Hartford more than $4 million in grant funds to help the city find and clean up dangerous lead in homes. The city plans to use the funds to remove lead and other hazards from 165 low-income homes. “Lead […]
fox61.com
Fallen Bristol police officers to be honored at law enforcement memorial in Meriden
The memorial in Meriden pays tribute to Connecticut law enforcement members who were killed in the line of duty. The Bristol officers will now be added.
Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities
The State of Connecticut is handing out $6.8 million in grant money to support transit-oriented development programs in six different municipalities. The post Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Vernon mill awarded brownfields grant
VERNON — The town has received a $650,000 federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up Daniel’s Mill on East Main Street, with the hope of revitalizing the mill for apartments and mixed-used space. WHAT: Vernon has received a $650,000 grant from the Environmental Protection...
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security deposits
For renters, moving to a new apartment or home can be expensive, especially having to come up with the money for security deposits. In some cases, the cost of a security deposit can be up to three times the amount of the first month’s rent. A new government program in New Haven, Connecticut intends to assist renters in addressing that financial challenge.
Register Citizen
Bloomfield town manager's future uncertain as rift among officials grows
BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne is not headed to Florida. Hawthorne, who is one year into his three-year contract with Bloomfield, was among four finalists for a county administrator job in Florida's Citrus County. In his public interview process, Hawthorne told Citrus County commissioners he hoped to move...
Register Citizen
Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say
WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
Two-car crash on State Street in Springfield leaving drivers with injuries
State Street was briefly closed overnight for a two-car crash, and has since reopened.
mycitizensnews.com
Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech
NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hartford, CT
Hartford is one of the oldest and most historic cities in the United States. It provides 17 distinct neighborhoods that offer housing opportunities for individuals and families. Likewise, the city is the heart of the Capitol Regions’ art and entertainment, hosting more than a hundred events yearly. It is...
Foundation to pay off mortgage on fallen Bristol officer’s house
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tunnels to Towers Foundation, an organization dedicated to paying off the mortgages of fallen first responders, is taking on the mortgage of an officer killed Wednesday in Bristol. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, had been on the force for a decade before he was shot and killed alongside 34-year-old Officer Alex […]
Bristol police officers may have been ‘lured’ into deadly ambush, officials say
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont released a statement which stated the slain officers were responding to a domestic violence emergency call.
Four non-fatal shootings in Hartford
Hartford police investigate four non-fatal shootings over a 36-hour period, with one of the shootings taking place on the same block where a man was beaten to death earlier this week
darientimes.com
3 West Haven housing development projects get green light from planners
WEST HAVEN — The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a 16-unit active adult living community development that had drawn harsh criticism from some neighbors, with some contention among commission members. The developer for a proposed residential community of eight duplex buildings on Shingle Hill Road, which will...
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
darientimes.com
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
westernmassnews.com
Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC of Glastonbury, Connecticut Secures Largest Physical Injury Verdict in State’s History
HARTFORD, CT—It was an emotional day at the Hartford Superior Courthouse on October 5 as the team from Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC sat beside their clients, Juan “Mikey” and Emily Cruz. It had been five years since the firm was enlisted to take on the personal injury case that left Juan with a crushed abdomen, fractured ribs, paraplegia, and a likelihood that he would never walk again.
NBC Connecticut
Police Departments Pay Tribute After Deaths of 2 Police Officers, Serious Injuries to 1 in Bristol
Police departments across Connecticut are responding and paying tribute after two fellow police officers were shot and killed and a third was seriously injured in Bristol Wednesday night. “We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted,” state police Tweeted. The Federal...
