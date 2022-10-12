ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Was Idaho Really This Deadly 100 Million Years Ago?

I remember when the first Jurassic Park movie came out back in the early 90s and the talk of the time was... is this possible? Could scientists really use frog DNA to bring back dinosaur clones? It's a terrifying thought, to say the least, and as the films have taught us, it's just not a good idea.
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Government
An Interesting Reason Americans from All Over Are Still Coming to Idaho

MoneyWise recently created a list that shares what states Americans are leaving, and where they're moving to — Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know... this probably doesn't come as a surprise to most of us because we've seen first-hand the extreme growth. But what's fascinating to learn about are the reasons WHY people are moving to Idaho.
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho

It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
20 Incredibly Bizarre Things Idahoans Have Actually Received While Trick-or-Treating

When your kids come home and dump their pillowcases in the middle of your living room, there are certain treats you expect to see. You know the treats we’re talking about. Reese’s peanut butter cups, Snickers bars, fun-sized Mr. Good Bars, individually wrapped bags of Candy Corn, those disgusting Melster peanut butter kisses that no one wants, bubbles…and then there are treats that make you scratch your head.
IDAHO STATE
Best Golfing in Idaho – Get Games in Before It’s Too Cold

According to Wikipedia, "The modern game of golf originated in 15th-century Scotland," however the game's ancient origins have been debated time and time again. It is safe to say that golf has been around for a loooonggg time and will continue to be around for the unforeseeable future. It is a game of leisurely fun and entertainment solo or with friends to a game that is known for closing down business deals while on the course with leaders, bosses and associates. So where are the best courses in the state?
Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho

Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
See Idaho’s Massive Impact on Americas Food Supply

Idaho Agriculture is a massive part of what makes Idaho - Idaho. The Gem state is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Idaho is top in the country for producing the most of three major crops and top two for quite a few other crop staples in the country.
7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho

When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
New Discovery Might Provide Actual Proof Of Payette Lake Monster

As Halloween approaches in Idaho, we start to think about legends, ghosts, and monsters. Some of us believe these stories, some are skeptics, and others don't have an opinion but enjoy the idea of them. What makes "spooky season" so much fun is that we're not sure whether these stories are true. We like the possibility of them being true from afar. We want to suspend our disbelief to feel the terror, even for a few minutes. That's why lines at Haunted World and other Idaho haunted attractions get as long as the calendar turns to October.
Are Idahoans And Californians Different Sides Of The Same Coin?

It seems Idaho's anti-California sentiment has reached critical mass. It's become perfectly ordinary to overhear Idahoans pledge their disdain for west coast transplants. No one bats an eye. No one chimes in to caution against the pitfalls of generalization. It's high-time to put an end to the ignorance. Bridging the...
This Nampa Farm Offers Idaho’s Best Pumpkin Patch, Free Hay Rides

When it comes to "fall festivities" in the Treasure Valley, what comes to mind? Haunted attractions, coffee shops, or pumpkin patches?. We're lucky to have several of all of those things in the Treasure Valley-- yet, one of the "oldest" and most authentic pumpkin patch experiences is actually in Nampa. Here's a look:
Old Idaho Law Forbids Unmarried Fornication

All states have some old laws that have not been updated for decades upon decades. While Idaho is a progressive state that is ahead of the curve with technology, business development and other city happenings, the outdated laws are at this point humorous. Take this gem from the law book that originally started in 1921, when Idaho looked and behaved pretty differently.
The Scary Reason Boise Residents Should Check Their Car Engines

A warning from local and national animal organizations this week is a great reason to remind folks in the Treasure Valley--it's that time of the year again. Why Every Idahoan Should Be Checking Under Their Hood. As temperatures drop around the Treasure Valley, more and more animals are roaming around...
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho.

