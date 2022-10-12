ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start

An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
Get Ready Montana! Pack The Place In Pink Is Back At It Again

Every season we look forward to different Montana State University events. This event is one that touches home for me personally. My aunt is a breast cancer survivor and seeing the impact it had on her mentally and physically, and the impact it had on her family, any time that I can give back to the cause, I do.
10 Excellent Dessert Spots You Need To Know About in Bozeman

If you're craving something sweet and you live in the Bozeman area, there are a ton of great places to satisfy your sweet tooth. For some people, including myself, a good dessert is almost as important as the main course. The best thing about dessert is that there are so many different types. Most restaurants and bakeries in the Bozeman area have quite a few different dessert options.
Five Weird Facts About Residential Parking in Bozeman

Parking is a hot-button issue for many locals in the Bozeman area, and some people would like some clarity. Parking in Bozeman has become a massive issue for many locals questioning the laws, and they have valid concerns. This past year there have been discussions on whether or not to have paid parking in downtown Bozeman and locals weren't happy about that.
There’s a New 24-Hour Food Option in Bozeman: Check it Out!

You don't have many options if you have a late-night food craving in Bozeman, but that's about to change. Recently, I've seen a lot of people on social media asking about 24-hour restaurants in the Bozeman area. Due to staffing shortages, many restaurants in the Bozeman area have been forced to limit their hours of operation. Bair's Family Restaurant in Belgrade was formerly open 24 hours, but now the restaurant is only open from 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Check Out This Incredible Alternative To Bozeman’s Housing Issues

One company has come up with an incredible housing alternative, and it could be a hit with many young adults looking to stay in the Bozeman area long term. Housing has become a real issue in Bozeman over the past several years. House, condo, and townhome prices have skyrocketed and pushed out many locals who can't afford to live here anymore. Even the rental market is getting out of hand. No one can afford to live by themselves anymore, which is both frustrating and sad.
Adult Beverages and Helping Those In Need? Sounds Great

Want to help those in need and have an adult beverage in a great setting? You should check this out. Even though the spooky season started a few days ago, that doesn't mean we don't have to help those in need in the Gallatin Valley. Nina's Tacos on Mendenhall teamed up with Bronken's Distributing to help feed the less fortunate.
The Most Unsanitary Thing To Do At The Bozeman Airport

We all put up with a lot when flying, but this is something that grosses me out. I have to be honest, for the past month and a half, I have been a frequent visitor to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. With all those visits come some unique perspectives regarding airport etiquette when traveling; I have to say, we need to be better.
Montana DNRC put firearm restrictions in Gallatin County

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced two new firearm restrictions on certain State Trust land in Gallatin County. Both restrictions go into effect on November 12. According to the press release, the implemented restrictions come after issues regarding the misuse of state trust land used for recreational...
Love Grilled Cheese? 10 Best Spots in Montana

This is one of the best comfort foods if you are homesick, feeling unwell, or just want something easy to make. If there is one food that's always a joy to eat, it has to be a grilled cheese sandwich. It's simple to make, but can be dressed up if you're going for gourmet. Really, there's a grilled cheese out there for everyone. The question is, where are the best spots for grilled cheese in Montana?
Bozeman is for the (BIG) Birds: Raptor Festival 2022

The coolest thing that happens at Bridger Bowl all year doesn't happen on the slopes—it happens in the air above the Ridge. Raptors of all kinds make their fall migration right over our head and it is NOT to be missed. Two days of family-friendly fun are happening this...
Need Deer-Proof Color in Your Garden? Daffodils

Tulips are my favorite bulbs, but the deer will feast on them in any non-fenced area of my yard. I made that mistake the first year I moved into my house, planting dozens of lovely tulips. Perhaps 4 of them survived the deer buffet. Daffodil bulbs, on the other hand,...
96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

