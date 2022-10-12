Read full article on original website
Related
This 2-family N.J. home with unobstructed views of NYC is on the market for $3.2M
There’s a home down a cobblestone road that’s perched into the side of a cliff, giving it protected views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline. This Cliffside Park retreat could be yours for $3.2 million. It’s a seven bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom brick contemporary that’s...
This Place Is Named The Most Intense Haunted Experience In New Jersey
There are very few words in the English language that instill fear like the words mental asylum. When you watch a horrifying movie and then find out it was actually based on a true story, it is even more bone-chilling. This haunted experience is just like that. Why is this...
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
Stop the hop: A different method to try for killing spotted lanternflies in NJ
At this point, we're probably all sick of anything related to the spotted lanternfly. We're sick of seeing them, and we're exhausted from hearing about them. Unfortunately for us, this invasive pest is still a significant problem in New Jersey that we're being forced to deal with. As the spotted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Come Celebrate the Greatness of NJ at the ‘Made in Jersey” Festival Oct. 22!
If you're proud to be a New Jerseyan, then come check out this event to celebrate Garden State pride!. The Inaugural 'Made in Jersey' Festival is happening on Saturday, Oct 22, at the Wiggins Waterfront Park and Marina in Camden from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Come enjoy festivities and...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
Delicious Wagyu Beef Burger Spot Opens Very First New Jersey Location
That's definitely the case at a brand new restaurant opening in New Jersey that offers a wide selection of Wagyu Beef burgers, among other tasty offerings. Before we get too far, you may be thinking "what exactly is wagyu beef?" I get that, I've seen things advertised as wagyu beef...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey “GHOST” Hunters Could Score $25,000 For One Night Only
Get your boo on with our ghoul Nicole Murray and Coors Light. We are ready to party with you this year for the annual 94.3 The Point Boo Bash!. Now, there's a 'ghostly' twist you do not want to miss. Hey, this is a big deal. We will be live...
New Jersey’s Yacht Rock Killer charged with 4th murder
A New Jersey serial killer already jailed for killing three women is facing new charges of a fourth murder. Police say they have linked Khalil Wheeler-Weaver to the killing of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, whose body was found in an abandoned carriage house in Orange in April of 2019. Wheeler-Weaver had...
whereverfamily.com
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
Closed for nearly 60 years: This real NJ asylum is now a haunted adventure
PASSAIC — There is still plenty of time to get scared this Halloween season in New Jersey. Brighton Asylum, located at 2 Brighton Ave., in Passaic (on the border of Clifton) is New Jersey’s most visited and scariest haunted house destination for over 10 years now, according to the website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I’d rather stay here.’ NJ commuters balk at proposal to charge $50 fee to enter Manhattan
Some New Jersey drivers say that they are frustrated with a new plan that could cost them more money to drive into New York City.
Story Time with Shawn and Sue
Shawn and Sue Want to Read to Your Ocean County, New Jersey Class!. Reading is so important for our kids. That's why Shawn and Sue want to read to you. If you are a teacher in Ocean County, Shawn and Sue would love to be invited to your classroom to read to your class.
New corruption charges for 4 Edison, NJ police officers
EDISON — A Middlesex County Grand Jury has returned a 24-count indictment against four suspended township police officers, first accused four years ago of padding their paychecks with extra-duty jobs they never showed up for. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan on Friday announced...
Dinosaur sculptures destroyed in New Jersey park
"It's given me a purpose when I had a hard time finding one," the artist said.
Christmas Con is bringing huge Hallmark movie stars to Edison, NJ
If you’re a Hallmark Christmas movie fanatic, you’ll want to attend Christmas Con coming to Edison, NJ, on Dec. 9, 10, and 11. That’s 4 Entertainment is a company that puts on some of the biggest conventions around the country including Christmas Con on the West Coast and one right here in the Garden State.
Comedian won’t press charges against beer thrower at NJ comedy club
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The comedian who chugged a beer after it was thrown at her head during her set will not be pressing charges against the man who threw it, according to police. It happened while Ariel Elias was mid-set at Uncle Vinnies Comedy Club on Saturday night...
Warning For New Jersey Residents Who Walk On The Beach Before Sunrise -ADJUST
I have a warning for anyone who enjoys walking along our beaches, especially before sunrise. There is a safety issue to report at a Monmouth County beach. According to News12.com, "a sinkhole on the beach [bordering] Asbury Park and Ocean Grove beach has once again become a hazard." There is...
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0