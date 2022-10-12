ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Mark Ballard: Building projects to build wealth - La. taps into U.S. infrastructure push

As is typical at such events, the emcee read out a lengthy list of players important to accomplishing the goal being celebrated over a meal. At one point during the recitation of names Tuesday, the master of ceremonies — Phillip A. Washington, the chief executive officer at the Denver International Airport — shook his head and said, “Louisiana is everywhere.”
KTBS

Arklatex Politics: Landry vs. The White House

Baton Rouge, La -- He may be gearing up to run for Governor, but Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is not neglecting his day job. Landry, Louisiana and the State of Missouri, have joined forces to file a second complaint, adding 47 defendants to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech.
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: Nov. 8 ballot includes 8 constitutional amendments

In addition to the races for U.S. Senate, Congress, judges, clerks and the School Board on the ballot, New Orleans voters will choose among eight constitutional amendments in the November election. All amendments were passed by the Louisiana Legislature during the 2021 or 2022 regular session. Each proposed amendment had to receive a two-thirds favorable vote in the House and Senate to reach the ballot. The Public Affairs Research Council has created a well-researched guide to the amendments. which is available on their website, parlouisiana.org.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Highway 98.9

The 11 Scariest Sounding Town Names In Louisiana

There are some spooky things in Louisiana...like kale in gumbo, potholes on I-20, and politicians. But there are also some spooky sounding cities in the state too. But these aren't cities that people think are spooky, or scary. Cities like New Orleans and Shreveport are known for their hauntings. There are also cities that seem to attract natural disasters more than others (sorry Lake Charles), which is pretty scary too.
LOUISIANA STATE
thelouisianaweekend.com

Our Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour Adventure

Gibson, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Our second stop on The Louisiana Weekend On The Road series is in Gibson, Louisiana for the Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour through the Atchafalaya Basin. On this tour, we saw Louisiana wildlife including, alligators, bald eagles, many more fish and birds. We experienced the marsh as well as the swamp. Also on this tour, we had a chance to feed the alligators.
GIBSON, LA
an17.com

Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
LOUISIANA STATE
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
