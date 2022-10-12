Read full article on original website
Tulsa Men Advance To Doubles Quarterfinals, Singles Round Of 16 At ITA Regionals
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two doubles teams and two solo athletes from The University of Tulsa men's tennis team advanced to the Main Draw Doubles Quarterfinals and Singles Round of 16 Friday during the ITA Men's Central Regional Championships in Fayetteville. Doubles pair Adham Gaber and Ezequiel Santalla kicked it...
Multiple Tulsa Players Advance To Round Of 32 At ITA Regional Championships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Tulsa men's tennis team sees four players—Connor Di Marco, Ezequiel Santalla, Timothy Carlsson Seger and Gus Tettamble—advance to the round of 32 Thursday during the ITA Central Regional Championships in Fayetteville. Tettamble, who played in the opening qualifying round of singles...
Tulsa Women Fall In Doubles Action, Start Singles Play Friday At ITA Regional Championships
Stillwater, Okla. — The University of Tulsa women's tennis team saw each of its doubles teams fall in Main Draw Doubles action Thursday during the ITA Women's Central Regional Championships in Stillwater. Each team will get the chance to play in the Consolation Doubles Draw, which starts Friday at...
Tulsa Men’s Soccer Game Moved to 6 PM Tonight
The Tulsa men's soccer game against Memphis, originally scheduled for 7:00 pm tonight, will now begin at 6:00 pm tonight at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The game is being moved due to inclement weather moving into the area this evening.
Tulsa Women’s Soccer Hosts UCF on Sunday
The Tulsa women's soccer team will take on UCF on Sunday, October 16 beginning at 1:00 pm at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. Tickets are $5 general admission and can be purchased at the north ticket gate, online at TulsaHurricane.com/tickets or by calling the TU Athletic Ticket Office at 918.631.4688. Champions Fund Members who donate $300+ get in free.
Four Golden Hurricane Men Finish in Top 20 at Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational
MADISON, Wisc. –– — Four University of Tulsa men's cross-country runners finished in the top 20 of the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Friday afternoon at the Zimmer Championship Course, leading the fifth-ranked Golden Hurricane to a sixth-place finish. Micheal Power (11th) navigated the course 8k championship course...
Tulsa Men’s Soccer Hosts Memphis on Saturday
Tulsa's 17th-ranked men's soccer team will play host to Memphis on Saturday, October 15 beginning at 7:00 pm at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The first 200 TU students will receive free Raising Cane's. It is also Champions Fund Night so anyone who has donated to the Champions Fund gets free admission and free food, and it is Broken Arrow Soccer Club Night.
Tulsa Men’s Basketball Participate in American Athletic Conference Media Day
TULSA, Okla. –– The American Athletic Conference held virtual media day for men's and women's basketball on Wednesday and Thursday with the Tulsa teams participating on Thursday afternoon. WATCH HERE. Tulsa first year head coach Eric Konkol went first, and then returning junior Sam Griffin and newcomer Brandon...
