Cleveland, GA

Man shot to death in Gainesville, police searching for suspect

A Gainesville man was shot to death in the city Thursday evening, and police are now searching for the suspect. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department, police responded to the 2200 block of Catalina Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Police found Cristian Jimenez, 25, laying in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
ATHENS, GA
Authorities find missing Gainesville man

Gainesville Police say they have safely located William Rafferty, 38, who was reported missing on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are searching for a critical missing adult. William Rafferty, 38, was last seen on Wednesday around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and West Park Drive. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Local briefs: tax talk in Elberton, drive-by shooting in Gainesville

The Athens Downtown Development Authority meets this afternoon. It’s a 2 o’clock session in the Gameday Building on West Broad Street in downtown Athens. There is tax talk today in Elberton, with Elbert County Commissioners holding a joint session with the Bowman City Council to talk about sharing and dividing sales tax revenues. The meeting is set for 5:30 at the Elbert County Government Complex in Elberton.
ATHENS, GA
ACCPD investigates deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the Thursday night accident that claimed the life of 34 year-old Carly Johnson of Lawrenceville. Police say she was walking along Cedar Shoals Drive when she was struck by a car. Police say she died on the scene of the wreck that happened shortly after 9:30.
ATHENS, GA
Mr. Jerry Lane Pilgrim, Age 61 Cleveland

Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland announces the death of Mr. Jerry Lane Pilgrim, age 61 of Cleveland. Mr. Pilgrim passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 . Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland (706)865-3101 www.barrettfh.com.
CLEVELAND, GA
Woman critical after domestic-related shooting in Gainesville

A Gainesville area man is in jail charged with aggravated assault in a domestic-related shooting early Wednesday, police say. Around 1 a.m. on October 12, police responded to the Midtown Villages at 854 Davis Street. Inside the apartment, they found a 44-year-old female shot multiple times. Officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived, a press release from the Gainesville Police Department says. The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Public Safety
Bus carrying 38 youth runs off road in Pickens County

Pickens County Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident last night around 10:15 p.m. on Camp Hope Road located just off of Grandview Road. First arriving units discovered a large passenger bus destined for Camp Hope had left the winding roadway on a curve. Upon scene assessment, crews determined that the bus was loaded with 39 passengers, including 38 youth and one bus driver that could not exit the bus through the door because of the dangerous resting position of the bus itself.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
Mary Lois Bishop, age 68, of Cleveland

Mrs. Mary Lois Bishop, age 68, of Cleveland, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. Mrs. Bishop was born on December 17, 1953, in Lynch, KY to the late Hubert Boggs Sr. and Betty Lou Humphries Boggs. She retired as a seamstress from Initials Inc and was a member of Generations Church.
CLEVELAND, GA

