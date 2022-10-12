Read full article on original website
Man shot to death in Gainesville, police searching for suspect
A Gainesville man was shot to death in the city Thursday evening, and police are now searching for the suspect. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department, police responded to the 2200 block of Catalina Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Police found Cristian Jimenez, 25, laying in...
Driver stays on-scene following deadly collision with pedestrian, Athens police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 34-year-old pedestrian on Thursday night. Police responded to the scene of the collision at about 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court and found Carly Johnson dead. Police said the driver stayed...
New indictment against three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A new indictment against the three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman in Gwinnett County reveals more about the alleged gang ties for the suspects. A grand jury indicted David Booker, Miles Collins, and Josiah Hughley on Wednesday. The 15-count indictment includes murder,...
Authorities find missing Gainesville man
Gainesville Police say they have safely located William Rafferty, 38, who was reported missing on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are searching for a critical missing adult. William Rafferty, 38, was last seen on Wednesday around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and West Park Drive. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
Local briefs: tax talk in Elberton, drive-by shooting in Gainesville
The Athens Downtown Development Authority meets this afternoon. It’s a 2 o’clock session in the Gameday Building on West Broad Street in downtown Athens. There is tax talk today in Elberton, with Elbert County Commissioners holding a joint session with the Bowman City Council to talk about sharing and dividing sales tax revenues. The meeting is set for 5:30 at the Elbert County Government Complex in Elberton.
Local briefs: Saturday Fall Festival in Watkinsville, new tasers for police in Danielsville
Saturday is festival day in Watkinsville: Oconee County’s annual Fall Festival is set for 9 til 4 at Rocket Field in Watkinsville. Police officers in Danielsville will be getting new tasers: funding has been approved by the City Council in Danielsville. A teacher at Kennedy Elementary School in Winder...
Mr. Jerry Lane Pilgrim, Age 61 Cleveland
Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland announces the death of Mr. Jerry Lane Pilgrim, age 61 of Cleveland. Mr. Pilgrim passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 . Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland (706)865-3101 www.barrettfh.com.
Forsyth County Blotter: Racing arrests and a drug bust
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Two separate instances of drag racing and another traffic violation reveal hidden drugs keeping deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office busy. Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:
Woman critical after domestic-related shooting in Gainesville
A Gainesville area man is in jail charged with aggravated assault in a domestic-related shooting early Wednesday, police say. Around 1 a.m. on October 12, police responded to the Midtown Villages at 854 Davis Street. Inside the apartment, they found a 44-year-old female shot multiple times. Officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived, a press release from the Gainesville Police Department says. The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.
Shooting deaths of 2 teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate shootings in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
Bus carrying 38 youth runs off road in Pickens County
Pickens County Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident last night around 10:15 p.m. on Camp Hope Road located just off of Grandview Road. First arriving units discovered a large passenger bus destined for Camp Hope had left the winding roadway on a curve. Upon scene assessment, crews determined that the bus was loaded with 39 passengers, including 38 youth and one bus driver that could not exit the bus through the door because of the dangerous resting position of the bus itself.
Gwinnett high school evacuated after someone set fire inside bathroom
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County high school had to be evacuated after someone set a fire inside a bathroom. Firefighters said a student from South Gwinnett High School called 911 shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday because a hallway was filling up with smoke. When firefighters arrived,...
15-year-old arrested for bomb threat made at Etowah High, police say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl now faces felony terroristic threat charges after the Cherokee Sheriff's Office arrested her Tuesday in connection with a bomb threat made at Etowah High School. On Sept. 28, Etowah High School administrators put the school into an “emergency evacuation” because of the...
Boyfriend accused of killing his 29-year-old girlfriend in Gilmer County, sheriff says
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A boyfriend has been accused and faces a murder charge in connection to his 29-year-old girlfriend's death, the Gilmer County Sheriff said Thursday. The sheriff said Wednesday morning deputies and EMS responded to a reported "medical emergency" at a home off of Tails Creek Road in Gilmer County.
Suspects in Elijah DeWitt shooting remain in jail while awaiting bond hearing for murder charges
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old Jefferson High School student and football player's funeral is Wednesday. Loved ones will gather to lay Elijah DeWitt to rest one week after a bullet cut his life short and hours after his accused killers faced a judge in Gwinnett County. Law enforcement arrested...
Mary Lois Bishop, age 68, of Cleveland
Mrs. Mary Lois Bishop, age 68, of Cleveland, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. Mrs. Bishop was born on December 17, 1953, in Lynch, KY to the late Hubert Boggs Sr. and Betty Lou Humphries Boggs. She retired as a seamstress from Initials Inc and was a member of Generations Church.
