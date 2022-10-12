ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Cougar Beat podcast: Why BYU will debut new homecoming helmets vs. Arkansas

PROVO — BYU will do something different for Saturday's homecoming game against SEC foe Arkansas (1:30 p.m. MDT, ESPN). The Cougars will debut a hand-painted royal-blue helmet that features a realistic cougar printed on one side and an outline of the Wasatch mountain range that affronts LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on the other side.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Track meet: BYU can't keep up in loss to Arkansas

PROVO — There was still a lot of football left to be played when it happened. But one moment in the second quarter stands out when Arkansas' football team took control of its road trip to BYU. KJ Jefferson rolled out of a tackle, bounced off another would-be sack...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Florida State
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
Local
Utah Football
State
Utah State
ksl.com

Utah elections 2022: Here are some local races to watch

SALT LAKE CITY — It's election season. On Oct. 18, ballots will be mailed to Utah's registered voters — Election Day is Nov. 8, and by January, a few new faces will be sworn in to help lead the Beehive State. All eyes are on the U.S. House...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year

SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car

RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#Usc#American Football#College Football#Wsu#Utes#Ucla#Hotline#Ohio State
ksl.com

Sandy woman shares frustration of ongoing battle with COVID-19

SANDY — Even with her bubbly and outgoing personality, Jill Anderson is scared. "The longer I have it, the worse it's getting," she said. It's been two years since Anderson was diagnosed with COVID-19. Even though society seems to have put the pandemic behind them, she's still dealing with...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

South Jordan police investigating early morning shooting

SOUTH JORDAN — A 31-year-old man was shot in South Jordan in the early morning hours on Saturday. South Jordan police are still investigating the incident, but South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson said there is no immediate danger to the public. The man was shot once in each...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Intermountain donation builds Weber State University's new physician assistant program

OGDEN — Intermountain Healthcare announced on Thursday it is donating over $1 million to support Weber State University's efforts to train future health care workers. Specifically, the money will help with the university's new physician assistant program, the Diversity in Healthcare scholarship program, and the Office of Community Development Ogden Civic Action Network.
OGDEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
ksl.com

Man injured in stabbing at Pioneer Park

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating a stabbing at Pioneer Park. Police were called about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday to an area near 300 South and 400 West when a man "pulled out a screwdriver and began stabbing the victim in the face, head and left shoulder," according to a police booking affidavit. A 65-year-old man with injuries not considered to be life-threatening was located. Officers gave the man first aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man in custody following domestic violence incident, SWAT response in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A domestic violence incident early Saturday morning led to a SWAT team response, and Salt Lake police say they took a man into custody. Officers responded to an apartment on the 500 block of Dexter Street after a 911 call at 3:24 a.m. reported the sound of at least one gunshot, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. They set up a perimeter and started checking the area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend

TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ksl.com

Adult son arrested for stabbing his father multiple times, police say

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy