Cougar Beat podcast: Why BYU will debut new homecoming helmets vs. Arkansas
PROVO — BYU will do something different for Saturday's homecoming game against SEC foe Arkansas (1:30 p.m. MDT, ESPN). The Cougars will debut a hand-painted royal-blue helmet that features a realistic cougar printed on one side and an outline of the Wasatch mountain range that affronts LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on the other side.
Track meet: BYU can't keep up in loss to Arkansas
PROVO — There was still a lot of football left to be played when it happened. But one moment in the second quarter stands out when Arkansas' football team took control of its road trip to BYU. KJ Jefferson rolled out of a tackle, bounced off another would-be sack...
University of Utah to dole out one of the largest university-affiliated awards for climate change
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah's Wilkes Center for Climate Science and Policy will be administering a $1.5-million international prize to recognize and support the "world's most promising ideas" to address the impacts of climate change. U. President Taylor Randall, along with local philanthropists Scott Anderson and...
2 late-game picks, touchdowns lift Box Elder past Ridgeline in regular season finale
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder football tasted a bit of its own medicine on Wednesday night. The Bees, who run a wishbone offense, were gashed on the ground by senior Ridgeline running back Will Rippstein, who ran for 137 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. It was not...
Utah elections 2022: Here are some local races to watch
SALT LAKE CITY — It's election season. On Oct. 18, ballots will be mailed to Utah's registered voters — Election Day is Nov. 8, and by January, a few new faces will be sworn in to help lead the Beehive State. All eyes are on the U.S. House...
Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year
SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car
RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
Many Americans admit lying about COVID-19 in a new survey. Here's their rationale
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly half of Americans acknowledged they weren't truthful about their COVID-19 status or didn't follow public health measures at the height of the pandemic in a new nationwide survey led in part by a team of University of Utah Health researchers. Wanting to feel normal...
Sandy woman shares frustration of ongoing battle with COVID-19
SANDY — Even with her bubbly and outgoing personality, Jill Anderson is scared. "The longer I have it, the worse it's getting," she said. It's been two years since Anderson was diagnosed with COVID-19. Even though society seems to have put the pandemic behind them, she's still dealing with...
'I lost everything': Recovering addict helps law enforcers warn Utahns of 'rainbow fentanyl'
HOLLADAY — Fifteen years ago, Chris Lovell was living a good life. "I had a business. I had a house, a girlfriend. I had everything I wanted," he said. But after an injury, Lovell started taking prescription painkillers and soon became addicted. "Four years later, I got a mugshot,...
South Jordan police investigating early morning shooting
SOUTH JORDAN — A 31-year-old man was shot in South Jordan in the early morning hours on Saturday. South Jordan police are still investigating the incident, but South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson said there is no immediate danger to the public. The man was shot once in each...
Intermountain donation builds Weber State University's new physician assistant program
OGDEN — Intermountain Healthcare announced on Thursday it is donating over $1 million to support Weber State University's efforts to train future health care workers. Specifically, the money will help with the university's new physician assistant program, the Diversity in Healthcare scholarship program, and the Office of Community Development Ogden Civic Action Network.
Teen charged as adult in fatal drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly participated in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a Salt Lake City man following a graduation party a year-and-a-half ago will now stand trial as an adult. On Thursday, Emmanuel Mading, now 16, was...
Man injured in stabbing at Pioneer Park
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating a stabbing at Pioneer Park. Police were called about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday to an area near 300 South and 400 West when a man "pulled out a screwdriver and began stabbing the victim in the face, head and left shoulder," according to a police booking affidavit. A 65-year-old man with injuries not considered to be life-threatening was located. Officers gave the man first aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital.
Teens charged as adults in fatal carjacking attempt police say was 'random'
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers with extensive juvenile criminal histories have been charged as adults in connection with a fatal shooting in Salt Lake City in September, which prosecutors say appears to have been done at random. Christian Rodriguez, 16, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd...
Man in custody following domestic violence incident, SWAT response in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A domestic violence incident early Saturday morning led to a SWAT team response, and Salt Lake police say they took a man into custody. Officers responded to an apartment on the 500 block of Dexter Street after a 911 call at 3:24 a.m. reported the sound of at least one gunshot, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. They set up a perimeter and started checking the area.
Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend
TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
Slain real estate agent's brother says plea deal went too far
SALT LAKE CITY — A small group of about 15 people gathered outside the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office on Thursday afternoon to protest a plea deal they think is letting the man who admitted to killing their relative and friend off "too easy." Dean Belov, brother of...
Judge recommends 20 years in prison for Utahn who caused fatal wrong-way crash
SALT LAKE CITY — A Cottonwood Heights man will spend at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed a woman and injured two others. On April 19, 2021, Justin Wayne Robertson entered I-215 at 6200 South going the...
Adult son arrested for stabbing his father multiple times, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.
