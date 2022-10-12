Saints sign former Eagles RB Jordan Howard to their practice squad

There’s some help at running back. NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports that the New Orleans Saints signed running back Jordan Howard to their practice squad, following a tryout including several other free agents. The Saints needed reinforcements at the position after losing backups Latavius Murray and Tony Jones Jr. in recent weeks.

Howard, who turns 28 on Nov. 2, made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and has averaged a solid 4.3 yards per carry throughout his NFL career. He started out with the Chicago Bears (appearing in 47 games from 2016 to 2018) before rising to prominence with the Philadelphia Eagles (19 games from 2019 to 2021), though he also spent some time with the Miami Dolphins (5 games in 2020). Howard most recently logged 86 carries for 406 rushing yards and 3 touchdown runs in 2021 with Philly, a pace of 4.7 yards per attempt.

He’ll be backing up Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram II, and Dwayne Washington in New Orleans. Kamara returned in triumph last week against the Seattle Seahawks, but he can’t do it all on his own, so having quality depth at the position is critical. We’ll see if the Saints are settled here or if other moves are on the way in the days and weeks ahead, with the NFL trade deadline looming on Nov. 1.