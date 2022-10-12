ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magna, UT

ksl.com

Adult son arrested for stabbing his father multiple times, police say

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend

TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Magna, UT
Magna, UT
KSLTV

Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding according to KSL.com.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan “Edwin” Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Taylorsville Police arrest a wanted fugitive Thursday night

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A wanted fugitive who had a warrant out for fraud was taken into custody Thursday night by Taylorsville Police. Sgt. Dustin Fowler, of the Taylorsville Police Department, says the suspect was located at a gas station. Fowler says the suspect is someone he is familiar with....
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Man in custody following domestic violence incident, SWAT response in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A domestic violence incident early Saturday morning led to a SWAT team response, and Salt Lake police say they took a man into custody. Officers responded to an apartment on the 500 block of Dexter Street after a 911 call at 3:24 a.m. reported the sound of at least one gunshot, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. They set up a perimeter and started checking the area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday.  Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT

