ksl.com
Adult son arrested for stabbing his father multiple times, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.
ksl.com
Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend
TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
ksl.com
Teens charged as adults in fatal carjacking attempt police say was 'random'
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers with extensive juvenile criminal histories have been charged as adults in connection with a fatal shooting in Salt Lake City in September, which prosecutors say appears to have been done at random. Christian Rodriguez, 16, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd...
Aggravated Burglary investigation leads to SWAT response
An investigation into an aggravated burglary in Salt Lake City escalated to a tactical incident early Saturday morning.
KSLTV
Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding according to KSL.com.
Utah woman says fake cop tried to pull her over on I-15
A woman was driving on Interstate 15 between Draper and Murray around 2 a.m. early Friday morning when she thought she was getting pulled over.
ksl.com
Slain real estate agent's brother says plea deal went too far
SALT LAKE CITY — A small group of about 15 people gathered outside the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office on Thursday afternoon to protest a plea deal they think is letting the man who admitted to killing their relative and friend off "too easy." Dean Belov, brother of...
Gephardt Daily
Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
ksl.com
Judge recommends 20 years in prison for Utahn who caused fatal wrong-way crash
SALT LAKE CITY — A Cottonwood Heights man will spend at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed a woman and injured two others. On April 19, 2021, Justin Wayne Robertson entered I-215 at 6200 South going the...
eastidahonews.com
Utah man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan “Edwin” Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault.
kslnewsradio.com
Taylorsville Police arrest a wanted fugitive Thursday night
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A wanted fugitive who had a warrant out for fraud was taken into custody Thursday night by Taylorsville Police. Sgt. Dustin Fowler, of the Taylorsville Police Department, says the suspect was located at a gas station. Fowler says the suspect is someone he is familiar with....
Police arrest 2nd suspect in SLC motel attempted murder
Police have made a second arrest in the attempted murder of a 38-year-old man that took place at Salt Lake City's Wasatch Inn on Tuesday.
Gephardt Daily
Man charged with voyeurism involving child at LDS Church building in Sandy
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A registered sex offender has been charged after he allegedly used his phone to record images of a boy relieving his bladder in a Sandy meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Zachary Wallin, 32 was arrested Tuesday...
31-year-old man shot in both legs in South Jordan
A 31-year-old man was shot in both of his legs in South Jordan early Saturday morning, according to the South Jordan Police Department (SJPD).
Suspect in shooting outside Wasatch Inn taken into custody
The suspect who fled after allegedly shooting a man in the head in the Ballpark Neighborhood on Tuesday morning has been taken into custody
Utah woman ‘humiliated’ by ex-husband in boudoir court battle
A Utah woman is calling out a Davis County judge for ordering her to give edited boudoir books to her ex-husband as part of their divorce.
ksl.com
Man in custody following domestic violence incident, SWAT response in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A domestic violence incident early Saturday morning led to a SWAT team response, and Salt Lake police say they took a man into custody. Officers responded to an apartment on the 500 block of Dexter Street after a 911 call at 3:24 a.m. reported the sound of at least one gunshot, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. They set up a perimeter and started checking the area.
ksl.com
Teen charged as adult in fatal drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly participated in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a Salt Lake City man following a graduation party a year-and-a-half ago will now stand trial as an adult. On Thursday, Emmanuel Mading, now 16, was...
ksl.com
2 Utah teens charged in crime spree, including intentionally hitting 75-year-old jogger
LINDON — Two teenagers wanted in connection with a string of crimes in the Lindon area are now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, accusing them of using their car to intentionally hit an elderly man who was out for a morning run. According to court documents obtained by...
Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday. Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
