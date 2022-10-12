Read full article on original website
Just what Seahawks’ so-far awful defense doesn’t need: Al Woods missing from its middle
The big nose tackle co-captain has been ine of the few positives in what’s been a truly bad unit. He’s doubtful to play vs. Arizona.
Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals is far more interesting than almost anyone thought it would be. The Seahawks entered the 2022-2023 NFL season with most people believing it was a rebuilding year. After all, they traded away their former All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson for Drew Lock, a couple other pieces and a ton of draft capital. As it turns out, the Seahawks might have robbed the Denver Broncos in the trade.
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Speaks Out On Roughing Controversy
NFL officiating has been under fire as of late due to its enforcement of “roughing the passer” penalties. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll would like a word.
Russell Wilson responds to Marshawn Lynch's comments about QB
Former running back Marshawn Lynch went on Richard Sherman’s podcast earlier this week and while many fans were expecting him to pile on quarterback Russell Wilson for his struggles, Lynch actually had supportive and encouraging things to say about his former teammate. Wilson, of course, threw an interception at...
Seahawks have 7 DNPs in first injury report of Week 6
The Seattle Seahawks held their first practice of Week 6 as they prepare for the Arizona Cardinals and released their first injury report of the week. They had seven players who did not participate. The details of the injury report are below. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Gabe Jackson, Al Woods doubtful for Seahawks; Tyler Lockett good to go
The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up their week of practice on Friday and released their final injury report for their Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. After having an appearance on the injury report Thursday, wide receiver Tyler Lockett is good to go. However, one player has been ruled out,...
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) available for Week 6
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is available for Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was upgraded to full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. After a surprise mid-week downgrade on Thursday, this is the best-case scenario for Lockett. Our models expect him to see 8.2 targets against Arizona.
Basketball Hall of Famer and Sixers star Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor: NBA
Former Sixers star and basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor.
Have the Phoenix Suns Found Their Bench Scorer?
Duane Washington lit up the scoreboard in Phoenix's final preseason game. Have the Suns found their much needed scoring prowess outside of the starting five.
Crosby, Guentzel lead Penguins to 6-2 win over Lightning
Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel led the way, as the Pittsburgh Penguins scored four third-period goals to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Saturday
Glendale Star
Cactus football looks to handle jump to 5A
Last season saw the Cactus High School Cobras finish with a record of 10-1, including a 4-0 record in the 4A West Valley section. The Cobras dominated all season long, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 530-140. After the team’s success last season, the Cobras knew it was time for a new challenge: a jump to the 5A division.
