Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina Howell
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Harry Styles Mansion Hits The Market (8+ Million)Dayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
NHL
LA Kings @ Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN) - Forward Alex Iafallo is the only Kings player with points in each of his first two games this season. Iafallo scored the lone goal for LA during Thursday's loss against Seattle.
Doc's Sports Service
Video: NFL Picks - Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, 10/16/2022 Week 6 NFL Free Picks
NFL Picks - Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, 10/16/2022 Week 6 NFL Free Picks. Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers 10/16/2022. The Carolina Panthers travel to Los Angeles, CA to face the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05PM EST at SoFi Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a...
Doc's Sports Service
Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals Prediction, 10/15/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Odds/Point Spread: Canadiens (+220) Capitals (-250) The Washington Capitals welcome the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena on Saturday. The moneyline on this matchup has Montreal at +220 while Washington is sitting at -250. The over/under comes in at 7. The Montreal Canadiens...
Doc's Sports Service
Anaheim Ducks vs New York Islanders Prediction, 10/15/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Ducks (+160) Islanders (-190) The Anaheim Ducks are traveling to UBS Arena on Saturday where they will try to defeat the New York Islanders. The moneyline on this matchup has the Ducks at +160 and the Islanders are sitting at -190. The total comes in at 6. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
Doc's Sports Service
Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs Prediction, 10/15/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Senators (+150) Maple Leafs (-170) The Toronto Maple Leafs are welcoming the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. The moneyline on this game has Ottawa at +150 while Toronto is at -170. The betting total is set at 7. The Ottawa Senators had a rough game after...
NHL・
Doc's Sports Service
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Pittsburgh Penguins Prediction, 10/15/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Lightning (-110) Penguins (-110) The Tampa Bay Lightning are en route to PPG Paints Arena on Saturday where they will try to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins. The line on this matchup has Tampa Bay at -110 while Pittsburgh is priced at -110. The total has been set at 7.
Doc's Sports Service
Vancouver Canucks vs Philadelphia Flyers Prediction, 10/15/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Canucks (+100) Flyers (-120) Wells Fargo Center is the site where the Philadelphia Flyers will go up against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. The odds on this game have the Canucks at +100 and the Flyers are coming in at -120. The betting total is set at 7.
RELATED PEOPLE
Doc's Sports Service
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction, 10/18/2022 Preview and Pick
Odds/Point Spread: Los Angeles (+7) The Golden State Warriors are welcoming the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday. Golden State opens this matchup as 7-point favorites. The betting total comes in at 229.5. The Lakers stepped onto the hardwood against the Nuggets and went home with a win...
Doc's Sports Service
KT Wiz vs Kiwoom Heroes Prediction, 10/16/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Sung Mun Song and the Kiwoom Heroes (79-62, 4th in KBO) play the KT Wiz (78-60, 3rd in KBO) at Gocheok Sky Dome on Sunday, October 16, 2022. The Wiz have compiled 186 doubles as a squad and have hit 114 balls out of the park. KT has a slugging percentage of .375 and have struck out 1,149 times, while taking a walk on 508 occasions. As a unit, the KT Wiz are putting up 4.4 runs per outing, which is 7th in baseball. They have recorded 571 RBI's as well as 1,209 base knocks for the season, and their batting average sits at .255. They have a total of 613 runs while holding a team on-base percentage of .331.
NHL
Enterprise Road Trip: Ducks Prepare for Season's First Trek
The Ducks embark on their first road trip of the 2022-23 season, a five-game trek with stops in Long Island, Manhattan, New Jersey, Boston and Detroit. The trip will pit Anaheim again some of the Eastern Conference's most exciting young teams, including a national TV rematch of last season's top rookie duos in Detroit as well as Trevor Zegras' second career matchup against longtime friend Jack Hughes in New Jersey.
Doc's Sports Service
New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 10/15/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Cleveland Guardians will compete against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field on Saturday in Game 3 of their series. The series is tied 1-1 after Cleveland took Game 2 by a score of 4-2 in 10 innings. The men taking the mound will be Luis Severino and Triston McKenzie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doc's Sports Service
2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers Predictions and Futures Odds Picks
After eight straight playoff appearances, the Portland Trail Blazers failed to make the playoffs last season, putting up a 27-55 record. Halfway through the season, the Trail Blazers threw in the towel and rested star Damian Lillard, and they traded CJ McCollum, Robert Covington, and Norman Powell. Entering the 2022-2023 season with a retooled, and suddenly very talented roster, the Trail Blazers will be hoping tanking is a thing of the past and another long playoff run is in store for the franchise.
Doc's Sports Service
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Prediction, 10/14/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Los Angeles (-132) San Diego (+100) Petco Park is the site where the San Diego Padres will try to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in Game 3 of their series. The series is tied 1-1 after the Padres won Game 2 by a score of 5-3. The moneyline on this contest has the Dodgers at -132 while the Padres are coming in at +100. The over/under is 7. The pitchers taking the mound are Tony Gonsolin and Blake Snell.
Doc's Sports Service
Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 10/15/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Houston Astros are on their way to T-Mobile Park on Saturday where they will go up against the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of their series. Houston leads 2-0. The expected starting pitchers are Lance McCullers Jr and George Kirby. As a team, the Houston Astros are notching 4.6...
Doc's Sports Service
Carolina Hurricanes vs San Jose Sharks Prediction, 10/14/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Hurricanes (-165) Sharks (+145) The San Jose Sharks welcome the Carolina Hurricanes at SAP Center on Friday. The moneyline on this contest has Carolina at -165 while San Jose is priced at +145. The total is set at 6. The Carolina Hurricanes will need a bounce back game...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Carter Hart to start Thursday's season opener
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart will start Thursday's season opener versus the New Jersey Devils. (Amanda Stein on Twitter) Hart didn't participate in any pre-season action, but he gets the season-opening nod on Thursday. He's hardly to blame behind a poor Flyers back end, but the 24-year-old is coming off back-to-back underwhelming seasons. He turned in a 3.16 GAA and .905 Sv% across 45 appearances last season and remains a large fantasy question mark behind what should be a weak Flyers team.
NHL roundup: Flames’ flurry buries Avalanche
Rasmus Andersson had a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames built a four-goal third-period lead before holding on
Doc's Sports Service
Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Prediction, 10/18/2022 Preview and Pick
Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (+6) TD Garden is the location where the Boston Celtics will attempt to beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Boston opens this contest as 6-point favorites. The betting total comes in at 213. The 76ers faced off with the Heat and went home with a loss by...
Doc's Sports Service
Free Football Pick Arizona Wildcats vs Washington Huskies Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football
Washington Huskies vs Arizona Wildcats College Football Pick and Prediction 10/15/2022. The Arizona Wildcats travel to Seattle, WA to face the Washington Huskies at 5:30PM EST at Husky Stadium. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup of Arizona Wildcats vs Washington Huskies.
Comments / 0