ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

LA Kings @ Minnesota Wild: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN) - Forward Alex Iafallo is the only Kings player with points in each of his first two games this season. Iafallo scored the lone goal for LA during Thursday's loss against Seattle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Seattle, WA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes

And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philipp Grubauer
Person
Jonathan Quick
Doc's Sports Service

KT Wiz vs Kiwoom Heroes Prediction, 10/16/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds

Sung Mun Song and the Kiwoom Heroes (79-62, 4th in KBO) play the KT Wiz (78-60, 3rd in KBO) at Gocheok Sky Dome on Sunday, October 16, 2022. The Wiz have compiled 186 doubles as a squad and have hit 114 balls out of the park. KT has a slugging percentage of .375 and have struck out 1,149 times, while taking a walk on 508 occasions. As a unit, the KT Wiz are putting up 4.4 runs per outing, which is 7th in baseball. They have recorded 571 RBI's as well as 1,209 base knocks for the season, and their batting average sits at .255. They have a total of 613 runs while holding a team on-base percentage of .331.
SPORTS
NHL

Enterprise Road Trip: Ducks Prepare for Season's First Trek

The Ducks embark on their first road trip of the 2022-23 season, a five-game trek with stops in Long Island, Manhattan, New Jersey, Boston and Detroit. The trip will pit Anaheim again some of the Eastern Conference's most exciting young teams, including a national TV rematch of last season's top rookie duos in Detroit as well as Trevor Zegras' second career matchup against longtime friend Jack Hughes in New Jersey.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Nhl Picks#Best Bets Odds#Crypto Com Arena#The Los Angeles Kings
Doc's Sports Service

2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers Predictions and Futures Odds Picks

After eight straight playoff appearances, the Portland Trail Blazers failed to make the playoffs last season, putting up a 27-55 record. Halfway through the season, the Trail Blazers threw in the towel and rested star Damian Lillard, and they traded CJ McCollum, Robert Covington, and Norman Powell. Entering the 2022-2023 season with a retooled, and suddenly very talented roster, the Trail Blazers will be hoping tanking is a thing of the past and another long playoff run is in store for the franchise.
PORTLAND, OR
Doc's Sports Service

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Prediction, 10/14/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Los Angeles (-132) San Diego (+100) Petco Park is the site where the San Diego Padres will try to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in Game 3 of their series. The series is tied 1-1 after the Padres won Game 2 by a score of 5-3. The moneyline on this contest has the Dodgers at -132 while the Padres are coming in at +100. The over/under is 7. The pitchers taking the mound are Tony Gonsolin and Blake Snell.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Carter Hart to start Thursday's season opener

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart will start Thursday's season opener versus the New Jersey Devils. (Amanda Stein on Twitter) Hart didn't participate in any pre-season action, but he gets the season-opening nod on Thursday. He's hardly to blame behind a poor Flyers back end, but the 24-year-old is coming off back-to-back underwhelming seasons. He turned in a 3.16 GAA and .905 Sv% across 45 appearances last season and remains a large fantasy question mark behind what should be a weak Flyers team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy