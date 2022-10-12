Sung Mun Song and the Kiwoom Heroes (79-62, 4th in KBO) play the KT Wiz (78-60, 3rd in KBO) at Gocheok Sky Dome on Sunday, October 16, 2022. The Wiz have compiled 186 doubles as a squad and have hit 114 balls out of the park. KT has a slugging percentage of .375 and have struck out 1,149 times, while taking a walk on 508 occasions. As a unit, the KT Wiz are putting up 4.4 runs per outing, which is 7th in baseball. They have recorded 571 RBI's as well as 1,209 base knocks for the season, and their batting average sits at .255. They have a total of 613 runs while holding a team on-base percentage of .331.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO