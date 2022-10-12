Read full article on original website
Bomb threats at two Gilroy high schools Thursday unfounded
GILROY, Calif. (BCN) — Gilroy school officials grappled with terror threats at two high schools Thursday, but both went unfounded. At about 9:30 a.m., Gilroy police school resource officers were informed of a possible bomb threat that had been circulated through electronic messaging at Gilroy High School. The threat was not specific to the school […]
Woman, child shot in apparent domestic violence incident in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were found shot in a car in Pittsburg, including a minor, the Pittsburg Police Department confirmed to KRON4 News. Police first got the call about a shooting at Dabi and Civic avenues at 9:06 p.m. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims in a car. One victim was […]
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Resident Arrested in Walnut Creek Fatal Crash
According to the Walnut Creek Police Department, an arrest has been made in a fatal hit and run vehicle crash. Police arrested Arck Marquez Ramirez Jr., 29 of Brentwood, in the incident. According to police, Walnut Creek Police have arrested Arck Ramirez for the Hit and Run Collision that resulted...
NBC Bay Area
Police Swarm Multiple Bay Area Schools After ‘Swatting' Incidents
Police on Wednesday responded to multiple "swatting" incidents at high schools in the Bay Area. Law enforcement officials said there have been no evidence to suggest an "active shooter" or "shooting threat" at any of the campuses. Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported by police:. San Jose police said...
2 suspects linked to ‘prolific auto burglar’ taken into custody, facing 38 counts
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a series of auto burglaries in the South Bay, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced in a press release. Authorities said the two are facing 38 counts of auto burglary. One of the suspects, Exrill Wilson, 39, is a known associate to […]
At-risk teen girl reported missing in Union City
UPDATE: The missing girl has been found, according to a police alert sent at 7:44 p.m. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl is reported missing Friday afternoon, the Union City Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Angelica Caron, 16, was last seen around 11:06 a.m. near Corum Court and Royal Ann Drive. […]
San Leandro police: Man confesses to killing armored truck guard he previously worked with
Investigators say that the suspect had previously worked for the security company - in fact he worked with the victim for five days and was familiar with the route.
Suspect arrested in connection with Petaluma hit-and-run, DUI
PETALUMA (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run collision that occurred Wednesday. Jeremy Beckman, 36, of Cotati, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision in the 400 […]
Woman and boy shot Friday night in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG -- A woman and preteen boy were shot in Pittsburg Friday night, according to police. The shooting took place around 9 p.m. in the area of Davi and Civic avenues in Pittsburg.Officers said the woman was struck "multiple times" and was airlifted to a hospital.The boy was was shot but sustained non-life-threatening injuries according to police. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses but police have no suspect as of 10:30 p.m.
Samoan community mentor ID'd as man killed in mass shooting near UC Berkeley
Isamaeli Mataafa, a 29-year-old ministry student at the Pacific School of Religion, was the man killed. Family and friends say Mataafa was someone very active at his church and the Samoan community in San Lorenzo.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland woman arrested in killing of Army veteran at gas station
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland woman was arrested and facing a murder charge for allegedly killing a bystander, an Army veteran, while exchanging gunfire with other people at a gas station in March. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyja Braswell on Tuesday in Oakland. She is being held at Santa Rita Jail...
Armed robbery and shooting suspects arrested by SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department has announced the arrest of three suspects in relation to an armed robbery and shooting that took place early in the morning of Tuesday, October 11. Officers from the SFPD Mission Station responded to the 3200 block of 23rd Street for a report of a shooting, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police investigate San Leandro home invasion
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Police are investigating a home invasion in San Leandro Friday morning. At around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the area of Farmsworth Street, near Buckhart Avenue on the report of a home invasion. When officers arrived they got the residents out safely. The...
Special needs student repeatedly attacked at East Bay middle school, mother says
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – An East Bay mom is worried that her son, a special needs student, is being repeatedly targeted and beaten at school. She told KRON4 it has happened four times and said enough is enough. She said Valley View Middle School needs to do more to protect her son. It’s not […]
Alleged armed suspect at Soquel High School not armed, released: deputies
SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a subject that was believed to be armed at Soquel High School was released after no weapon was found Wednesday. Soquel High School Resource Officer received information that someone was armed at the school. The same officer found a person matching the description and confronted The post Alleged armed suspect at Soquel High School not armed, released: deputies appeared first on KION546.
Police: Man arrested after stealing catalytic converter in Livermore
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after a report of a stolen catalytic converter, the Livermore Police Department announced Thursday on Twitter. The victim reported the incident on South S. Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A suspect is a 27-year-old man from Oakland. California Highway Patrol found the suspect’s vehicle (below) […]
Stolen ashes of child back with family
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Everett Rossi’s ashes are back where they belong: with his family. Yesterday, KRON4 News reported a U-Haul truck stolen out of Dublin contained an urn, and, the good news is the truck and the urn have been tracked down in Vallejo. It was an unlikely ending to a sullen few days […]
Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed Walnut Creek nail salon owner
WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed the owner of a local nail salon earlier this month.In a press release issued Friday afternoon, police identified 29-year-old Brentwood resident Arck Ramirez as the suspect taken into custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 1 near the intersection of N. Californian Blvd. and Civic Drive.The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash that happened that day at around 7 p.m. Walnut Creek police said she died...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara family files assault charges against teens in viral video
A family in Santa Clara says they’ve filed charges against two teen boys who were seen on video punching their 13-year-old son as he headed home from walking their dog. The video went viral after the boy’s older sister posted about it on Instagram.
Man killed in horrific Menlo Park wood chipper accident identified
MENLO PARK -- The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper at a Menlo Park job site was identified by the San Mateo County Coroner Wednesday.The county coroner's office identified the man as 47-year-old Redwood City resident Jesus Contreras Benitez.The incident happened on the 900 block of Peggy Lane near Bay Road just west of Flood Park. Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.Menlo Park police said responding officers found a male subject deceased from injuries sustained in the incident, authorities said.The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office also responded to the incident. The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death. Officials said the company doing the tree trimming is S.P. McLenanhan. Cal/OSHA has up to six month to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations.
