KRON4 News

Bomb threats at two Gilroy high schools Thursday unfounded

GILROY, Calif. (BCN) — Gilroy school officials grappled with terror threats at two high schools Thursday, but both went unfounded. At about 9:30 a.m., Gilroy police school resource officers were informed of a possible bomb threat that had been circulated through electronic messaging at Gilroy High School. The threat was not specific to the school […]
GILROY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Resident Arrested in Walnut Creek Fatal Crash

According to the Walnut Creek Police Department, an arrest has been made in a fatal hit and run vehicle crash. Police arrested Arck Marquez Ramirez Jr., 29 of Brentwood, in the incident. According to police, Walnut Creek Police have arrested Arck Ramirez for the Hit and Run Collision that resulted...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Swarm Multiple Bay Area Schools After ‘Swatting' Incidents

Police on Wednesday responded to multiple "swatting" incidents at high schools in the Bay Area. Law enforcement officials said there have been no evidence to suggest an "active shooter" or "shooting threat" at any of the campuses. Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported by police:. San Jose police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

At-risk teen girl reported missing in Union City

UPDATE: The missing girl has been found, according to a police alert sent at 7:44 p.m. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl is reported missing Friday afternoon, the Union City Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Angelica Caron, 16, was last seen around 11:06 a.m. near Corum Court and Royal Ann Drive. […]
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in connection with Petaluma hit-and-run, DUI

PETALUMA (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run collision that occurred Wednesday. Jeremy Beckman, 36, of Cotati, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision in the 400 […]
PETALUMA, CA
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Police#Woodside High School#Sheriff S Office#The Sheriff S Department#Secure Campus
CBS San Francisco

Woman and boy shot Friday night in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- A woman and preteen boy were shot in Pittsburg Friday night, according to police. The shooting took place around 9 p.m. in the area of Davi and Civic avenues in Pittsburg.Officers said the woman was struck "multiple times" and was airlifted to a hospital.The boy was was shot but sustained non-life-threatening injuries according to police. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses but police have no suspect as of 10:30 p.m.
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland woman arrested in killing of Army veteran at gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland woman was arrested and facing a murder charge for allegedly killing a bystander, an Army veteran, while exchanging gunfire with other people at a gas station in March. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyja Braswell on Tuesday in Oakland. She is being held at Santa Rita Jail...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Armed robbery and shooting suspects arrested by SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department has announced the arrest of three suspects in relation to an armed robbery and shooting that took place early in the morning of Tuesday, October 11. Officers from the SFPD Mission Station responded to the 3200 block of 23rd Street for a report of a shooting, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police investigate San Leandro home invasion

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Police are investigating a home invasion in San Leandro Friday morning. At around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the area of Farmsworth Street, near Buckhart Avenue on the report of a home invasion. When officers arrived they got the residents out safely. The...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Alleged armed suspect at Soquel High School not armed, released: deputies

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a subject that was believed to be armed at Soquel High School was released after no weapon was found Wednesday. Soquel High School Resource Officer received information that someone was armed at the school. The same officer found a person matching the description and confronted The post Alleged armed suspect at Soquel High School not armed, released: deputies appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Man arrested after stealing catalytic converter in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after a report of a stolen catalytic converter, the Livermore Police Department announced Thursday on Twitter. The victim reported the incident on South S. Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A suspect is a 27-year-old man from Oakland. California Highway Patrol found the suspect’s vehicle (below) […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Stolen ashes of child back with family

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Everett Rossi’s ashes are back where they belong: with his family. Yesterday, KRON4 News reported a U-Haul truck stolen out of Dublin contained an urn, and, the good news is the truck and the urn have been tracked down in Vallejo. It was an unlikely ending to a sullen few days […]
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed Walnut Creek nail salon owner

WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed the owner of a local nail salon earlier this month.In a press release issued Friday afternoon, police identified 29-year-old Brentwood resident Arck Ramirez as the suspect taken into custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 1 near the intersection of N. Californian Blvd. and Civic Drive.The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash that happened that day at around 7 p.m. Walnut Creek police said she died...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man killed in horrific Menlo Park wood chipper accident identified

MENLO PARK -- The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper at a Menlo Park job site was identified by the San Mateo County Coroner Wednesday.The county coroner's office identified the man as 47-year-old Redwood City resident Jesus Contreras Benitez.The incident happened on the 900 block of Peggy Lane near Bay Road just west of Flood Park. Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.Menlo Park police said responding officers found a male subject deceased from injuries sustained in the incident, authorities said.The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office also responded to the incident. The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death. Officials said the company doing the tree trimming is S.P.  McLenanhan. Cal/OSHA has up to six month to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations.
MENLO PARK, CA

