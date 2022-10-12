Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship standards to be signed Wednesday; candidates can apply in spring 2023
CASPER, Wyo. — Standards for a new Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship program will be signed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 as several school districts prepare to help pilot the new program. Signing of the new standards will allow pilot school districts to start taking candidate applications in spring 2023,...
capcity.news
Laramie County School District announces 2023 graduation locations
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Park has been chosen as the location for the 2023 Laramie County School District 1 graduations. The graduations will be held on Friday, May 26 at the following times:. East High School – 9:30 a.m. Central High School – 1:30 p.m. South...
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (10/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 56, Campbell County 17. Cheyenne...
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (10/14/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Last week we broke ground on the first of three new fire stations. This week we closed on the land for the second location. This station will be located next to the Ashley Furniture store on Nationway. It was another opportunity to say thank you to Bob Wirth for his willingness to work with the city on his land. We really needed this location, and Bob did not have to sell. I think he understood how important this location was for our public safety program and made the decision to help his city. Much appreciated, sir.
Why Don’t We Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne?
We have made it to another weekend. It's Fall, so expect some spooky good times since we're in spooky season. I'm not going to lie, though, I'm a little sad the month is half over now. I'm going to need to put my spooky season fun into high gear. I've only watched a handful of spooky movies. And what about cider?! I haven't had cider!
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center delivers its latest addition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center managers just delivered their newest addition, and it’s been a mother of a project. From conception to delivery, this Mother and Baby unit at CRMC has been an over 3-year labor of love. CRMC has a community open...
Cheyenne Police Announce Trunk Or Treat Event Later This Month
The Cheyenne Police Department has announced a Trunk or Treat event for October 28. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, the event will run from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Center at 415 West 18th street.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Fire Rescue And Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Are Asking Residents To Be Mindful Of Winter Weather Safety
With colder temperatures already here, Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Regional want to remind homeowners they need to be winter ready. As well as with the recent event in Pennsylvania we want to make sure the community is aware of the dangers of Carbon Monoxide as well as the need for Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Alarms in the home.
cowboystatedaily.com
Pilot Survives Plane Crash On Friday Afternoon East Of Laramie, Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pilot survived a plane crash Friday afternoon east of Laramie, Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Authorities report the plane went down at about 2:40 p.m. near milepost 327 of Interstate 80. The pilot walked away from the crash...
cowboystatedaily.com
Poisonous Death Cap Mushrooms Already In Mountain West, Will Spread To Wyoming Soon
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The effects of eating poisonous death cap mushrooms aren’t something anybody would want to experience, says a University of Wyoming mushroom expert. “It’s not a good way to leave this world,” Steven Miller told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Despite How it Looks, Cheyenne Police Aren’t Seeing More Runaways
Even though it seems like a lot more Cheyenne kids are running away from home these days, police say that's actually not the case. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the department's active use of social media has raised some questions regarding the frequency of runaway juveniles. "We have increased...
Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week Oct. 6-8
The fall season is headed down the stretch and here's our latest edition of the Pics of the Week. Once again, we have all kinds of football, volleyball, cross country, and girls swimming from all around the state. You can really see the effort and intensity in the faces of these athletes. Remember if you have some photos, you can submit them on the WyoPreps Mobile app or email them to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com.
Cheyenne Festival To Offer Haunted Ghost Hunts Of Atlas Theater
Midnight West Fest is gearing up for its 2022 festival at the Atlas Theater in Cheyenne. If you're not familiar with the festival, it's a film festival that runs for a few days during spooky season each year. This year, it will be held from October 21st through the 23rd. It's for a good cause, too, part of the proceeds go to Cheyenne Little Theatre for all they do.
Albany County Clerk and Sheriff Debate Happening Next Week
As the elections are creeping up upon us, the University of Wyoming Political Science Club will be hosting the debate for Albany County Clerk and co-hosting alongside the UWYO Criminal Justice Club for the Albany County Sheriff debate. Join us for a night of political debate and a Q&A session...
I-25 reopens near Loveland after 2 semis crash
The Colorado State Patrol says Interstate 25 is closed in both directions at Highway 34 after two semis crashed into each other.
capcity.news
(VIDEO) Cheyenne police seek plant vandals
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department said Thursday it is seeking information to help identify suspects seen in surveillance video vandalizing foliage. “These perennial pirates were seen digging through planters behind the Paramount Café located at 1607 Capitol Avenue,” police said. “While it is nearing the...
bigfoot99.com
Suspected kidnapping turns out to be custody issue in Laramie
Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping outside of Saratoga on Sunday evening. An eyewitness told Bigfoot 99 that on October 9 around 5:45 p.m., a Forest Service Ranger seen traveling westbound on County Road 500 at high rate of speed. A few minutes later, three sheriff deputies followed and then two Wyoming Highway patrol cruisers—all apparently responding to an emergency call.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue, CRMC Urge People To Stay Safe This Winter
Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center are reminding people to follow a few rules when dealing with carbon monoxide and fire hazards over the winter months. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that often goes undetected with fatal results. it is produced by the incomplete burning of fuels such as coal, wood, charcoal, oil, kerosene, and natural gas. Mechanical devices such as cars, lawn mowers. snow throwers and many others also produce carbon monoxide, which often causes people to pass out and die if it is breathed in. CFR offers the following advice in regard to carbon monoxide hazards:
Comments / 0