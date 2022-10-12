ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (10/14/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 56, Campbell County 17. Cheyenne...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

The Mayor's Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (10/14/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Last week we broke ground on the first of three new fire stations. This week we closed on the land for the second location. This station will be located next to the Ashley Furniture store on Nationway. It was another opportunity to say thank you to Bob Wirth for his willingness to work with the city on his land. We really needed this location, and Bob did not have to sell. I think he understood how important this location was for our public safety program and made the decision to help his city. Much appreciated, sir.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Education
Local
Wyoming Education
City
Cheyenne, WY
Laramie Live

Why Don't We Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne?

We have made it to another weekend. It's Fall, so expect some spooky good times since we're in spooky season. I'm not going to lie, though, I'm a little sad the month is half over now. I'm going to need to put my spooky season fun into high gear. I've only watched a handful of spooky movies. And what about cider?! I haven't had cider!
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center delivers its latest addition

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center managers just delivered their newest addition, and it’s been a mother of a project. From conception to delivery, this Mother and Baby unit at CRMC has been an over 3-year labor of love. CRMC has a community open...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
CASPER, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Fire Rescue And Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Are Asking Residents To Be Mindful Of Winter Weather Safety

With colder temperatures already here, Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Regional want to remind homeowners they need to be winter ready. As well as with the recent event in Pennsylvania we want to make sure the community is aware of the dangers of Carbon Monoxide as well as the need for Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Alarms in the home.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Pilot Survives Plane Crash On Friday Afternoon East Of Laramie, Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pilot survived a plane crash Friday afternoon east of Laramie, Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Authorities report the plane went down at about 2:40 p.m. near milepost 327 of Interstate 80. The pilot walked away from the crash...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
High School
Education
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week Oct. 6-8

The fall season is headed down the stretch and here's our latest edition of the Pics of the Week. Once again, we have all kinds of football, volleyball, cross country, and girls swimming from all around the state. You can really see the effort and intensity in the faces of these athletes. Remember if you have some photos, you can submit them on the WyoPreps Mobile app or email them to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com.
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Festival To Offer Haunted Ghost Hunts Of Atlas Theater

Midnight West Fest is gearing up for its 2022 festival at the Atlas Theater in Cheyenne. If you're not familiar with the festival, it's a film festival that runs for a few days during spooky season each year. This year, it will be held from October 21st through the 23rd. It's for a good cause, too, part of the proceeds go to Cheyenne Little Theatre for all they do.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

(VIDEO) Cheyenne police seek plant vandals

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department said Thursday it is seeking information to help identify suspects seen in surveillance video vandalizing foliage. “These perennial pirates were seen digging through planters behind the Paramount Café located at 1607 Capitol Avenue,” police said. “While it is nearing the...
CHEYENNE, WY
bigfoot99.com

Suspected kidnapping turns out to be custody issue in Laramie

Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping outside of Saratoga on Sunday evening. An eyewitness told Bigfoot 99 that on October 9 around 5:45 p.m., a Forest Service Ranger seen traveling westbound on County Road 500 at high rate of speed. A few minutes later, three sheriff deputies followed and then two Wyoming Highway patrol cruisers—all apparently responding to an emergency call.
SARATOGA, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Fire Rescue, CRMC Urge People To Stay Safe This Winter

Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center are reminding people to follow a few rules when dealing with carbon monoxide and fire hazards over the winter months. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that often goes undetected with fatal results. it is produced by the incomplete burning of fuels such as coal, wood, charcoal, oil, kerosene, and natural gas. Mechanical devices such as cars, lawn mowers. snow throwers and many others also produce carbon monoxide, which often causes people to pass out and die if it is breathed in. CFR offers the following advice in regard to carbon monoxide hazards:
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

