ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play

By Jazmin Tolliver
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ut5OC_0iWVXGmf00

From a swift, gun-toting revenge-seeking assassin to a loveable time-traveling goofball, Keanu Reeves has played an array of iconic characters throughout his more than 30-year-long career.

During a recent interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the actor revealed that there’s one role he’s yet to play that his younger self would love to see him take on.

While sharing details of his “nerdy” comic-book-loving childhood with Kimmel, the host asked the “John Wick” star which character a 10-year-old Reeves would want to play.

“10-year-old Reeves would want to... I think he’d probably want to be Ghost Rider,” Reeves replied.

Ghost Rider, also known as Johnny Blaze, is a motorcycle stuntman most recognizable by his flaming skull for a head and fiery motorcycle. In the comics, he sells his soul to a demon named Mephisto upon learning that his foster father is afflicted with a terminal disease in exchange for a cure.

Actor Nicolas Cage took on the character in the 2007 “ Ghost Rider ” film and its sequel in 2012.

Chatter about Reeves portraying the demonic superhero has been circulating for years. In 2019, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said the studio was talking to Reeves “for almost every film we make.”

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige said at the time. “I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU , but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Reeves boasts a massive badass motorcycle collection in real life, which prompted fans to eagerly point to him as an ideal pick for the role of the flaming leather-clad skeleton.

Although Marvel Studios has remained tight-lipped as to whether they have offered him any specific superhero roles, Netflix announced in July that Reeves is set to star in both a film and anime series based on his “BRZRKR” comic series.

Comics have long been one of Reeves’ passions, with the leading man attributing his “nerdy” side to his obsession with comic books at a young age.

“I might’ve lost my nerd card when I got older because when I was younger — I was pretty freaking nerdy with the comics,” Reeves told Kimmel.

An official release date for Reeves’ on-screen adaptation of “BRZRKR,” which follows an immortal warrior known as Berzerker as he fights his way through the ages, has yet to be announced.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
insideedition.com

Bill Murray’s Behavior Towards Geena Davis Shown in Unearthed ‘Arsenio’ Footage

A cringeworthy, long-forgotten TV appearance with Bill Murray and Geena Davis is shedding new light on Davis’ claims about Murray’s behavior. Davis told Arsenio Hall she had to audition for the heist film “Quick Change” in a hotel suite, and that “The first thing he did was take my shirt out of my pants and started tickling my stomach.” Davis also said that Murray insisted on using a massage device during the audition.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
CELEBRITIES
People

Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
MOVIES
The US Sun

Disturbing discovery after creepy AI-generated woman found ‘lurking’ in memory of intelligent machine

A CREEPY image of a female has been discovered lingering in an AI's mind, the product of some unintentional programming. Artificial intelligence machines have always promoted efficiency, but recently many people have expressed fear of them becoming sentient. Swedish musician Supercomposite shared that fear after discovering an AI-generated image of...
TECHNOLOGY
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
International Business Times

'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Who Is Next Black Panther [Watch]

A trailer for the highly anticipated "Wakanda Forever" reveals Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther. Actor Chadwick Boseman portrayed King T'Challa/Black Panther in the first installment, which was released in 2018. Following the actor's death in 2020 due to colon cancer, fans have been wondering who will be replacing him on-screen. Disney confirmed T'Challa's death in a trailer for the upcoming movie in July.
MOVIES
msn.com

Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents

Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
MOVIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
TV SHOWS
HuffPost

HuffPost

176K+
Followers
10K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy