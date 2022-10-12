Read full article on original website
We have made it to another weekend. It's Fall, so expect some spooky good times since we're in spooky season. I'm not going to lie, though, I'm a little sad the month is half over now. I'm going to need to put my spooky season fun into high gear. I've only watched a handful of spooky movies. And what about cider?! I haven't had cider!
A pair of young Laramie County residents have recently been separately listed as missing persons on the Wyoming DCI Wyoming Missing Persons Website. The two are 15-year-old Jonathon Robert Davisson [above left] and18-year-old William Anthony Nicholson [above right]. Davisson was listed on the website on September 25, while Nicholson was listed on Sept. 21.
Midnight West Fest is gearing up for its 2022 festival at the Atlas Theater in Cheyenne. If you're not familiar with the festival, it's a film festival that runs for a few days during spooky season each year. This year, it will be held from October 21st through the 23rd. It's for a good cause, too, part of the proceeds go to Cheyenne Little Theatre for all they do.
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of southeast Wyoming and the southwestern Nebraska Panhandle. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 220 AM MDT...
Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center are reminding people to follow a few rules when dealing with carbon monoxide and fire hazards over the winter months. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that often goes undetected with fatal results. it is produced by the incomplete burning of fuels such as coal, wood, charcoal, oil, kerosene, and natural gas. Mechanical devices such as cars, lawn mowers. snow throwers and many others also produce carbon monoxide, which often causes people to pass out and die if it is breathed in. CFR offers the following advice in regard to carbon monoxide hazards:
LARAMIE -- "Basketball season can't get here soon enough" That is the go-to tweet more times than not the very second the Wyoming football team makes a mistake let alone loses a game. You've seen them, I've seen them, members of the Cowboy basketball team have, too. It's no secret...
Cheyenne police are still searching for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from home last month, and are reminding those who may be housing him that it is illegal to do so. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue, which sits just south of Dell Range Boulevard between N. College Drive and Dildine Elementary School, in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 25.
Coming all the way from the Down Under, Grammy-elected Chicago Blues Hall of Fame artist Michael Charles and his Band will be performing in Laramie this month. Join us for the concert as he takes you on a non-stop guitar-driven journey through thirty-nine years and thirty-eight releases. Charles is traveling...
LARAMIE -- The score, 66-64. Wyoming is trailing -- time rapidly melting off the clock. There's just seven seconds remaining when Graham Ike hauls in the pass near the top of the key. The capacity crowd inside the Arena-Auditorium, deafening yet anxious. Six, five, four ... The 6-foot-9, 255-pound sophomore,...
UPDATE:The sheriff's office says Tristan has been found and is safe,. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Saturday afternoon. That's according to a post on the Laramie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Tristan...
[video width="568" height="320" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/99/files/2022/10/attachment-22-61300.mp4"][/video]. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a group of "perennial pirates" who were caught on camera vandalizing the planters behind the Paramount Cafe at 1607 Capitol Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident occurred around 8 a.m. on...
LARAMIE -- Joshua Cobbs is no diva receiver, but even he can't deny it, when he's open, he lets the quarterback know. In a nice tone, of course. The sophomore from San Antonio got off to a fast start this fall, snagging 22 balls for 244 yards and two touchdowns through the first four weeks of the season. That was welcome news for Wyoming fans, many of which wondered aloud what this team would do without the services of Isiah Neyor, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after the bowl win.
Groceries are expensive. That's something we can all agree on unless you're so rich, you don't know what you're paying in groceries. News broke today that Kroger and Albertsons are merging over an amount of money that none of us could imagine having a small portion of. Cool. Those are both fine stores. I shop at both local brands in Cheyenne(King Soopers Is Kroger) and I'm not going to lie, Kroger is great. They were the main grocer when I was in college.
Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a recent theft of a generator from someone's porch. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The suspect [shown in the video below], left the passenger side of a mid-to-late 2000s model Silver Ford Focus, went up on the porch, and took the generator. The generator was a Champion Model 4375 W.
Now, one of the more glossed-over arts of football has to be field goal kicking. As fans, we always care more about every other position on the field and leave kickers and punters to the wayside. It's tragic. Kickers and punters can change the game. How many times have you watched a game and said to yourself "missing that field goal earlier is huge"? Or something to that effect, anyways. You say it every close game, right?
A 22-year-old Greeley man is facing more than four decades behind bars following his conviction for shooting a veteran during a 2018 home invasion. That's according to a post on the Weld County District Attorney's website. According to the post, Raymond Ramirez was sentenced on Oct. 3 for his role in the Oct. 21, 2018 incident.
