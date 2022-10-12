Read full article on original website
Related
capeandislands.org
Alex Jones shouldn't be too confident he can escape paying Sandy Hook families, UConn professor says
A nearly $1 billion judgment Wednesday against conspiracy theory talk show host Alex Jones for his lies about the 2012 Newtown elementary school shooting has spurred questions. How much of that money will the families and the FBI officer who sued Jones actually see? Can Jones use bankruptcy to avoid...
capeandislands.org
Sandy Hook survivor applauds nearly $1 billion verdict in Alex Jones suit
Infowars host Alex Jones now owes nearly $1 billion, plus punitive damages, to 15 plaintiffs who sued him in Connecticut. It’s the second time a jury this year has held Jones accountable for the lies he told about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Since the day it...
capeandislands.org
Year-round Cape rental website privatized; one more challenge for those seeking housing
Year-round renters on the Cape have one less resource for finding housing. The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) has privatized a housing website that, for years, many non-scientists in the Upper Cape community relied on to find dozens of year-round affordable listings. “That website was kind of an underground go-to...
Comments / 0