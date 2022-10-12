Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
Yardbarker
Braves tie NLDS and get positive injury news on Ronald Acuña Jr.
The Braves finally got through Zack Wheeler with a two-out rally in the sixth inning to score three runs and eventually tie the NLDS. Wheeler and Kyle Wright were both excellent. The latter put up sixth scoreless innings against the Phillies, allowing two hits while striking out six on 83 pitches. The righty relied heavily on his curve Wednesday night and gave the Braves bullpen a chance to close things down, which they did.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
NBC Sports
J.T. Realmuto hits inside-the-park home run to extend Phillies' Game 4 lead
What could possibly be more exciting than an inside-the-park home run in a postseason clincher?. J.T. Realmuto delivered one in the fourth inning Saturday afternoon to temporarily extend the Phillies' lead to three runs in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Braves. Realmuto led off the fourth against Atlanta...
Padres enlisting fitting former star to throw out first pitch during NLDS series
Hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2006, the San Diego Padres are enlisting a notable member of that 2006 team for first-pitch duties. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports this week that retired former Padres pitcher Jake Peavy will be throwing out the first pitch during Game 4 of the NLDS in San Diego on Saturday. Current Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who wears No. 44 in honor of Peavy, will be starting in Game 4. Fittingly, Peavy will be wearing a No. 44 Musgrove jersey when he throws out the first pitch, Acee adds.
Bruce Sutter, Baseball HOFer and Cardinals Great, Has Died
The former relief pitcher totaled 300 saves in his MLB career.
MLB
Acuña appears determined to keep playing after HBP
ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr. was intent on staying in Game 2 of the National League Division Series after being struck near the right elbow by a wayward Zack Wheeler fastball. And he offered no indication that he was going to miss Game 3. • NLDS Game 3: Today,...
MLB
Elimination game master Morton out to save Braves' season
PHILADELPHIA -- With the Braves’ backs against the wall in the National League Division Series after Friday's 9-1 loss in Game 3 gave the Phillies a 2-1 series advantage, Charlie Morton will start Game 4 on Saturday afternoon in Philly, where he began the transformation that saved his career.
MLB
Welcome home! Phils back at Bank after historic trip
PHILADELPHIA -- On Friday night, postseason baseball returns to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since 2011. But first? A few loads of laundry. After an 18-day road trip to end the regular season and open the postseason, the Phillies are back in Philadelphia for the first time since Sept. 26 as they prepare to host Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Braves in front of a sellout crowd.
MLB
Easy as 1-2-3? Top of Phils' order struggling in NLDS
ATLANTA -- After starting his Phillies tenure slashing .185/.311/.410 in his first 48 games, Kyle Schwarber turned his season around with a monster June. The lefty hit .272 with a 1.065 OPS in 27 June games, more than doubling his season home run total with 12 long balls. • NLDS...
MLB
Wait, Jordan Walker has an elite arm, too?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Even those keeping a keen eye on Monday’s Glendale/Salt River contest in the Arizona Fall League would have said Jordan Walker stood out for reasons beyond a failed attempt to cut down a runner at the dish – a 434-foot home run among them.
MLB
Big 6th inning shifts momentum in Phils-Braves G2
ATLANTA -- The rain delay of two hours and 55 minutes hours didn’t seem to faze Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. Was the sixth-inning injury delay a different story?. “Not at all,” Wheeler insisted. The Braves believed him. “No, he’s a Cy Young-caliber pitcher,” said Atlanta catcher Travis d’Arnaud,...
MLB
Where the ALDS rotation stands after rainout
NEW YORK -- The forecast of sustained inclement weather that postponed Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Thursday was no surprise to the Yankees, who will push left-hander Nestor Cortes back to start the rescheduled contest today at 1:07 p.m. ET. Yankees manager Aaron Boone had said...
MLB
Ridiculous K helps Kershaw reclaim all-time postseason lead
LOS ANGELES -- Few in the baseball world would argue with the notion that Clayton Kershaw will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But when it comes to his overall legacy, things get more complicated when the subject of his postseason resume arises. The overarching story of Kershaw’s history in...
MLB
Padres' bullpen outperforming its LA counterpart
LOS ANGELES -- On paper, at least, the Dodgers seemed to have a clear advantage over the Padres when it came to their bullpens. Even after leaving erstwhile closer Craig Kimbrel off their National League Division Series roster, the Dodgers boasted a deep group of relievers that finished the regular season with the second-lowest ERA (2.87) in the Majors, trailing only the Astros.
MLB
Yordan's historic go-ahead HR gives Astros 2-0 lead
HOUSTON -- We’ve reached the point in Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez’s young career that he’s getting the kind of respect -- or is it fear or terror? -- that was once reserved for Barry Bonds, who routinely was given intentional walks with runners on base during his Giants heyday so opposing managers didn’t have to watch him hit tape-measure homers.
MLB
Mariners can't find knockout punch, drop 2 in Houston
HOUSTON -- Scott Servais has said throughout this season, and especially in these playoffs, that each game typically comes down to two or three at-bats. Sometimes, the Mariners' manager says, they’re more obvious to pinpoint while others become clearer in retrospect. Those opportunities surfaced on Thursday at Minute Maid...
MLB
Cubs' Mervis continues to flex power in AFL
MESA, Ariz. – Cubs fans that made the journey to Sloan Park on Thursday night were treated to a Matt Mervis power display that gave rise to the term “moonshot.” The club’s No. 21 prospect homered twice deep to right field, sending the ball hurtling toward the ascending waning gibbous to help pace the Solar Sox to a 9-7 win over the Desert Dogs.
MLB
Bucs' Davis looking ahead after injury-plagued 2022
Henry Davis’ first full season obviously didn’t go as well as he, or the Pirates, hoped. Being the No. 1 pick in a Draft, as Davis was in 2021, comes with a healthy dose of expectations, after all. It started well enough, with Davis quickly hitting his way...
MLB
Long road back has McCullers excited for G3 start
SEATTLE -- The first time Lance McCullers Jr. took the ball in a clinching situation for the Astros was Game 4 of the 2015 American League Division Series, when an upstart Houston team -- in the playoffs for the first time in 10 years -- needed one win at home to eliminate the Royals.
MLB
How rainout impacts Guardians' pitching plan
NEW YORK -- Add another rain postponement to Cleveland’s 2022 résumé. Major League Baseball announced early Thursday afternoon that Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees would be postponed until today at 1:07 p.m. ET. This marks the 13th postponement that Cleveland has dealt with this season.
