Fleishman Is in Trouble: episodes, release date, cast and everything we know about the TV drama

By Michael Balderston
 3 days ago

Getting back into the dating world can be hard, especially when your ex-wife mysteriously disappears and leaves you with your kids. That dilemma is at the center of the drama series Fleishman Is in Trouble , based on a best-selling novel and featuring an all-star lineup of talent in front of and behind the camera.

An FX production streaming exclusively on Hulu (Star Plus and Disney Plus internationally), the series is based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner's best-selling novel Fleishman Is in Trouble . The author is on board adapting her own book with Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, the duo behind Little Miss Sunshine and Battle of the Sexes , directing multiple episodes of the series. Headlining the series in front of the camera, just to name a few, are Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes and Lizzy Caplan.

Here is everything that we know about Fleishman Is in Trouble .

When is the next Fleishman Is in Trouble episode?

Episode 4 of Fleishman Is in Trouble is available to stream on Hulu as of Thursday, December 1. Here is the synopsis for the episode, titled "God, What an Idiot He Was!":

"Toby investigates Rachel's disappearance. Libby invites him on a trip to New Jersey."

Fleishman Is in Trouble is going to be available on Disney Plus (under the Star banner) in the UK as of February 22, 2023. Other international regions where the streaming service is available and on Star Plus in Latin America.

Fleishman Is in Trouble plot

Based on Brodesser-Akner’s book of the same name, here is the official plot of Fleishman Is in Trouble :

" Fleishman Is In Trouble is the story of recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman, who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears, leaving him with 11-year-old Hannah and 9-year-old Solly and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends Libby and Seth, a potential promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming — and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer — he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can finally face what happened to their marriage in the first place."

Fleishman Is in Trouble episodes

Here are the synopses for the available Fleishman Is in Trouble episodes:

Fleishman Is in Trouble episode 1, "Summon Your Witnesses"
"Toby won't let Rachel's inconsiderate (and early) drop-off stop him from keeping a date with a woman he's met online."

Fleishman Is in Trouble episode 2, "Welcome to Paniquil"
"Toby tries to navigate the childcare crisis that Rachel left for him and learns of a new opportunity at work."

Fleishman Is in Trouble episode 3, "Free Pass"
"Toby meets Rachel."

Fleishman Is in Trouble episode 4, "God, What an Idiot He Was!"
"Toby investigates Rachel's disappearance. Libby invites him on a trip to New Jersey."

Fleishman Is in Trouble cast

Jesse Eisenberg is taking on the titular role of Fleishman in the series. Eisenberg is an Oscar-nominated actor best known for The Social Network , Zombieland , Batman vs Superman and Now You See Me . Though he's had some guest starring roles on shows like Modern Family , Fleishman Is in Trouble is Eisenberg's first major TV role since he made his on-screen acting debut in the TV series Get Real .

Playing Rachel is Claire Danes. Though she's worked a pretty good balance on the big and small screen, Danes is best known for her TV roles, particularly that of Carrie Mathison on the long-running spy drama Homeland , for which she won two of her three career Emmys (the other was for the HBO movie Temple Grandin ).

Lizzy Caplan, meanwhile, takes on the role of her near namesake, Libby, on the show. Caplan has previously worked with Eisenberg in Now You See Me 2 , as well as having been in movies like Mean Girls , Hot Tub Time Machine and The Interview . She's also had some big TV roles, including those in Masters of Sex , Castle Rock and Truth Be Told .

The final member of the main cast is Adam Brody as Seth. Brody is still probably best known for his time on the early 2000s Fox primetime soap The OC , but has since appeared in titles like Mr. & Mrs. Smith , Promising Young Woman and Single Parents .

Other members of the Fleishman Is in Trouble cast include Meara Mahoney Gross ( Don’t Look Up ) as Hannah, Maxim Swinton ( Halston ) as Solly, Christian Slater ( Dr. Death ) as Archer Sylvan and Josh Radnor ( How I Met Your Mother ) as Adam.

Jesse Eisenberg and Meara Mahoney in Fleishman is in Trouble (Image credit: FX)
Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan in Fleishman is in Trouble (Image credit: FX)
Jesse Eisenberg and Adam Brody in Fleishman is in Trouble (Image credit: FX)

Fleishman Is in Trouble trailer

After a teaser gave viewers their first sampling of Fleishman is in Trouble (check it out below), the official trailer for the new FX limited series is here to give fans a treu taste of what to expect. Watch it right here:

Again, here is the Fleishman is in Trouble teaser

(Image credit: FX)

Community Policy