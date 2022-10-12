Read full article on original website
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News Oct. 15
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
borderbelt.org
As developers move in, Columbus County debates preservation and progress
Jessica Inman McPherson watched as construction crews cleared a 44-acre tract of land that has served families like hers for generations. McPherson, 34, grew up in the Antioch Church Road community in Columbus County. Now she and her husband are raising a family of their own in the area, where they tend to cows and goats at their farm.
columbuscountynews.com
Kevin Conner Memorial Run Gallery
It was perfect weather Saturday morning for the Kevin Conner Memorial Run. The event is held annually to honor the local native, a State Trooper who died in the line of duty near Whiteville on Oct. 17, 2018. The 5k and one-mile events took participants from the Whiteville City Hall...
columbuscountynews.com
Columbus County Agricultural Fair Gallery 2022
The Columbus County Agricultural Fair is back in town for folks to enjoy this week. There are plenty of games, rides, and tons of food. Pudding Pleasantries is making their dessert debut this year, and the Veterans Memorial Park of America is set up honoring those who served. Be sure...
Parent angered by Fayetteville school assignment to emulate colonizers
The parent of a Cumberland County Schools student is speaking out against a class assignment she says is inappropriate and racially insensitive.
Horry County Schools staffing and library material update
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County School Board is in the beginning stages of updating the current policy on the selection and reconsideration of library materials as well as the future of a full-time virtual program. The board discussed these two major topics during a meeting Monday evening. School leaders want to update the […]
whqr.org
After collecting hundreds of dollars on free-parking days, Wilmington acknowledges ‘challenges’ with messaging
While beach towns rake in serious parking revenue on summer holidays, the City of Wilmington has traditionally made it a point to offer free parking on those days — in large part to help incentivize bringing residents and tourists alike to downtown businesses. But during the Fourth of July...
foxwilmington.com
Dozens march in ‘Take Back the Night’ rally in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Last year, over 75 thousand men and women in North Carolina sought help because of a violent relationship. Four out of every five of those victims were women. In an effort to shine a light on domestic violence and support those victims and survivors, advocates...
WECT
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on N.C. 906 (Midway Road SE) near U.S. 17 Business and south of Bolivia is scheduled to be replaced. Crews will begin the work to replace the aging bridge on Oct. 17, according to the...
columbuscountynews.com
$13,000 undeveloped: 0.87 acres Delco NC
Vacant, nearly 2.5 acre lot in the Delco area of Columbus County, NC. This lot sits nearly at the dead end of Peterson Road and has minimal homes that surround it. Great location for peace and quiet. Lot Size:0.87 acres. Type:Residential Lots & Land. Sub Type:Undeveloped. Listing Status:For Sale. Listing...
WECT
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Duke Energy, power has been fully restored for customers in southeastern North Carolina. As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored.
cityofflorence.com
Planned Water Outage on Wednesday, October 19, 2022
FLORENCE, SC – Water service will be disrupted temporarily on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. to replace two fire hydrants in the area that are out of service. The planned outage will affect residents located within the 3800 Block of Pine Needles Road, Chalmers Row, Manigault Court, Firestone Drive, Dunes Drive, Pebble Road and Masters Circle. We apologize in advance for the inconvenience.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
WECT
Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
bladenonline.com
East Bladen Crowns Homecoming Queen And King
East Bladen’s homecoming queen was Ciara McKoy and the homecoming king was Taran McNeil. They were crowned during halftime of Friday’s football game between the Eagles and Fairmont. Members of the court were Ziair Antone, Acee Campbell, Skye Hunt, Molly Keiper, Kytera McCall, Trinity Ross, Emma Turberville, Jor’Dane...
columbuscountynews.com
Nettie (Chrisp) Murphy
October 17, 1940 ~ October 12, 2022 (age 81) Nettie Chrisp Murphy, 81, of 15580 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro, NC, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton, NC. Arrangements will be announced soon.
Bladen Journal
Sheriff’s Office gives county library a sweet donation
ELIZABETHTOWN — The 911 Communications Center of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office collected candy for the Bladen County Library’s annual Trunk-or-Treat event. The library’s Trunk-or-Treat will take place at the Bladen County Library, located at 111 N. Cypress Street in Elizabethtown, on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
wpde.com
'Not going to let violence stop education:' Scotland Co. teachers urge for help from board
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several teachers in Scotland County Schools attended Monday night's school board meeting to talk about issues regarding their safety. Some teachers said the escalating violence at Scotland High School and a couple of middle schools is alarming. According to Laurinburg Police Chief Mitch Johnson,...
WMBF
Chicken, rice, sausage & spice! Don’t miss the Loris Bog-Off Festival this weekend
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - You can join the more than 30,000 people who will flood into the city of Loris for the 43rd annual Loris Bog-Off Festival. Bog is a dish generally made with chicken, rice, sausage and a variety of spices. The city of Loris counts down to the...
columbuscountynews.com
Kerry Patrick Lord
Kerry Patrick Lord, 63, of Myrtle Beach passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Angel House in Whiteville. Kerry lived in the Myrtle Beach area for over 40 years. He was born November 1, 1958 in Onslow County, the son of the late John Lord, Sr. and Lillian Kelly Lord. Kerry worked at Coastal Carolina University. He met many colleagues who would become life-long friends. He was very proud of his service to the University and cherished his friendships.
