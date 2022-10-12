ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

columbuscountynews.com

The Good News Oct. 15

As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

As developers move in, Columbus County debates preservation and progress

Jessica Inman McPherson watched as construction crews cleared a 44-acre tract of land that has served families like hers for generations. McPherson, 34, grew up in the Antioch Church Road community in Columbus County. Now she and her husband are raising a family of their own in the area, where they tend to cows and goats at their farm.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Kevin Conner Memorial Run Gallery

It was perfect weather Saturday morning for the Kevin Conner Memorial Run. The event is held annually to honor the local native, a State Trooper who died in the line of duty near Whiteville on Oct. 17, 2018. The 5k and one-mile events took participants from the Whiteville City Hall...
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Columbus County Agricultural Fair Gallery 2022

The Columbus County Agricultural Fair is back in town for folks to enjoy this week. There are plenty of games, rides, and tons of food. Pudding Pleasantries is making their dessert debut this year, and the Veterans Memorial Park of America is set up honoring those who served. Be sure...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Horry County Schools staffing and library material update

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County School Board is in the beginning stages of updating the current policy on the selection and reconsideration of library materials as well as the future of a full-time virtual program. The board discussed these two major topics during a meeting Monday evening. School leaders want to update the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

$13,000 undeveloped: 0.87 acres Delco NC

Vacant, nearly 2.5 acre lot in the Delco area of Columbus County, NC. This lot sits nearly at the dead end of Peterson Road and has minimal homes that surround it. Great location for peace and quiet. Lot Size:0.87 acres. Type:Residential Lots & Land. Sub Type:Undeveloped. Listing Status:For Sale. Listing...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Duke Energy, power has been fully restored for customers in southeastern North Carolina. As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored.
WILMINGTON, NC
cityofflorence.com

Planned Water Outage on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

FLORENCE, SC – Water service will be disrupted temporarily on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. to replace two fire hydrants in the area that are out of service. The planned outage will affect residents located within the 3800 Block of Pine Needles Road, Chalmers Row, Manigault Court, Firestone Drive, Dunes Drive, Pebble Road and Masters Circle. We apologize in advance for the inconvenience.
FLORENCE, SC
WECT

Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

East Bladen Crowns Homecoming Queen And King

East Bladen’s homecoming queen was Ciara McKoy and the homecoming king was Taran McNeil. They were crowned during halftime of Friday’s football game between the Eagles and Fairmont. Members of the court were Ziair Antone, Acee Campbell, Skye Hunt, Molly Keiper, Kytera McCall, Trinity Ross, Emma Turberville, Jor’Dane...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Nettie (Chrisp) Murphy

October 17, 1940 ~ October 12, 2022 (age 81) Nettie Chrisp Murphy, 81, of 15580 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro, NC, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton, NC. Arrangements will be announced soon.
BLADENBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

Sheriff’s Office gives county library a sweet donation

ELIZABETHTOWN — The 911 Communications Center of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office collected candy for the Bladen County Library’s annual Trunk-or-Treat event. The library’s Trunk-or-Treat will take place at the Bladen County Library, located at 111 N. Cypress Street in Elizabethtown, on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Kerry Patrick Lord

Kerry Patrick Lord, 63, of Myrtle Beach passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Angel House in Whiteville. Kerry lived in the Myrtle Beach area for over 40 years. He was born November 1, 1958 in Onslow County, the son of the late John Lord, Sr. and Lillian Kelly Lord. Kerry worked at Coastal Carolina University. He met many colleagues who would become life-long friends. He was very proud of his service to the University and cherished his friendships.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

