Mayor Adams wants New York to be the “City of Yes” — but will he finally say “no” to parking?. On Monday, the Department of City Planning will begin a lengthy review process in support of three rezoning initiatives collected under Mayor Adams’s “City of Yes” motto — and buried in the housing portion of the proposal is a provision to “prioritize people over parking to make streets safer, and reduce requirements to enable more of the housing, services, and amenities that help neighborhoods thrive.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO