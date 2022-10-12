Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams’s ‘City of Yes’ Zoning Proposal Will Take on Parking Minimums (But How Seriously?)
Mayor Adams wants New York to be the “City of Yes” — but will he finally say “no” to parking?. On Monday, the Department of City Planning will begin a lengthy review process in support of three rezoning initiatives collected under Mayor Adams’s “City of Yes” motto — and buried in the housing portion of the proposal is a provision to “prioritize people over parking to make streets safer, and reduce requirements to enable more of the housing, services, and amenities that help neighborhoods thrive.”
Harlem Environmental Justice Group Blasts Developer for Truck Depot
Members of the Harlem community are decrying a developer’s plan to build a controversial truck depot, warning that the decision to put profit over people’s health will send more pollution-spewing big rigs into the low-income community of color and worsen the environmental injustice already borne by the neighborhood.
Victories on Hopkins and Grand
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Advocates in both Alameda and Berkeley celebrated victories for protected bike lanes on Grand and...
Eyes on the Street: New San Vicente Protected Bike Lanes Nearly Done
The city of L.A. Transportation Department (LADOT) is in the field today installing parking-protected bike lanes on San Vicente Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood just east of Little Ethiopia. San Vicente is an overly wide street, a former streetcar right-of-way. It is a predominantly residential street with, until now, up...
Already Delayed Expo Line Bike Path Gap Closure Delayed Again
In September 2015, on the eve of the full Expo (now E) Line opening, Streetsblog L.A. published my article under the headline, Why LADOT Won’t Have Its Portion of the Expo Bikeway Done Anytime Soon. I wish I had been wrong. Ever since the Expo Line bike path formally opened alongside the E-Line, there has been a gap between Overland and Motor avenues – where riders are directed to follow sharrows on hilly Northvale Road.
