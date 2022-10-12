ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
archyworldys.com

Learn how pathology works to identify inflammatory bowel diseases

The work of pathology consists of analyzing the material collected by the endoscopist, from parts of the intestine or other parts of the gastrointestinal tract. “Knowing the clinical information, such as the symptoms presented by the patient and if there are any changes in the upper digestive endoscopy or colonoscopy, are essential for us to be able to make an accurate diagnosis”, explains the pathologist, Lauren Menna Marcondes.
News-Medical.net

Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people

Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
Gizmodo

Diabetes Drug Linked to Lower Risk of Dementia, Study Finds

New research this week is the latest to suggest that some drugs meant to treat type 2 diabetes might also help prevent dementia in high-risk groups. The study found that older people who used a relatively older class of antidiabetic medication were less likely to develop dementia than those who used other common antidiabetic drugs. The findings might warrant new clinical trials to confirm the untapped potential of these drugs, the authors say.
Healthline

A 3-Minute Test May Help Diagnose Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson’s is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Yet, the vast majority of the 60,000 people in the United States diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year don’t know they have the disease until they have already started exhibiting symptoms.
Medical News Today

What are the symptoms of sinus cancer?

Symptoms of sinus cancer often affect one side of the face and are similar to other more common conditions, such as allergic rhinitis. 3–5% — of all neck and head cancers. This article reviews sinus cancer, signs, symptoms, and more. Are there early symptoms of sinus cancer?. A.
News-Medical.net

Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients

The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
News-Medical.net

People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia

People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Healthline

Asthma Cough

A chronic dry cough is a common symptom of asthma. Certain medications and lifestyle changes can help ease symptoms of asthma, including coughing. While many people first think of wheezing or gasping for breath when it comes to asthma symptoms, there’s also an association between an ongoing (chronic) cough and asthma.
DVM 360

6 gait abnormalities and their neurolocalizations

Fred Wininger, VMD, MS, DACVIM (Neurology), explains how gait analysis aids in neurolocalization. The neurologic exam and neurology in general can be an intimidating subject for some. “Neurophobia is a real thing because the things that make [neurology] sexy and cool are also the things that make it scary,” said Fred Wininger, VMD, MS, DACVIM (Neurology). That is why Wininger aimed to demystify the neurologic exam during his sessions at the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.1.
Medical News Today

What is the relationship between ADHD and Parkinson’s?

There may be a link between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Parkinson’s disease, as they both affect the same parts of the brain. Parkinson’s may also have an association with ADHD medications. Parkinson’s disease and ADHD both cause damage to areas of the brain involved in controlling...
News-Medical.net

Review on Panax ginseng therapeutic efficacy for COVID-19-associated neurological diseases

In a recent review published in the Journal of Ginseng Research, researchers discussed the therapeutic potential of Panax ginseng for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019)-induced neurological diseases. Background. SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2) infections may cause a myriad of clinical manifestations involving multiple organ systems, including the nervous system (NS). NLRP3...
psychologytoday.com

New Study Finds Brain Network for Resilience in Depression

Two distinct brain networks found to be associated with increased vs. decreased symptoms of depression. A “resilience” network associated with less depression coincided with nodes of the default mode network. A “risk” network associated with more depression coincided with nodes of the salience network. It is...
healio.com

Dexamethasone fails to relieve shortness of breath among patients with cancer

High-dose dexamethasone failed to improve shortness of breath compared with placebo among ambulatory patients with cancer, according to study results published in The Lancet Oncology. In addition, the researchers found increased treatment-associated adverse events associated with dexamethasone. Background. “[Shortness of breath] is a distressing symptom that is difficult to treat,...
