Ars Technica
The Pixel 7 tests out 64-bit-only Android, can’t run 32-bit apps
Here's a surprise: We knew Android was getting ready to drop 32-bit app support sometime soon, with the upcoming Pixel Tablet receiving code check-ins to prep it for a 64-bit only version of Android. What nobody noticed was that the Pixel 7 is also dropping 64-bit app support, so its release yesterday is taking a big step toward Android's 64-bit-only future. Esper Senior Technical Editor Mishaal Rahman figured out the ins and outs of how this is going to work.
Ars Technica
Google is serious about its giant video chat booths, starts real-world testing
Google actually seems serious about its wild "Project Starline" video booth idea. The mysterious project was announced as part of the Google I/O 2021 keynote but was initially overshadowed by more tangible Wear OS and Android announcements. It's a year later now and Google is still plowing ahead with the idea, announcing expanded enterprise testing with third parties. Google says it's also working on making Starline "more accessible."
U.S. to probe Samsung, Qualcomm, TSMC over semiconductors, circuits
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators will investigate units of Samsung (005930.KS), Qualcomm (QCOM.O) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (2330.TW) (TSMC) over certain semiconductor devices and integrated circuits and mobile devices using those components, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday.
Ars Technica
How a Microsoft blunder opened millions of PCs to potent malware attacks
For almost two years, Microsoft officials botched a key Windows defense, an unexplained lapse that left customers open to a malware infection technique that has been especially effective in recent months. Microsoft officials have steadfastly asserted that Windows Update will automatically add new software drivers to a blocklist designed to...
Ars Technica
“So much screaming inside me”—Google Stadia shutdown stuns indie developers
Source Byte Studios Chairman of the Board Nikodem Swider had just put in one final late-night bug-squashing session. After four long months of porting work, his small Polish studio was finally ready to submit a near-final build addressing all of the “must fix” errors Google had identified before the game Jump Challenge could finally launch on Stadia.
Engadget
Microsoft accuses UK regulator of adopting Sony's complaints in Activision probe
Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard will have to gain approval from various regulators around the world before the deal can go through, including the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA, which first announced its investigation in July, published a summary of its initial probe in September and recommended a more in-depth inquiry. As Ars Technica notes, a Phase 2 investigation could end up prohibiting a merger or requiring the entities involved to sell parts of a company. Now, shortly after the CMA published the full text (PDF) of its decision, Microsoft released a scathing response (PDF), accusing the regulator of relying "on self-serving statements by Sony."
Ars Technica
Nvidia will “unlaunch” the 12GB RTX 4080, says it’s “not named right”
Nvidia announced today that it would be "unlaunching" the 12GB version of its upcoming GeForce RTX 4080-series GPU on the basis that "having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing." The card will not be launching in the originally planned November window, but it will return at some point following a rebranding.
Exclusive-Google faces EU antitrust charges over its adtech business - sources
BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google could face antitrust charges next year over its digital advertising business, with EU regulators frustrated over the slow pace of settlement talks with the company, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Build a mechanical keyboard from scratch with 3D-printed components
This basic mechanical keyboard may be the gateway into a much more convoluted hobby. William ElcockYou can also just buy parts to put together this highly customizable model.
