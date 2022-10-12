ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ars Technica

The Pixel 7 tests out 64-bit-only Android, can’t run 32-bit apps

Here's a surprise: We knew Android was getting ready to drop 32-bit app support sometime soon, with the upcoming Pixel Tablet receiving code check-ins to prep it for a 64-bit only version of Android. What nobody noticed was that the Pixel 7 is also dropping 64-bit app support, so its release yesterday is taking a big step toward Android's 64-bit-only future. Esper Senior Technical Editor Mishaal Rahman figured out the ins and outs of how this is going to work.
Ars Technica

Google is serious about its giant video chat booths, starts real-world testing

Google actually seems serious about its wild "Project Starline" video booth idea. The mysterious project was announced as part of the Google I/O 2021 keynote but was initially overshadowed by more tangible Wear OS and Android announcements. It's a year later now and Google is still plowing ahead with the idea, announcing expanded enterprise testing with third parties. Google says it's also working on making Starline "more accessible."
Reuters

U.S. to probe Samsung, Qualcomm, TSMC over semiconductors, circuits

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators will investigate units of Samsung (005930.KS), Qualcomm (QCOM.O) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (2330.TW) (TSMC) over certain semiconductor devices and integrated circuits and mobile devices using those components, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday.
Ars Technica

How a Microsoft blunder opened millions of PCs to potent malware attacks

For almost two years, Microsoft officials botched a key Windows defense, an unexplained lapse that left customers open to a malware infection technique that has been especially effective in recent months. Microsoft officials have steadfastly asserted that Windows Update will automatically add new software drivers to a blocklist designed to...
Ars Technica

“So much screaming inside me”—Google Stadia shutdown stuns indie developers

Source Byte Studios Chairman of the Board Nikodem Swider had just put in one final late-night bug-squashing session. After four long months of porting work, his small Polish studio was finally ready to submit a near-final build addressing all of the “must fix” errors Google had identified before the game Jump Challenge could finally launch on Stadia.
Engadget

Microsoft accuses UK regulator of adopting Sony's complaints in Activision probe

Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard will have to gain approval from various regulators around the world before the deal can go through, including the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA, which first announced its investigation in July, published a summary of its initial probe in September and recommended a more in-depth inquiry. As Ars Technica notes, a Phase 2 investigation could end up prohibiting a merger or requiring the entities involved to sell parts of a company. Now, shortly after the CMA published the full text (PDF) of its decision, Microsoft released a scathing response (PDF), accusing the regulator of relying "on self-serving statements by Sony."
Ars Technica

Nvidia will “unlaunch” the 12GB RTX 4080, says it’s “not named right”

Nvidia announced today that it would be "unlaunching" the 12GB version of its upcoming GeForce RTX 4080-series GPU on the basis that "having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing." The card will not be launching in the originally planned November window, but it will return at some point following a rebranding.
Digital Trends

How much does Intel Arc cost? Arc Alchemist buying guide

Intel Arc Alchemist, also known as Intel’s first serious venture into discrete graphics for gamers, is finally here. While the GPUs can’t hope to compete with some of AMD’s and Nvidia’s best graphics cards, they can stand their own ground in the midrange market, and they’re priced very competitively to make up for the fact that they won’t replace your new RTX 4090 or even your old RTX 3080.
COMPUTERS
Motley Fool

An Investor's Look at Semiconductors

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analysts Jason...
