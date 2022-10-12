Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The New Orleans Italian Muffuletta Sandwich Remains A Classic, This Traditional Recipe Can't Be BeatFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Orleans, LA
Historic Haunted Hotels in New OrleansHotMamaTravelNew Orleans, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NOLA.com
Karr showed again why it's No. 1 in New Orleans during its win over Jesuit
Do not be misled by the final score. Karr 33, Jesuit 17 was a mismatch, much like the Cougars’ previous two Catholic League contests against Brother Martin (40-7) and St. Augustine (49-7). Paced by running back Deantre Jackson and quarterback A.J. Samuel, the Metro area’s No. 1 team for...
ESPN
Zion Williamson reunites with high school opponent Bryson Bishop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- "Hey, you're the guy who guarded Zion, right?" Bryson Bishop has heard that a time or two since a video went viral of him in eighth grade guarding the high school version of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson, then a 6-foot-6 junior, looked down in...
NOLA.com
A dominant defensive performance decided the John Ehret-West Jefferson game
John Ehret’s defense came up big with seven sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in its 18-14 win over West Jefferson on Friday night at Memtsas Stadium in Harvey. John Ehret quarterback Royal Falgout completed five passes for 64 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding 83 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Charles Coleman had three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. Running back Damien Smith had 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown for John Ehret (2-5).
CBS Sports
Watch South Florida vs. Tulane: TV channel, live stream info, start time
This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.33 points per contest. South Florida and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Tulane will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.
NOLA.com
Brother Martin-Holy Cross was a tight game decided in the 2nd half
Clayton Lonardo threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Nicolas Malek early in the fourth quarter, and Brother Martin's defense shut out Holy Cross in the second half, lifting the Crusaders to a 14-7 victory Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Senior Torey Lambert rushed 31 times for 197 yards and...
NOLA.com
Shaw 'dominated' behind its talented senior running back vs. Belle Chasse
David Kency rushed for 219 yards and was among four ballcarriers to score a touchdown for Shaw as the Eagles defeated Belle Chasse 38-14 in a key District 10-4A game Friday at Belle Chasse. Kency rushed 22 times and reached the end zone twice, first scoring on an 8-yard run...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area for Week 7
The high school football season is in its seventh week, and there are some big games on the slate in the New Orleans area on Friday night. This will be the place to keep up with live scores in New Orleans and across South Louisiana. Edna Karr-Jesuit, West Jefferson-John Ehret...
NOLA.com
Slidell gets offensive to earn sixth straight victory
It was not the start that Slidell had in mind. On the road against defending District 6-5A champion Ponchatoula, the Tigers opened with an interception and a turnover on downs on their first two offensive possessions. But Slidell didn’t blink as the Tigers settled in behind senior quarterback Luke Guidry...
NOLA.com
Prep football: 3 local games we’re tracking Friday night
Both teams possess strong rushing offenses with Jaedon Voisin at 1,121 yards rushing for Belle Chasse and David Kency at 741 for Shaw. The winner will have a leg up in the 10-4A standings after Shaw (4-2) won last week against L.B. Landry 41-14. This is the district opener for Belle Chasse (4-2).
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from New Orleans, Louisiana
Spending a couple of days in the historic and party-centric city of New Orleans, Louisiana, is always a treat. But the Big Easy doesn’t always go easy on us; recharge by seeking out some of the best day trips from New Orleans, LA. From national forests to quaint towns and cities, there’s plenty just a short drive away from Louisiana’s biggest city.
wwno.org
Listen: What reporters found when they investigated New Orleans' fastest sinking neighborhood
The telltale signs of subsidence are all over Village de l’Est in New Orleans, Louisiana. As the ground sinks, it pulls away from slab foundations and street maintenance holes and causes driveways to crack. In a city sitting below sea level, New Orleans residents are well-aware that we’re sinking....
NOLA.com
Mark Ballard: Building projects to build wealth - La. taps into U.S. infrastructure push
As is typical at such events, the emcee read out a lengthy list of players important to accomplishing the goal being celebrated over a meal. At one point during the recitation of names Tuesday, the master of ceremonies — Phillip A. Washington, the chief executive officer at the Denver International Airport — shook his head and said, “Louisiana is everywhere.”
NOLA.com
Where Black NOLA Eats Founder Jalence Isles on supporting Black-owned businesses and where to eat this fall season
Earlier this year, Gambit sat down with Where Black NOLA Eats founder Jalence Isles to talk about her group, the state of the Black-owned food scene in New Orleans and how to help our readers find new venues, reconnect with old favorites and generally support this vital part of the cultural landscape.
roadtirement.com
New Orleans’ famed above ground tombs in St Louis Cemetery No. 1
St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 was established via a Royal Spanish Land Grant in 1789. It was originally outside the city limits, and was at least twice its current size. The Archdiocese of New Orleans now has control of this cemetery. Currently the only way you can get into the cemetery is with a licensed tour guide. Unfortunately vandalism has forced this action. This cemetery was definitely on our list of things to “be sure to see” when we visited New Orleans in January, 2018.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's latest overseas trip: Argentina for climate talk
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is planning to fly to Argentina to attend a climate summit in Buenos Aires, her second overseas trip this month as she continues to face questions about her foreign travel. City Hall spokesperson Gregory Joseph said Saturday that Cantrell will be attending the C40 World...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: At Parish Line, Metairie gets a rooftop lounge with a menu aiming high
Perspective is everything. Driving along Metairie Road, the sight of the railroad gates closing as another train approaches can seem like a major hassle, with traffic stacking up for who knows how long. But change the view to a perch up on the new rooftop deck overlooking the same crossing...
NOLA.com
Louisiana touts $95 million plan to spruce up Claiborne Expressway, remove ramps in Tremé
Last year, the Claiborne Expressway, long a symbol of the sins of 1960s urban planning, was singled out by President Joe Biden's administration as a project in need of money under a $1 trillion federal infrastructure law. On Thursday, the New Orleans and Louisiana governments responded by asking for a...
NOLA.com
King, queen announced for 2023 Washington DC Mardi Gras; see chair, more event information
WASHINGTON — New Orleanian Fred Heebe, a prodigious bipartisan donor to political campaigns, was selected Wednesday as the king of the 2023 Washington Mardi Gras, according to the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians, which runs the ball and associated parties. The queen will be college senior Virginia Grace Mills, who...
NOLA.com
More than three days after fatal hit-and-run near LSU, a Mandeville man surrenders
Baton Rouge police have arrested a Mandeville man following a deadly hit-and-run near the LSU campus, officials said Wednesday. Walter Andrew Brister IV, 21, surrendered Wednesday, more than three days after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run on Ben Hur Road that killed 44-year-old Jude Jarreau, according to police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola Jr.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 14-16
With October comes a change in weather and a good reason to get out of the house and enjoy some of the festivals and fun that are filling the city with "joie de vivre." A brimming bowl of the delicious dish is only part of the BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL, a quintessential south Louisiana festival on the west bank of the Mississippi River at the base of the Huey P. Long Bridge. Three days of food, fun, carnival rides and music are in store at one of Jefferson Parish's oldest festival at 1701 Bridge City Ave. It all starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Passes start at $5 per day. Get in on the fun here.
