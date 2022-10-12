ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ESPN

Zion Williamson reunites with high school opponent Bryson Bishop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- "Hey, you're the guy who guarded Zion, right?" Bryson Bishop has heard that a time or two since a video went viral of him in eighth grade guarding the high school version of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson, then a 6-foot-6 junior, looked down in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NOLA.com

A dominant defensive performance decided the John Ehret-West Jefferson game

John Ehret’s defense came up big with seven sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in its 18-14 win over West Jefferson on Friday night at Memtsas Stadium in Harvey. John Ehret quarterback Royal Falgout completed five passes for 64 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding 83 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Charles Coleman had three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. Running back Damien Smith had 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown for John Ehret (2-5).
MARRERO, LA
CBS Sports

Watch South Florida vs. Tulane: TV channel, live stream info, start time

This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.33 points per contest. South Florida and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Tulane will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.
TAMPA, FL
NOLA.com

Brother Martin-Holy Cross was a tight game decided in the 2nd half

Clayton Lonardo threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Nicolas Malek early in the fourth quarter, and Brother Martin's defense shut out Holy Cross in the second half, lifting the Crusaders to a 14-7 victory Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Senior Torey Lambert rushed 31 times for 197 yards and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell gets offensive to earn sixth straight victory

It was not the start that Slidell had in mind. On the road against defending District 6-5A champion Ponchatoula, the Tigers opened with an interception and a turnover on downs on their first two offensive possessions. But Slidell didn’t blink as the Tigers settled in behind senior quarterback Luke Guidry...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Prep football: 3 local games we’re tracking Friday night

Both teams possess strong rushing offenses with Jaedon Voisin at 1,121 yards rushing for Belle Chasse and David Kency at 741 for Shaw. The winner will have a leg up in the 10-4A standings after Shaw (4-2) won last week against L.B. Landry 41-14. This is the district opener for Belle Chasse (4-2).
BELLE CHASSE, LA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from New Orleans, Louisiana

Spending a couple of days in the historic and party-centric city of New Orleans, Louisiana, is always a treat. But the Big Easy doesn’t always go easy on us; recharge by seeking out some of the best day trips from New Orleans, LA. From national forests to quaint towns and cities, there’s plenty just a short drive away from Louisiana’s biggest city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mark Ballard: Building projects to build wealth - La. taps into U.S. infrastructure push

As is typical at such events, the emcee read out a lengthy list of players important to accomplishing the goal being celebrated over a meal. At one point during the recitation of names Tuesday, the master of ceremonies — Phillip A. Washington, the chief executive officer at the Denver International Airport — shook his head and said, “Louisiana is everywhere.”
LOUISIANA STATE
roadtirement.com

New Orleans’ famed above ground tombs in St Louis Cemetery No. 1

St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 was established via a Royal Spanish Land Grant in 1789. It was originally outside the city limits, and was at least twice its current size. The Archdiocese of New Orleans now has control of this cemetery. Currently the only way you can get into the cemetery is with a licensed tour guide. Unfortunately vandalism has forced this action. This cemetery was definitely on our list of things to “be sure to see” when we visited New Orleans in January, 2018.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 14-16

With October comes a change in weather and a good reason to get out of the house and enjoy some of the festivals and fun that are filling the city with "joie de vivre." A brimming bowl of the delicious dish is only part of the BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL, a quintessential south Louisiana festival on the west bank of the Mississippi River at the base of the Huey P. Long Bridge. Three days of food, fun, carnival rides and music are in store at one of Jefferson Parish's oldest festival at 1701 Bridge City Ave. It all starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Passes start at $5 per day. Get in on the fun here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

