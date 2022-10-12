Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Louisiana touts $95 million plan to spruce up Claiborne Expressway, remove ramps in Tremé
Last year, the Claiborne Expressway, long a symbol of the sins of 1960s urban planning, was singled out by President Joe Biden's administration as a project in need of money under a $1 trillion federal infrastructure law. On Thursday, the New Orleans and Louisiana governments responded by asking for a...
NOLA.com
How should New Orleans spend $195 million in federal funds? LaToya Cantrell makes opening pitch
With weeks to go until she makes a formal proposal to the New Orleans City Council, Mayor LaToya Cantrell began laying out her vision for a massive influx of federal cash at a pair of town halls in Algiers and St. Roch this month. Overall, the city has wide discretion...
Allegations fly in legal battle over Mayor Cantrell-created nonprofit
NEW ORLEANS — Board members at Forward Together New Orleans, a nonprofit formed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, are suing the executive director they fired in August, trying to stop him from seizing control of the charity's money. But Shaun Randolph claims he is still FTNO’s executive director and contends...
NOLA.com
Hollygrove fire damages three houses, displaces two residents, New Orleans officials say
Three houses were rendered uninhabitable and two residents were displaced by a two-alarm fire in Hollygrove, the New Orleans Fire Department said Saturday. Firefigthters said they were called Friday at 11:43 p.m. to 9100 block of Fig Street, where a two-story house under renovation was burning. It collapsed as firefighters prepared their equipment, spreading flames to two neighboring houses and prompting a second alarm for more personnel and equipment.
WDSU
Slidell residents voice concerns on unused newly built Amazon facility; mayor responds
SLIDELL, La. — There are a lot of questions surrounding a big facility in Slidell and when, if ever, Amazon will move in. The location is near the Fremaux Center. Signs have been seen outside saying "Amazon Coming Soon," but residents said those signs were taken down. Many people...
NOLA.com
For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand
Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
Entergy New Orleans credits money on bills to 16,000 customers
Thousands of Entergy New Orleans customers were pleasantly surprised when they found out that Entergy credited their bills.
NOLA.com
City Council President Helena Moreno's bodyguard reassigned as stalking, retaliation accusations fly
An Orleans Parish deputy sheriff who worked on City Council President Helena Moreno's security detail has been reassigned to jail duty, a move that Moreno alleged was related to political retaliation. In emails to Sheriff Susan Hutson summarizing their discussions in recent days, Moreno said her longtime bodyguard, Greg Malveaux,...
NOLA Health Department working to keep homeless encampments safe
The Health Department routinely conducts cleaning of encampments in an effort to promote public health.
Marijuana possession enforcement has ‘virtually vanished’ in New Orleans this year following council ordinance, NOPD policy change
After decades of responding to possession of marijuana with arrests or summonses that led to prosecutions, jail time, and fines for thousands of citizens, the New Orleans Police Department’s enforcement of simple possession laws “virtually vanished” in 2022, according to a recent analysis that shows enforcement is down 97 percent compared to last year.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Don’t let Mayor LaToya Cantrell's bad attitude block New Orleans' progress
With little grace, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell agreed to repay the travel money that she spent for business and first-class flights, well in excess of the city’s rules. But admit she was wrong? Never. "It is very clear that business was done on behalf of the city of...
NOLA.com
Costs are soaring to buy a home in the New Orleans area: here's a look at how much
Mortgage broker Britt Tate spends his days helping people line up the loans they need to buy a home. So he keeps a close watch on how inflation, rising interest rates and other factors are affecting homebuyers in the New Orleans area. Even so, Tate, a broker at Essential Mortgage,...
NOLA.com
Work begins on Mississippi River underwater levee to block saltwater from reaching water intakes
A dredging company began construction on Tuesday of a 1,500-foot-wide underwater levee designed to block a wedge of Gulf of Mexico saltwater from reaching public and industrial water supply intakes on the Mississippi River in Plaquemines Parish and New Orleans. The Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday that Weeks Marine...
NOLA.com
New Orleans garbage contracts remain in limbo as city demands Metro fulfill its contract
The uncertainty surrounding Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s new garbage collection contracts continued Thursday after the New Orleans City Council punted on funding them and a federal judge kept in place an order against tampering with one existing contract. New haulers are scheduled to begin work in about half the city...
bigeasymagazine.com
Moreno Says Reassignment of Security Aide is Retaliation from Cantrell
City Council President Helena Moreno says that Deputy Greg Malveaux – an Orleans Parish deputy sheriff assigned to provide security to the council member since 2017 has been reassigned in what she believes is a political reprisal from Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The reassignment comes just two weeks after Fox 8 and the Metropolitan Crime Commission released reports alleging that Cantrell is living in a city-owned apartment without paying rent.
NOLA.com
Changes coming for downtown Covington, from Southern Hotel expansion to boutique bowling
For decades, North New Hampshire Street was the place to go in downtown Covington, with the Southern Hotel offering a swanky respite to heat-weary visitors and multiple movie houses showing everything from silent films to "Star Wars." That's about to be the case again, thanks to a flurry of new...
NOLA.com
Rubensteins to open 40-room hotel above Canal Street store; latest in boutique hotel trend
The Rubenstein family, known for the nearly century-old men's clothing store on the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue, is turning the upper floors of five historic buildings there into a 40-room boutique hotel. The family is partnering with developer Joe Jaeger, whose MCC Real Estate will operate...
fox8live.com
FOX 8 Defenders: Willows management attempts to end lease of family who spoke to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local managers at The Willows apartment complex are changing their tune after posting a lease termination on a young mother’s door who complained to FOX 8 about deplorable living conditions. She believes it was retaliation for speaking with us. For Cierra Dobard, the last 24...
WDSU
Businesses frustrated over construction in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Road work is one of many projects happening in New Orleans East as part of reviving the neighborhood. But some say it's a nightmare for drivers and businesses in the area. Corey Kennedy, a business owner who has lived in New Orleans East for more than...
WWL-TV
Firefighter gets answers on returning to home
NEW ORLEANS — We've been telling you about grants to help raise your home since Hurricane Katrina. It's part of a large effort to help people, not only stay in their homes but also prevent flooding. One local family is doing just that, but they've run into a few...
