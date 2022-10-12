ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Hollygrove fire damages three houses, displaces two residents, New Orleans officials say

Three houses were rendered uninhabitable and two residents were displaced by a two-alarm fire in Hollygrove, the New Orleans Fire Department said Saturday. Firefigthters said they were called Friday at 11:43 p.m. to 9100 block of Fig Street, where a two-story house under renovation was burning. It collapsed as firefighters prepared their equipment, spreading flames to two neighboring houses and prompting a second alarm for more personnel and equipment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
City
Metairie, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Metairie, LA
Government
NOLA.com

For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand

Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Property#Tree#Air Force#Politics Local#American
The Lens

Marijuana possession enforcement has ‘virtually vanished’ in New Orleans this year following council ordinance, NOPD policy change

After decades of responding to possession of marijuana with arrests or summonses that led to prosecutions, jail time, and fines for thousands of citizens, the New Orleans Police Department’s enforcement of simple possession laws “virtually vanished” in 2022, according to a recent analysis that shows enforcement is down 97 percent compared to last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
bigeasymagazine.com

Moreno Says Reassignment of Security Aide is Retaliation from Cantrell

City Council President Helena Moreno says that Deputy Greg Malveaux – an Orleans Parish deputy sheriff assigned to provide security to the council member since 2017 has been reassigned in what she believes is a political reprisal from Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The reassignment comes just two weeks after Fox 8 and the Metropolitan Crime Commission released reports alleging that Cantrell is living in a city-owned apartment without paying rent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Firefighter gets answers on returning to home

NEW ORLEANS — We've been telling you about grants to help raise your home since Hurricane Katrina. It's part of a large effort to help people, not only stay in their homes but also prevent flooding. One local family is doing just that, but they've run into a few...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy