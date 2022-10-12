ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Fire reported at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Capital Area United Way host the annual Jambalaya Jam

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In Downtown Baton Rouge, the 35th annual Jambalaya Jam took place. Held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., many guests were invited out to North Boulevard Town Square to enjoy some cold drinks, live music by After 8, and of course, sampling the many flavors of Jambalaya.
BATON ROUGE, LA
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 6-13

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 6-13: Willie Delmore, 62, 39085 Cornerview Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to 2 bench warrants;. Michael Watson, 38, 40119 Ronda Ave, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Alprazolam, and Manufacture/Distribution/PWITD Schedule I-CDS;. Dana Joseph, 39, 2044 Fisk Ct,...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: New stormwater district is a tax without a vote

Two things are egregiously wrong with the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome administration's proposal to create a new stormwater district. First, it is a tax imposed without a vote of the people. That's a basic, fundamental violation of principles. No matter how much it is called a fee, it is a tax on real property, and will travel with the annual property tax bill.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Intersection in Baton Rouge to close Saturday for repair work

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Drivers should expect detours as the intersection of Florida Boulevard where it crosses O’Neal Lane and Central Thruway will close for repair work on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to DOTD. Officials said the closure will begin at 4:30 a.m. Saturday and the road...
BATON ROUGE, LA

