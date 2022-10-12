Read full article on original website
Fire reported at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
theadvocate.com
How Baton Rouge plans to invest in making its airport do more than just fly people
Baton Rouge could spend $4.75 million to sustain an aviation business park at the Baton Rouge airport, part of a larger effort to turn the facility into a more powerful economic engine. The Metro Council on Wednesday voted to ask Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to include the money for the...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish experiences real estate woes for shelter relocation, construction
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) — As Ascension Parish has grown in population, so has the number of animals in shelters. The parish wants to expand its shelters, but high prices in real estate have caused quite a problem. Animals at Cara’s House will soon be getting a new $6 million...
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In West Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Louisiana on Thursday. The car crash happened on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415. The driver was injured in the crash.
Intersection of Florida Blvd., O’Neal Lane, Central Thwy. to temporarily close Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that the intersection of Florida Blvd. (U.S. 190) where it crosses O’Neal Ln. and Central Thwy. in Baton Rouge will be closed to traffic on Saturday, October 15. The closure will begin at approximately 4:30...
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
brproud.com
Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish to close on Oct. 20, DOTD says
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — State transportation and development officials say the East Frontage Road under LA-1 Intracoastal Bridge will have closures on Oct. 20. Officials said there will be a one-way flagging operation on Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for crews to pour...
brproud.com
Volunteers make push for city to clean up historically Black cemetery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In the middle of Baton Rouge’s Mid City, the Sweet Olive Cemetery, a place rich with Black history, lies in disrepair and overgrown weeds. It’s been an issue for over a century and now stakeholders are making a push to get the city involved in the cleanup.
EPA: Racial disparity in Louisiana's 'Cancer Alley'
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant and that state officials have allowed air pollution to remain high and downplayed its threat.
brproud.com
Troubling trend of violent crimes by juveniles increase in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A juvenile charged with allegedly killing Southern University student JoVonté Barber during a carjacking will be going to adult court after a judge ruled that there is enough probable cause. This is the latest case in a troubling trend involving Baton Rouge teens...
NOLA.com
Albertsons in talks with grocery giant Kroger to merge, report indicates
National grocer Albertsons, which has four stores in the Lafayette area and seven in the Baton Rouge area, is in negotiations to merge with grocery giant Kroger to form what could be an industry powerhouse, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal could involve thousands of stores around the country...
brproud.com
Capital Area United Way host the annual Jambalaya Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In Downtown Baton Rouge, the 35th annual Jambalaya Jam took place. Held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., many guests were invited out to North Boulevard Town Square to enjoy some cold drinks, live music by After 8, and of course, sampling the many flavors of Jambalaya.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 6-13
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 6-13: Willie Delmore, 62, 39085 Cornerview Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to 2 bench warrants;. Michael Watson, 38, 40119 Ronda Ave, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Alprazolam, and Manufacture/Distribution/PWITD Schedule I-CDS;. Dana Joseph, 39, 2044 Fisk Ct,...
theadvocate.com
Letters: New stormwater district is a tax without a vote
Two things are egregiously wrong with the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome administration's proposal to create a new stormwater district. First, it is a tax imposed without a vote of the people. That's a basic, fundamental violation of principles. No matter how much it is called a fee, it is a tax on real property, and will travel with the annual property tax bill.
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge to offer police recruits up to $15,000 in incentive pay
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The city has planned to up its strategy when it comes to police recruitment. They will soon offer up to $15,000 dollars in incentives. Amid high crime rates, Baton Rouge and its police department have been working to get more people in uniforms. “The...
theadvocate.com
Long-delayed rebuilding of Baker High School delayed again. What's the reason this time?
The long-delayed rebuilding of Baker High School following the August 2016 flood has been delayed again. The recent discovery of asbestos at Baker High has halted the partial demolition of the campus, a necessary prelude to the long delayed rebuilding of the school. At a special meeting Friday morning, the...
brproud.com
Intersection in Baton Rouge to close Saturday for repair work
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Drivers should expect detours as the intersection of Florida Boulevard where it crosses O’Neal Lane and Central Thruway will close for repair work on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to DOTD. Officials said the closure will begin at 4:30 a.m. Saturday and the road...
To grow force, sheriff lifts living requirement for aspiring correctional officers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre wants to grow his staff. He says he wants more manpower and boots inside the jail. That is why he is lifting living requirements for individuals in the surrounding parishes who are interested in starting a career as a correctional officer.
