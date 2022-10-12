Read full article on original website
Texas Tech extends win streak to three matches
Behind a late-match goal from forward Ashleigh Williams, Texas Tech extended its win streak to three straight matches after downing Kansas State, 1-0, Thursday night at Buser Family Park. Elise Anderson found Ashleigh Williams inside the box on a second service attempt, and Williams was able to put away the...
Tech set for Arturo Barrios Invitational
The Texas Tech cross country team is set to end the regular season at the annual Arturo Barrios Invitational Saturday morning hosted by Texas A&M. Afterwards, Tech will turn its attention to hosting the Big 12 Championship on Friday, Oct. 28 at the LCU Cross Country Course. Last Time Out.
