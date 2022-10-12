ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

10 Amazing Reasons To Grab Tickets for Rochester On Tap

If you see hundreds of people on Saturday night in downtown Rochester, Minnesota with smiles on their faces and wearing costumes, it is because of three things - BEER, SELTZERS, & CIDERS! If you haven't heard the big news, craft beer lovers from all over Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and even a few from Illinois are joining in for the biggest craft beer festival in Southeast Minnesota - Rochester On Tap. If you haven't grabbed tickets yet, fyi...they are selling fast but I found a way to save a few bucks on tickets.
ROCHESTER, MN
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
MINNESOTA STATE
Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners

A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
Food & Drinks
Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?

Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
ROCHESTER, MN
Ready For Winter? There’s Snow in Rochester’s Forecast

The Farmer's Almanac released their long-term prediction for winter in Minnesota last month and said we should expect winter to arrive early this year. You can read their full winter forecast here, it calls for brutal temps and lots of snow. Meanwhile, The Weather Channel has just updated their forecast for the Rochester area and it looks like we're going to get a taste of winter tomorrow. See what's expected below.
ROCHESTER, MN
Tunnel of Terror Returning to Rochester This Month

If you're looking for something unique to do with the family for Halloween this year, the Tunnel of Terror is once again returning to Rochester this month. Though it sounds a bit frightful, the Tunnel of Terror is actually a family-friendly Halloween event that is taking place at Tommy's Express Car Wash, on Penny Lane (off 37th Street) in northwest Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting

Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
MINNESOTA STATE
Why the Queen of Norway is Visiting Southern Minnesota This Week

It's not every day that we can say royalty is coming to Minnesota, but the Queen of Norway is not only visiting our state but our neck of the woods in southern Minnesota!. Queen Sonja of Norway is currently in Minnesota. She's visiting multiple places during her stay. Today, Thursday, October 13th, she's meeting with Governor Walz. According to WCCO the Minnesota National Guard and the Norweigan Home Guard have been in collaboration for 50 years!
MINNESOTA STATE
Favorite Restaurant From Rochester’s Past Is Actually Still Open

It's consistently listed as one of the restaurants we miss the most here in Rochester. But did you know this restaurant is actually still around today?!?. I'm talking about Shakey's Pizza. Rochesterites have routinely listed that restaurant numerous times whenever we've asked about a local restaurant everyone loved but that isn't around anymore.
ROCHESTER, MN
Hope Creamery returns after equipment shut down

After a three-month hiatus, the Hope Creamery family operation is back to making Hope Butter once again. Because of an equipment breakdown calling for lengthy repair work, the Creamery was forced to shut down from mid-June to mid-September. The announcement of a return to production was made informally last month...
HOPE, MN
Trial Scheduled For Lawsuit Against Rochester School District

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a personal injury lawsuit against the Rochester School District and two of its employees. The case of Hivela versus the Rochester Public Schools is currently scheduled for trial on July 31 of next year. The lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Hirvela and his juvenile son was filed against the school district in September.
ROCHESTER, MN
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Unique Cheese Curd Burger Returning To Minnesota Next Week

It started as an April Fool's Day joke but turned into an actual product-- and now the CurdBurger is making a return to Minnesota next week. It's fitting that a restaurant that got its start and is still based over in my home state of Wisconsin is the genius behind something called the CurdBurger. That would be Culver's, of course, also home of the world-famous Butter Burger and concrete custard mixers.
MINNESOTA STATE
