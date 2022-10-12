Read full article on original website
10 Amazing Reasons To Grab Tickets for Rochester On Tap
If you see hundreds of people on Saturday night in downtown Rochester, Minnesota with smiles on their faces and wearing costumes, it is because of three things - BEER, SELTZERS, & CIDERS! If you haven't heard the big news, craft beer lovers from all over Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and even a few from Illinois are joining in for the biggest craft beer festival in Southeast Minnesota - Rochester On Tap. If you haven't grabbed tickets yet, fyi...they are selling fast but I found a way to save a few bucks on tickets.
Announcing the Business Moving Into Former Rochester Lighting Store
We now know what's going into the former Northern Lights and Furnishings building off North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota...and it might make your heart beat faster. A business that has been serving the Rochester, Minnesota area for over 44 years has announced that they are closing. Northern Lights and Furnishings,...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners
A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?
Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
Ready For Winter? There’s Snow in Rochester’s Forecast
The Farmer's Almanac released their long-term prediction for winter in Minnesota last month and said we should expect winter to arrive early this year. You can read their full winter forecast here, it calls for brutal temps and lots of snow. Meanwhile, The Weather Channel has just updated their forecast for the Rochester area and it looks like we're going to get a taste of winter tomorrow. See what's expected below.
Tunnel of Terror Returning to Rochester This Month
If you're looking for something unique to do with the family for Halloween this year, the Tunnel of Terror is once again returning to Rochester this month. Though it sounds a bit frightful, the Tunnel of Terror is actually a family-friendly Halloween event that is taking place at Tommy's Express Car Wash, on Penny Lane (off 37th Street) in northwest Rochester.
To The Amazing Stranger Who Stopped Me at Rochester’s Texas Roadhouse
To the stranger that came up to me while I was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Rochester, Minnesota... It was a normal Friday night for our Rochester, Minnesota family. We went through the typical "Where do you want to eat?" conversation and finally ended up at one of our go-to places: Texas Roadhouse. What happened while we were eating was not on the menu though.
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
When You See Rochester Lake Condo, You’ll Be Amazed How Big It Is
What we have here is a condo that has more 'home' in it than some houses. Right across from Rochester, Minnesota's Silver Lake, you can own this for $239,900. 3 Things You'll Like About 121 14th St NE, Apartment 302, Rochester MN. Listed By Christopher Hus, RE/MAX Results, this condo...
The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting
Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
Why the Queen of Norway is Visiting Southern Minnesota This Week
It's not every day that we can say royalty is coming to Minnesota, but the Queen of Norway is not only visiting our state but our neck of the woods in southern Minnesota!. Queen Sonja of Norway is currently in Minnesota. She's visiting multiple places during her stay. Today, Thursday, October 13th, she's meeting with Governor Walz. According to WCCO the Minnesota National Guard and the Norweigan Home Guard have been in collaboration for 50 years!
Favorite Restaurant From Rochester’s Past Is Actually Still Open
It's consistently listed as one of the restaurants we miss the most here in Rochester. But did you know this restaurant is actually still around today?!?. I'm talking about Shakey's Pizza. Rochesterites have routinely listed that restaurant numerous times whenever we've asked about a local restaurant everyone loved but that isn't around anymore.
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How To Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
Hope Creamery returns after equipment shut down
After a three-month hiatus, the Hope Creamery family operation is back to making Hope Butter once again. Because of an equipment breakdown calling for lengthy repair work, the Creamery was forced to shut down from mid-June to mid-September. The announcement of a return to production was made informally last month...
Run From a ‘Crazed Killer’ at Minnesota’s Top Halloween Attraction
One of the State's Best Haunted Houses Opens This Weekend in Southeast Minnesota. As the five-time winner of Minnesota Haunted House's Top Overall Attractions, the bar is always set high for the Monster Bash Haunted House in Harmony, and it always over-delivers. Monster Bash Haunted House has a new theme...
Trial Scheduled For Lawsuit Against Rochester School District
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a personal injury lawsuit against the Rochester School District and two of its employees. The case of Hivela versus the Rochester Public Schools is currently scheduled for trial on July 31 of next year. The lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Hirvela and his juvenile son was filed against the school district in September.
Rochester Family Invites Everyone To See Their Massive Halloween Display
You've probably noticed Halloween decorations popping up throughout your neighborhood. Some people love setting up skeletons, witches, and spiders in their yards and some people love putting up all of that and more. The Claire family in Rochester is one of those families that loves going all out. For more...
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Unique Cheese Curd Burger Returning To Minnesota Next Week
It started as an April Fool's Day joke but turned into an actual product-- and now the CurdBurger is making a return to Minnesota next week. It's fitting that a restaurant that got its start and is still based over in my home state of Wisconsin is the genius behind something called the CurdBurger. That would be Culver's, of course, also home of the world-famous Butter Burger and concrete custard mixers.
