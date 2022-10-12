ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

600 ESPN El Paso

UTEP Hopes for Hoops Sellout Against NMSU with 915 Game

It has been six years since UTEP last sold out a men's basketball home game. At that time, the Miners were hosting Western Kentucky ands the university was celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the TWC National Championship team. This time, UTEP head coach Joe Golding hopes that fans will pack the Don on November 12th for the first of potentially three meetings against I-10 rival New Mexico State.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Pumpkin Picking Fall Harvest Fun Is a Day-Trip Worthy Drive From El Paso

Pumpkin pickers looking for a change of scenery can make a day trip out of it and head to the mountains of New Mexico. Nichols Ranch and Orchards offers El Paso-area families the opportunity to hit the road and get into the spirit of the season at the family-run farm located in the Sacramento Mountains outside of La Luz, New Mexico, about 20 minutes from Alamogordo.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso

As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Enjoy A Sunset Farm To Table Experience 30 Minutes From El Paso

Discover a farm-to-table experience like no other just thirty minutes from El Paso at Calhoun Flower Farms, where incredible eats, cocktails, and floral blooms come together for one magical evening. Calhoun Flower Farms is hosting Arcadian Autumn- A Farm-to-Table Dinner Experience, an elegant flower interpretation of the autumn season that...
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Club ‘101’ Is Back With Retro Vibes Off North Mesa In El Paso

A new mini version of the original Club 101 has reopened and re-branded simply as '101', giving off nostalgic and retro vibes. Once upon a time, Club 101 ruled the scene where El Pasoans would line up en masse to discover new music and check out their favorite underground artists taking the stage while dancing and drinking the night away inside the hottest dance club in the city.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso Zoo Official Comments on Viral Photo of Kids in Animal Enclosure

It has happened again at the El Paso Zoo; guests disregarded the safety measures in place and entered an animal enclosure. The incident happened on Wednesday (10/12). A photo shared on social media and posted below shows two kids climbing on a boulder that is part of the sun bear enclosure. According to the Instagram account FitFam El Paso, which posted the photo of the incident, “minors [entered] the sun bear enclosure…while the animals were feet away.”
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Share the El Paso Area You Advise Future Movers Not to Move to

Sometimes our curiosity gets the best of us when we scroll through social media. By that, I mean you read something that is asking for other opinions on a certain topic. The other day I was scrolling through Facebook and came across something on the Facebook page for Stuff To Do In Dallas regarding someone moving. A person was going to move to Dallas, Texas, and wanted to know what area NOT to move to.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

The Central El Paso Hidden Gem for Those Who Absolutely Love Roses

El Pasoans looking to surround themselves with nature without getting out of the city need only pay our Municipal Rose Garden a visit. Although it's been around since 1958, the outdoor amenity is still an undiscovered treasure to many El Pasoans -- even some life-long residents are surprised to learn there is such a beautiful public area within our city limits.
EL PASO, TX
