Must See Magnificent Mansion On Hawktree In Bismarck
I came across a ridiculously stunning property online of a 2 million dollar plus mansion on Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck, North Dakota. According to Zillow North Dakota, this is the MOST expensive home currently for sale in Bismarck. It lies on hole #14 on the nicest golf course in the entire city and you could argue one of the nicest in the entire state.
Bismarck Car Wash Transforms Into Tunnel Of Terror (screams!)
Call me lazy, but this idea checks all the boxes. That last one is the cherry on the sundae. I do like a good haunted house but keep your face-painting paws off me!. I almost forgot to mention- your car gets washed at the same time. Keep reading for the...
A Bismarck Restaurant Wants To Pay You A $5,000 Sign-On Bonus
It's no secret in Bismarck Mandan. These are troubling times for business owners. Since COVID-19 businesses have had to deal with supply chain issues, and then there's the whole "nobody wants to work anymore." Restaurants especially have had a hard time dealing with finding people who want to work anymore....
Bob Beck, Bismarck Radio Icon Passes On. Let Us Salute Bob!
Bob Beck is a friend of mine. Most likely if you met him he's a friend of yours as well. It seems unlikely any person would have so many friends. So comment and share and salute your friend and mine- Bob Beck. Robert Beck, 80, Mandan, passed away Friday, October...
The Great Debate In BisMan – Who Has The Best Mexican Food?
So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
Bismarck’s Own Hangs Out With Josh Duhamel & Vogue Magazine
Not very many people can relate to the title of this article. Although Josh Duhamel is no stranger to Bismarck and North Dakota ( Vogue magazine maybe, BUT not recently! ) - That's right, this charming local mobile bar was a part of Minot, North Dakota natives Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari'd recent wedding ( No they didn't crash it ) and guess what? They made it into Vogue!
Mandan Man Charged With Murder-Intentional. What’s That?
A Bismarck parking lot shooting adds intrigue. Let's turn to Cornell Law School. First degree murder is the intentional killing of another person by someone who has acted willfully, deliberately, or with planning. Generally, there are two types of first-degree murder: premeditated intent to kill and felony murder. This definition will focus on first-degree murder involving premeditated intent to kill.
Bismarck/Mandan, Let’s All Walk To School This Wednesday
I'll let you tell your kids about how you used to walk to school a mile every day through two feet of snow and uphill both there and back. I had to walk to school through the snow but we only lived three blocks from my grade school. But I knew every barking dog and concrete sidewalk stamp along the route.
Bismarck Photographer Nails Halloween To Perfection
I think this is one of the coolest things I have ever seen. I must confess, I have always loved this time of year. The weather starts to cool down, and the colors of fall begin to take shape. October days count down to an event that has always been fun for me, we start seeing huge bags of candy at the store, and orange and brown seem to reach out and say Halloween is near. Costumes are discussed during family time, and kids begin dreaming of just three traditional words "Trick or Treat" - my favorite month by far, so when I saw this picture today, I couldn't wait to share it.
Popular Boutique In Bismarck Is Closing Their Doors For Good
Downtown Bismarck is losing another tenant. According to their Facebook Page, Kept Boutique will be closing up shop by the end of October 2022. Kept Boutique is located at 216 North 4th Street in downtown Bismarck, North Dakota. One of their posts on their Facebook page delivered the news on a thread. They expressed how grateful they were for getting to know all of their customers over the years.
Have No Fear BisMan – Big Boys Bob Will Be Back Tomorrow
This is the trend I have been talking about, sadly it seems to be hitting everywhere here in Bismarck, and Mandan. When I hear of all the businesses lately ( in like the last 3-4 months it seems ) that are having major difficulty staying open because of mainly one reason - they are understaffed, lacking enough employees to run a restaurant - to me it's quite surprising. I mean when you think back of all the times you have heard of friends you may know, that are out of work, struggling to find work. Now it seems that almost every business is having the same problem. Here is the one issue that people from time to time point out through social media - if this is becoming a real roadblock, then why are there still some places that are planning on opening their doors for the very first time?
Bismarck/Mandan Has A Store With A MAGAnificent Selection
Don't just drive by...stop by and say hi. I'm a naturally curious person, but I need to train my brain to follow my curiosity more often. It seems that when I do, I'm bound to learn quite a bit and meet some really friendly folks. Well, this week I did just that. I was running an errand that took me down 1st Street in Northeast Mandan when I spotted this shop in what's a mostly residential area.
Does BisMan Have Doppelgangers? See For Yourself
There is a saying that everyone has someone in this world that looks like them. I'm sure that's not too hard to find, for some people have features that are fairly easy to resemble. I never thought about it too much until someone told me that in a younger picture...
What Exactly Is A BisMan Troll Anyway?
What would your guess be? Maybe a new animal at the Dakota Zoo? How about a new feature cartoon movie from Disney?. All of those are good guesses, but not even close to being right. Let's explore what the dictionary THINKS a T- R- O- L- L is - noun.
Moose On The Loose In Bismarck
As of this morning (Monday, October 3rd), there have been multiple sightings of a moose roaming through Bismarck. Photos of the moose were posted to a Bismarck Facebook group. It was spotted around N. 7th St at approximately 1am. A woman and her husband captured a photo of the animal while walking their dog.
The North Dakota County With The Most Land Currently For Sale
How about your very own slice of hunting paradise? Maybe, you've always wanted to live out in the country. Well, I ran across a website that could be useful in all three of those scenarios. It's called Land.com, and it's pretty simple to use. Just type in the county or city in North Dakota you want to purchase land from, and it will conjure up some listings for you lickity split.
Bismarck Noodlezip’s Words Of Optimism And Desire
It's no secret that owning and running a restaurant is hard work and an obvious labor of love. I once read somewhere that opening a new restaurant is a risky business, the first year is always the toughest. We have all seen here in Bismarck lately a taste of reality - a lack of employees being one of the main reasons that several successful places have had to come to the decision to close their doors for good. These were restaurants that had gone way past that "crucial one-year" mark. Another sad trend is seeing posts through social media from owners and managers - honest feelings and sentiments to all the customers that were so faithful to their business.
Is The “Writing On The Wall” For Carson Wentz?
Not like there is an actual "Wall" with writing on it... North Dakota's own Carson Wentz has been around the game long enough to have experienced the HUGE UPS and the lowest of downs. Bismarck native who went on to crush it at North Dakota State leading the Bison to two consecutive National Championships, then going to the pros when Philadelphia drafted him 2nd overall back in 2016 - THE very next year Carson scored himself and the Eagles a trophy win they won the Super Bowl. Like I said, the HIGHS remember? In life and in sports of course, you never know when ( nor you're not ready ) the lows will begin.
Blue Man Group Cancels Bismarck Show
Just making sure you see this, in case you had your tickets and made arrangements for a babysitter etc. Hey you never know, there are sometimes when we don't go on social media - could be one of those weekends when you slept in, went to a movie, took care of chores around the house and you would have missed the news from yesterday ( Friday, November 30th ) - the famous Blue Man Group Tour, was scheduled for tomorrow - ( Sunday, October 2nd ) - here in Bismarck has been canceled.
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
