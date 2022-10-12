Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
As Karl moves inland, Louisiana prepares for its 1st taste of real cold this autumn
Tropical Storm Karl is moving inland in Central America later today, making the tropics quiet again as we approach the middle of October. Of greater attention locally is the first real cold front of the season, which will give us autumn-like temperatures in the day with a little taste of winter when the sun goes down.
theadvocate.com
Mark Ballard: Building projects to build wealth - La. taps into U.S. infrastructure push
As is typical at such events, the emcee read out a lengthy list of players important to accomplishing the goal being celebrated over a meal. At one point during the recitation of names Tuesday, the master of ceremonies — Phillip A. Washington, the chief executive officer at the Denver International Airport — shook his head and said, “Louisiana is everywhere.”
KPLC TV
Law expert explains why protective order doesn’t hold across state lines for children of family on ‘spiritual journey’
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Justin and Heather Brister, from Vernon Parish, and their two children, Maisyn and Kanon, left Louisiana in early September with another family from Iberia Parish, Joshua, Brittney and Nathaniel Fortenberry. Their families told 7News they had not had any contact with them after they left on...
NOLA.com
Louisiana touts $95 million plan to spruce up Claiborne Expressway, remove ramps in Tremé
Last year, the Claiborne Expressway, long a symbol of the sins of 1960s urban planning, was singled out by President Joe Biden's administration as a project in need of money under a $1 trillion federal infrastructure law. On Thursday, the New Orleans and Louisiana governments responded by asking for a...
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?
The Paqui "one chip challenge" is the latest social media endeavor that is sweeping the nation and apparently filling up emergency rooms and walk-in clinics too. The "challenge" requires that an individual eat a Paqui chip that boasts a season made with Carolina Reaper peppers and Scorpion Peppers. And yes, it's extremely hot.
8 Unique Desserts That Were Created in Louisiana
Here are 8 unique desserts that were created in Louisiana.
WDSU
Environmental Protection Agency says they have evidence of racial disparity in Louisiana 'Cancer Alley'
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant - and that state officials have let air pollution remain high and downplayed its threat.
Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries to Change Speckled Trout Limits
If the new limits for speckled trout take effect, they will be uniform state-wide in Louisiana. Some anglers are not happy with the proposed changes.
The 11 Scariest Sounding Town Names In Louisiana
There are some spooky things in Louisiana...like kale in gumbo, potholes on I-20, and politicians. But there are also some spooky sounding cities in the state too. But these aren't cities that people think are spooky, or scary. Cities like New Orleans and Shreveport are known for their hauntings. There are also cities that seem to attract natural disasters more than others (sorry Lake Charles), which is pretty scary too.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Our Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour Adventure
Gibson, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Our second stop on The Louisiana Weekend On The Road series is in Gibson, Louisiana for the Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour through the Atchafalaya Basin. On this tour, we saw Louisiana wildlife including, alligators, bald eagles, many more fish and birds. We experienced the marsh as well as the swamp. Also on this tour, we had a chance to feed the alligators.
brproud.com
Louisiana voters asked to address ‘slavery’ in constitution during upcoming November 8th election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local voters have the opportunity to remove language about “involuntary servitude” from the state constitution, and advocates say it’s long overdue. “Anyone who believes that slavery should be abolished should vote yes on number seven,” explained the CEO of Slave State, Ringo...
Natchez Democrat
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
KSLA
State Fair of Louisiana offering specials to help stave off impact of inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’re about two weeks from the start of the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana. New are mini doughnuts, pickle pizzas and a corn hole tournament. Then there’s inflation. It’s being an issue all of us face, personally and in business. Jade Myers...
Strongest Cold Front Thus Far This Season Is Pushing Further Southward
A strong cold front, maybe the strongest thus far this season, is pushing further southward and the temperatures here will soon change.
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Nov. 8 ballot includes 8 constitutional amendments
In addition to the races for U.S. Senate, Congress, judges, clerks and the School Board on the ballot, New Orleans voters will choose among eight constitutional amendments in the November election. All amendments were passed by the Louisiana Legislature during the 2021 or 2022 regular session. Each proposed amendment had to receive a two-thirds favorable vote in the House and Senate to reach the ballot. The Public Affairs Research Council has created a well-researched guide to the amendments. which is available on their website, parlouisiana.org.
New Photos Appears to Show ‘Chloe’ Ghost at the Most Haunted Home in Louisiana
On a recent tour of the Myrtles Plantation in Louisiana, a Lafayette woman captured the most incredible, spine-tingling photo of what appears to be Chloe that you'll ever see. Lafayette Realestate Agent Denise Stutes Kidder was recently on a tour at the Myrtles Plantation and may have snapped one of, if not the best picture of Chloe's ghost that anyone has ever seen.
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: October 14, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be October 19. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
an17.com
Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
Rain Finally in Forecast for South Louisiana
The weather in South Louisiana from late summer into the early months of fall has been a roller coaster of extremes. We've had days of extremely hot temperatures in the afternoon. We have had weeks where it rained almost every day. And, we've had almost a month, that's our most recent scenario, where there hasn't been any rain falling at all.
