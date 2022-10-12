ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Livingston Parish moves forward with carbon capture moratorium

Livingston Parish Council members approved a 12-month moratorium on injection wells and disposal wells used for carbon capture at their meeting Thursday, WAFB-TV reports. It’s unclear what impact the moratorium might have, as the federal government, not the parish, has the primary authority to regulate carbon capture wells. But...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Stormwater#Real Property#The Metro Council
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge scales back system that lets employees work while collecting retirement

A program that allows some Baton Rouge city-parish employees to continue working while collecting retirement benefits that may have violated Internal Revenue Service rules was significantly cut back by the Metro Council on Wednesday. Following nearly two years of negotiations, the council unanimously approved amendments to the city-parish Employees Retirement...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
theadvocate.com

Letters: When will the lights be coordinated?

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has talked about traffic light synchronization since she first took office. “In this Digital Age, very few cities in the U.S. have fully connected traffic signal systems — I’m proud to say Baton Rouge is leading the way,” she said in 2020.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy