4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
Mayor's office takes public's questions about stormwater utility fee; many attendees say they're unhappy
BATON ROUGE - The Main Library was packed Thursday night as many had questions about the proposed stormwater utility fee. Many attendees, like Joy Womack, said a lot of questions were asked, but very few were answered. "They never would answer a question directly. We deserve answers. It's not a...
theadvocate.com
How Baton Rouge plans to invest in making its airport do more than just fly people
Baton Rouge could spend $4.75 million to sustain an aviation business park at the Baton Rouge airport, part of a larger effort to turn the facility into a more powerful economic engine. The Metro Council on Wednesday voted to ask Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to include the money for the...
theadvocate.com
Long-delayed rebuilding of Baker High School delayed again. What's the reason this time?
The long-delayed rebuilding of Baker High School following the August 2016 flood has been delayed again. The recent discovery of asbestos at Baker High has halted the partial demolition of the campus, a necessary prelude to the long delayed rebuilding of the school. At a special meeting Friday morning, the...
wbrz.com
Amid concerns about storing CO2 under Lake Maurepas, Livingston council approves moratorium on injection wells
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A moratorium on injection wells was approved during a parish council meeting Thursday evening. It's in an effort to slow down Air Products from storing carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas. People living near the lake are concerned about what the CO2 storage plan could do for the...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Livingston Parish moves forward with carbon capture moratorium
Livingston Parish Council members approved a 12-month moratorium on injection wells and disposal wells used for carbon capture at their meeting Thursday, WAFB-TV reports. It’s unclear what impact the moratorium might have, as the federal government, not the parish, has the primary authority to regulate carbon capture wells. But...
theadvocate.com
BESE returns Capitol High to Baton Rouge system, but who will fix facilities, run school?
After 14 years in state control, Capitol High is officially returning to the control of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system — but who will run the school and how improvements to the 62-year-old facility will be paid for remains up in the air. On Tuesday, the state’s...
theadvocate.com
New rules for land development delayed. West Feliciana Council expects to take up issue next month.
Tougher land development rules are coming to West Feliciana Parish, perhaps within the next two months. The Parish Council had planned to begin the process of adopting the necessary ordinances at its Oct. 10 session but deferred action until next month. Parish President Kenny Havard said later that the draft...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish experiences real estate woes for shelter relocation, construction
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) — As Ascension Parish has grown in population, so has the number of animals in shelters. The parish wants to expand its shelters, but high prices in real estate have caused quite a problem. Animals at Cara’s House will soon be getting a new $6 million...
brproud.com
Volunteers make push for city to clean up historically Black cemetery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In the middle of Baton Rouge’s Mid City, the Sweet Olive Cemetery, a place rich with Black history, lies in disrepair and overgrown weeds. It’s been an issue for over a century and now stakeholders are making a push to get the city involved in the cleanup.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge scales back system that lets employees work while collecting retirement
A program that allows some Baton Rouge city-parish employees to continue working while collecting retirement benefits that may have violated Internal Revenue Service rules was significantly cut back by the Metro Council on Wednesday. Following nearly two years of negotiations, the council unanimously approved amendments to the city-parish Employees Retirement...
Louisiana residents concerned after claims of voter fraud
In Opelousas, residents are voicing concerns of voter fraud ahead of upcoming elections.
theadvocate.com
Residents in Livingston, St. Helena continue pushback against carbon capture technology
Residents of several parishes continued their fight against carbon capture injection wells Thursday night, imposing two moratoriums intended to slow the technology's reach in their community. The Livingston Parish Council, which already passed a temporary, year-long moratorium on "Class VI" injection wells, which are used to store carbon, approved a...
EPA: Racial disparity in Louisiana's 'Cancer Alley'
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant and that state officials have allowed air pollution to remain high and downplayed its threat.
theadvocate.com
Letters: When will the lights be coordinated?
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has talked about traffic light synchronization since she first took office. “In this Digital Age, very few cities in the U.S. have fully connected traffic signal systems — I’m proud to say Baton Rouge is leading the way,” she said in 2020.
theadvocate.com
Travelodge Motel added to Oil Center Cultural District; See the new plans for the building
The former Travelodge motel and other buildings along West Pinhook Road in Lafayette were approved to be part of the Oil Center Cultural District. The office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced the expansion of the district’s boundaries for the district to include buildings near the intersection of Pinhook Road and Travis Street.
theadvocate.com
The Mississippi River is the lowest its been in 10 years. Here are the problems that causes.
People walking along the Mississippi River levee in Baton Rouge are used to seeing the USS Kidd — but usually not its underbelly. The WWII destroyer has been sitting high and dry in recent days, just one of many unusual symptoms of the river falling to its lowest level in a decade.
theadvocate.com
Is a new traffic light needed on Church Street at 39th? City Council starts traffic study traffic woes
Zachary officials are going to study whether a traffic light should be installed on Church Street at 39th Street — an area where cars sometimes back up because it’s hard for drivers to catch a break in traffic to turn, especially when they need to make a left turn.
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
theadvocate.com
107 years later, the Brookhill ferry: 'It's kind of magical to find a sunken ship'
Downtown Baton Rouge offers an impressive vista of the "Father of Waters". Most folks who take a moment to appreciate the view stand atop the levee, gazing out onto the water and at the new Mississippi River Bridge. They watch the giant barges slowly make their way. Patrick Ford is...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
