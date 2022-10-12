ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Updates on Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott, more

PHILADELPHIA – “Good! Good!”. That was the loud call that Eagles offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland made during Thursday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. Stoutland was vocalizing the jobs that left tackle Jordan Mailata and left guard Landon Dickerson were doing as the two drove their hands into the simulated defenders and pushed them downfield.
NBC Sports

Eagles' Jordan Davis battles bug in an epic showdown

Back in high school, Philadelphia Eagles rookie tackle Jordan Davis proved to be an excellent defender inside the classroom, according to Reddit. Redditor u/Dapper_Bed posted a video on Thursday to the r/Eagles subreddit which was recorded by his girlfriend who attended Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina with Davis. The video shows a young Davis hilariously saving his classmates from a bug that was flying around a ceiling light.
Whiskey Riff

Tennessee Trolls Alabama By Playing “Dixieland Delight” At Neyland Stadium After Game Winning Field Goal

WHAT. A. GAME. With a game winning field goal, the No. 6 University of Tennessee has secured an upset victory against Nick Saban and the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide. TENNESSEE SINKS THE FIELD GOAL TO TAKE DOWN ALABAMA!!!! 🔥🔥@Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/kBzxzANTzy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022 Their first victory against the Crimson Tide since 2006, it’s absolute pandemonium at Neyland Stadium right now. We saw Peyton Manning in the building, along with Knoxville-area natives Morgan Wallen, Kenny […] The post Tennessee Trolls Alabama By Playing “Dixieland Delight” At Neyland Stadium After Game Winning Field Goal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NBC Sports

Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting guide: Lines, Props, and Picks

The Eagles and Cowboys renew their rivalry on the national stage of Sunday Night Football. The Birds come in as the league’s only undefeated team, and Dallas is on a 4-game win streak of their own. This one should be electric. Let’s take a look at the numbers.
