WHAT. A. GAME. With a game winning field goal, the No. 6 University of Tennessee has secured an upset victory against Nick Saban and the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide. TENNESSEE SINKS THE FIELD GOAL TO TAKE DOWN ALABAMA!!!! 🔥🔥@Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/kBzxzANTzy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022 Their first victory against the Crimson Tide since 2006, it’s absolute pandemonium at Neyland Stadium right now. We saw Peyton Manning in the building, along with Knoxville-area natives Morgan Wallen, Kenny […] The post Tennessee Trolls Alabama By Playing “Dixieland Delight” At Neyland Stadium After Game Winning Field Goal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 13 MINUTES AGO