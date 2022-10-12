Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Related
Tri-City Herald
Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy’s ‘Excellent Asset’ Focuses on ‘the Now’
As it sits right now right now, the Dallas Cowboys defense is on pace to be a record-setting one. The 14.4 points per game allowed by the Dallas defense would set the franchise record. Meanwhile, Dallas currently has the NFL's third best scoring defense, seventh best defense in yards per game allowed and the second most sacks (20).
Dallas Cowboys Foolishly Give Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles Bulletin Board Material Ahead of Crucial NFC East Showdown
Jalen Hurts now has some extra motivation to beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The post Dallas Cowboys Foolishly Give Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles Bulletin Board Material Ahead of Crucial NFC East Showdown appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cowboys at Eagles: Trash Talk from DeMarcus Lawrence to Jalen Hurts - ''Not Worried; He Struggles'
Says DeMarcus Lawrence of Cowboys at Jalen Hurts' Eagles: "Never worried. Never scared. Never quivering from any situation. But I just want y'all to understand that we coming to play, too.''
Cowboys are in trouble vs. Eagles, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith predicts
Philadelphia will look to extend its undefeated record when the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) come to town to challenge the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Cowboys have played consistently well since their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dan Snyder's Commanders Respond to ESPN ''Dirt on Cowboys' Jerry Jones' Report: 'Categorically Untrue'
The Commanders have reached out to CowboysSI.com with the following statement: “It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022
We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL・
Eagles’ AJ Brown Leads NFL In This Crazy Stat Through Week 5
The Philadelphia Eagles have looked great on both sides of the ball through the first five weeks of the season. They are in the top seven in points scored and yardage both offensively and defensively as they are getting the job done in every facet of the game. Their passing...
Eagles injury report: Updates on Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott, more
PHILADELPHIA – “Good! Good!”. That was the loud call that Eagles offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland made during Thursday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. Stoutland was vocalizing the jobs that left tackle Jordan Mailata and left guard Landon Dickerson were doing as the two drove their hands into the simulated defenders and pushed them downfield.
RELATED PEOPLE
atozsports.com
Eagles: Key starter gives specific injury update ahead of game vs Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) are sure to have their hands full when the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and their elite pass rush come to town for a Sunday Night Football showdown in Week 6. The Cowboys’ defense is one of the most feared units in the NFL. Dallas ranks second in...
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide hopes to bounce back vs. Will Rogers, Mississippi State
Alabama football schedule: Week 8 – Alabama vs Mississippi State Week 8 – Alabama vs Mississippi State Bulldogs Date: Game
Former Eagles linebacker transforms mental health struggles into post-NFL career
Imagine working your whole life to play in the National Football League and then, in 2014, after years of work, you are selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s the best day of your life. Fast forward and the pressure sets in....
NBC Sports
Eagles' Jordan Davis battles bug in an epic showdown
Back in high school, Philadelphia Eagles rookie tackle Jordan Davis proved to be an excellent defender inside the classroom, according to Reddit. Redditor u/Dapper_Bed posted a video on Thursday to the r/Eagles subreddit which was recorded by his girlfriend who attended Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina with Davis. The video shows a young Davis hilariously saving his classmates from a bug that was flying around a ceiling light.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee Trolls Alabama By Playing “Dixieland Delight” At Neyland Stadium After Game Winning Field Goal
WHAT. A. GAME. With a game winning field goal, the No. 6 University of Tennessee has secured an upset victory against Nick Saban and the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide. TENNESSEE SINKS THE FIELD GOAL TO TAKE DOWN ALABAMA!!!! 🔥🔥@Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/kBzxzANTzy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022 Their first victory against the Crimson Tide since 2006, it’s absolute pandemonium at Neyland Stadium right now. We saw Peyton Manning in the building, along with Knoxville-area natives Morgan Wallen, Kenny […] The post Tennessee Trolls Alabama By Playing “Dixieland Delight” At Neyland Stadium After Game Winning Field Goal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NBC Sports
Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting guide: Lines, Props, and Picks
The Eagles and Cowboys renew their rivalry on the national stage of Sunday Night Football. The Birds come in as the league’s only undefeated team, and Dallas is on a 4-game win streak of their own. This one should be electric. Let’s take a look at the numbers.
Tennessee fans tear down goalposts after win over Alabama
The goalposts in Neyland Stadium on Saturday are now a part of Tennessee football lore. The posts fell minutes after the Vols' 52-49 win over Alabama, the first over the Tide since 2006. Tennessee fans stormed the field immediately after Chase McGrath's 40-yard field goal wobbled over the crossbar as time expired. ...
Comments / 0