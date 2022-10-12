ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

The Lens

Marijuana possession enforcement has ‘virtually vanished’ in New Orleans this year following council ordinance, NOPD policy change

After decades of responding to possession of marijuana with arrests or summonses that led to prosecutions, jail time, and fines for thousands of citizens, the New Orleans Police Department’s enforcement of simple possession laws “virtually vanished” in 2022, according to a recent analysis that shows enforcement is down 97 percent compared to last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Moreno Says Reassignment of Security Aide is Retaliation from Cantrell

City Council President Helena Moreno says that Deputy Greg Malveaux – an Orleans Parish deputy sheriff assigned to provide security to the council member since 2017 has been reassigned in what she believes is a political reprisal from Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The reassignment comes just two weeks after Fox 8 and the Metropolitan Crime Commission released reports alleging that Cantrell is living in a city-owned apartment without paying rent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Firefighter gets answers on returning to home

NEW ORLEANS — We've been telling you about grants to help raise your home since Hurricane Katrina. It's part of a large effort to help people, not only stay in their homes but also prevent flooding. One local family is doing just that, but they've run into a few...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Safety-conscious mayor skedaddles to Amsterdam

With New Orleans quickly becoming the murder capital of the United States, I was very surprised to learn of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's conference in Amsterdam. Perhaps she has a tip that many of the murderers are hiding out there. I’m hoping that she returns with many fugitives. I understand...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

