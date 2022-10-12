ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
Livingston Parish moves forward with carbon capture moratorium

Livingston Parish Council members approved a 12-month moratorium on injection wells and disposal wells used for carbon capture at their meeting Thursday, WAFB-TV reports. It’s unclear what impact the moratorium might have, as the federal government, not the parish, has the primary authority to regulate carbon capture wells. But...
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
Albertsons in talks with grocery giant Kroger to merge, report indicates

National grocer Albertsons, which has four stores in the Lafayette area and seven in the Baton Rouge area, is in negotiations to merge with grocery giant Kroger to form what could be an industry powerhouse, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal could involve thousands of stores around the country...
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 6-13

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 6-13: Willie Delmore, 62, 39085 Cornerview Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to 2 bench warrants;. Michael Watson, 38, 40119 Ronda Ave, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Alprazolam, and Manufacture/Distribution/PWITD Schedule I-CDS;. Dana Joseph, 39, 2044 Fisk Ct,...

