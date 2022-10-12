Read full article on original website
With Mississippi River levels low, workers at the USS Kidd can better inspect the destroyer
BATON ROUGE - If you walk on the levee downtown, you'll see the USS Kidd, which has been a staple in Baton Rouge for decades, attracting people from all over to see the historic destroyer. It has been a popular tourist spot in the capital area for a long time.
107 years later, the Brookhill ferry: 'It's kind of magical to find a sunken ship'
Downtown Baton Rouge offers an impressive vista of the "Father of Waters". Most folks who take a moment to appreciate the view stand atop the levee, gazing out onto the water and at the new Mississippi River Bridge. They watch the giant barges slowly make their way. Patrick Ford is...
Residents in Livingston, St. Helena continue pushback against carbon capture technology
Residents of several parishes continued their fight against carbon capture injection wells Thursday night, imposing two moratoriums intended to slow the technology's reach in their community. The Livingston Parish Council, which already passed a temporary, year-long moratorium on "Class VI" injection wells, which are used to store carbon, approved a...
How Baton Rouge plans to invest in making its airport do more than just fly people
Baton Rouge could spend $4.75 million to sustain an aviation business park at the Baton Rouge airport, part of a larger effort to turn the facility into a more powerful economic engine. The Metro Council on Wednesday voted to ask Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to include the money for the...
Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
Ascension Parish experiences real estate woes for shelter relocation, construction
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) — As Ascension Parish has grown in population, so has the number of animals in shelters. The parish wants to expand its shelters, but high prices in real estate have caused quite a problem. Animals at Cara’s House will soon be getting a new $6 million...
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In West Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Louisiana on Thursday. The car crash happened on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415. The driver was injured in the crash.
Intersection of Florida Blvd., O’Neal Lane, Central Thwy. to temporarily close Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that the intersection of Florida Blvd. (U.S. 190) where it crosses O’Neal Ln. and Central Thwy. in Baton Rouge will be closed to traffic on Saturday, October 15. The closure will begin at approximately 4:30...
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
Livingston Parish moves forward with carbon capture moratorium
Livingston Parish Council members approved a 12-month moratorium on injection wells and disposal wells used for carbon capture at their meeting Thursday, WAFB-TV reports. It’s unclear what impact the moratorium might have, as the federal government, not the parish, has the primary authority to regulate carbon capture wells. But...
Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish to close on Oct. 20, DOTD says
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — State transportation and development officials say the East Frontage Road under LA-1 Intracoastal Bridge will have closures on Oct. 20. Officials said there will be a one-way flagging operation on Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for crews to pour...
Volunteers make push for city to clean up historically Black cemetery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In the middle of Baton Rouge’s Mid City, the Sweet Olive Cemetery, a place rich with Black history, lies in disrepair and overgrown weeds. It’s been an issue for over a century and now stakeholders are making a push to get the city involved in the cleanup.
Louisiana residents concerned after claims of voter fraud
In Opelousas, residents are voicing concerns of voter fraud ahead of upcoming elections.
EPA: Racial disparity in Louisiana's 'Cancer Alley'
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant and that state officials have allowed air pollution to remain high and downplayed its threat.
Amid concerns about storing CO2 under Lake Maurepas, Livingston council approves moratorium on injection wells
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A moratorium on injection wells was approved during a parish council meeting Thursday evening. It's in an effort to slow down Air Products from storing carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas. People living near the lake are concerned about what the CO2 storage plan could do for the...
Troubling trend of violent crimes by juveniles increase in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A juvenile charged with allegedly killing Southern University student JoVonté Barber during a carjacking will be going to adult court after a judge ruled that there is enough probable cause. This is the latest case in a troubling trend involving Baton Rouge teens...
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
Albertsons in talks with grocery giant Kroger to merge, report indicates
National grocer Albertsons, which has four stores in the Lafayette area and seven in the Baton Rouge area, is in negotiations to merge with grocery giant Kroger to form what could be an industry powerhouse, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal could involve thousands of stores around the country...
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 6-13
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 6-13: Willie Delmore, 62, 39085 Cornerview Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to 2 bench warrants;. Michael Watson, 38, 40119 Ronda Ave, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Alprazolam, and Manufacture/Distribution/PWITD Schedule I-CDS;. Dana Joseph, 39, 2044 Fisk Ct,...
