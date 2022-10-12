ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

The Independent

Russia: 11 shot dead by two volunteer soldiers in attack at military firing range, defence ministry says

Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range, killing 11 and wounding 15, the country’s defence ministry has said.The shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine on Saturday, according to officials.The ministry, which described the shootings as a terror attack, said two volunteers from an unnamed ex-Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice before being killed by return fire.The recruits were being trained to fight in Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine."During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

U.S., Canada Deliver Armored Vehicles to Haitian Police

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Canadian military aircraft on Saturday delivered tactical and armored vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help combat criminal gangs that have worsened a humanitarian crisis in Haiti. "This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Blaze, Shots Heard From Prison in Iran Capital Amid Protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — A huge fire blazed Saturday at a notorious prison where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the Iranian capital. Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week. Iran's state-run IRNA reported there were clashes between prisoners in one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Pakistan People#Karachi#Infrastructure#Port City#Traffic Accident#Jamshoro#Reuters
US News and World Report

Indonesia's Fatal Soccer Stampede Caused by Tear Gas, Say Investigators

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A fact-finding team tasked with investigating a deadly soccer stampede in Indonesia has concluded that tear gas was the main cause of death in one of the world's worst stadium disasters, the country's security minister said on Friday. The team, which included government officials, soccer and security...
FIFA
AFP

Fire and clashes at Iran's Evin prison amid Mahsa Amini protests

A fire and clashes erupted at Tehran's notorious Evin prison Saturday night as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week. Iranian state media, citing a senior security official, said that "troubles and clashes took place on Saturday night" in the facility and that "rioters" had started a fire.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Fire, Gunshots at Tehran Jail Holding Political Prisoners, Dual Nationals

DUBAI (Reuters) -A fire broke out on Saturday in Tehran's Evin prison, where many of Iran's political and dual-national detainees are held, and witnesses reported hearing gunfire. State news agency IRNA said eight people were injured in the unrest, which erupted after nearly a month of protests across Iran over...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Uganda Introduces Lockdown Measures to Halt Spread of Ebola: President

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Uganda President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday the government was implementing an overnight curfew, closing places of worship and entertainment, and restricting movement into and out of two districts affected by Ebola for 21 days. The measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease will be introduced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Haiti Gang Blockade Is Causing Catastrophic Hunger, U.N. Officials Say

MIAMI (Reuters) - Haitians are experiencing catastrophic hunger because of gangsters blockading a major fuel terminal, U.N. officials said on Friday, with more than 4 million facing acute food insecurity. A coalition of gangs has prevented the distribution of diesel and gasoline for over a month to protest a plan...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Pakistan Summons US Ambassador Over Biden's Nuclear Remarks

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan's foreign minister said on Saturday he had summoned the U.S. ambassador after President Joe Biden questioned the safety of Pakistan's nuclear programme. In a speech on Thursday, Biden said Pakistan is "maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world" as it has "nuclear weapons...
WORLD

