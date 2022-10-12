Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range, killing 11 and wounding 15, the country’s defence ministry has said.The shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine on Saturday, according to officials.The ministry, which described the shootings as a terror attack, said two volunteers from an unnamed ex-Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice before being killed by return fire.The recruits were being trained to fight in Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine."During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 45 MINUTES AGO