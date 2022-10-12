Read full article on original website
Russia: 11 shot dead by two volunteer soldiers in attack at military firing range, defence ministry says
Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range, killing 11 and wounding 15, the country’s defence ministry has said.The shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine on Saturday, according to officials.The ministry, which described the shootings as a terror attack, said two volunteers from an unnamed ex-Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice before being killed by return fire.The recruits were being trained to fight in Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine."During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special...
US News and World Report
At Least 11 Killed, 15 Wounded in Attack at Russia Military Training Ground
(Reuters) -At least 11 people were killed and 15 more wounded at a Russian military training ground on Saturday when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers who wished to fight in Ukraine, RIA news agency said. The deadly incident is just the latest in a series of...
US News and World Report
U.S., Canada Deliver Armored Vehicles to Haitian Police
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Canadian military aircraft on Saturday delivered tactical and armored vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help combat criminal gangs that have worsened a humanitarian crisis in Haiti. "This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who...
US News and World Report
Blaze, Shots Heard From Prison in Iran Capital Amid Protests
BAGHDAD (AP) — A huge fire blazed Saturday at a notorious prison where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the Iranian capital. Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week. Iran's state-run IRNA reported there were clashes between prisoners in one...
US News and World Report
Indonesia's Fatal Soccer Stampede Caused by Tear Gas, Say Investigators
JAKARTA (Reuters) - A fact-finding team tasked with investigating a deadly soccer stampede in Indonesia has concluded that tear gas was the main cause of death in one of the world's worst stadium disasters, the country's security minister said on Friday. The team, which included government officials, soccer and security...
FIFA・
Fire and clashes at Iran's Evin prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
A fire and clashes erupted at Tehran's notorious Evin prison Saturday night as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week. Iranian state media, citing a senior security official, said that "troubles and clashes took place on Saturday night" in the facility and that "rioters" had started a fire.
US News and World Report
Fire, Gunshots at Tehran Jail Holding Political Prisoners, Dual Nationals
DUBAI (Reuters) -A fire broke out on Saturday in Tehran's Evin prison, where many of Iran's political and dual-national detainees are held, and witnesses reported hearing gunfire. State news agency IRNA said eight people were injured in the unrest, which erupted after nearly a month of protests across Iran over...
US News and World Report
Uganda Introduces Lockdown Measures to Halt Spread of Ebola: President
NAIROBI (Reuters) -Uganda President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday the government was implementing an overnight curfew, closing places of worship and entertainment, and restricting movement into and out of two districts affected by Ebola for 21 days. The measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease will be introduced...
US News and World Report
Haiti Gang Blockade Is Causing Catastrophic Hunger, U.N. Officials Say
MIAMI (Reuters) - Haitians are experiencing catastrophic hunger because of gangsters blockading a major fuel terminal, U.N. officials said on Friday, with more than 4 million facing acute food insecurity. A coalition of gangs has prevented the distribution of diesel and gasoline for over a month to protest a plan...
US News and World Report
Pakistan Summons US Ambassador Over Biden's Nuclear Remarks
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan's foreign minister said on Saturday he had summoned the U.S. ambassador after President Joe Biden questioned the safety of Pakistan's nuclear programme. In a speech on Thursday, Biden said Pakistan is "maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world" as it has "nuclear weapons...
